Curtiss-Wright and PacStar Collaborate to Demonstrate “Single Pane of Glass” Dashboard Solution for Management of Ground Vehicle VICTORY Networks

|August 13, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division, a trusted leading supplier of rugged deployed vetronics systems, in collaboration with Pacific Star Communications (PacStar), will provide the first live demonstration of a COTS-based management solution for open standard vehicle electronic components through the VICTORY framework. The demo will be hosted in Curtiss-Wright’s booth (Booth 214) at the 2019 NDIA Ground Vehicle Systems Engineering and Technology Symposium, August 13-15, 2019.
The demo features PacStar’s IQ-Core Software network management software running on Curtiss-Wright rugged mission computers. It will showcase a compelling solution that simplifies and improves the configuration control, management, and system awareness of US Army and Marine Corps ground vehicle networks based on open standards such as VICTORY. By consolidating network management into a “single pane of glass” dashboard, this solution significantly eases and speeds tactical configuration, reduces command post setup time, and enables new classes of communication applications, while reducing management complexity and training burdens for ground vehicle and tactical networking programs.
The demo will feature PacStar’s IQ-Core Network Communication Manager (NCM) and Remote Operations And Management (ROAM) software running on a Curtiss-Wright Parvus DuraCOR small form factor mission computer to manage open standard vehicle electronic components, including Curtiss-Wright’s DBH-670 Digital Beachhead Gigabit Ethernet (GbE) switch and vehicle management computer. IQ-Core ROAM enables centralized management of distributed network nodes at multiple tiers in a hierarchical and efficient manner. IQ-Core Software also enables secure wireless networking to integrate vehicle networks and C2 networks, with support for classified wireless communication devices and PKI secure key management using open architecture off-the-shelf NSA/Central Security Service (NSA/CSS) approved Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) encryption.
“Managing the data rich converged networks on VICTORY-enabled ground vehicles has become a complex task,” said Lynn Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions division. “We are excited to demonstrate the first cost-effective COTS-based approach, one that combines PacStar’s industry-leading IQ-Core Software and Curtiss-Wright’s rugged deployable mission computer and VICTORY appliance subsystems, to ease and simplify the management of ground vehicle networks.”
“We are thrilled to integrate IQ-Core Software with Curtiss-Wright rugged systems for ground vehicles, delivering ease-of-use benefits to a new class of on-the-move networks not previously served by PacStar products,” said Peggy Miller, chief executive officer, PacStar. “VICTORY-enabled ground vehicles networks are trending towards complexity comparable to tactical C2 networks, where IQ-Core Software is widely deployed and has demonstrated its ability to simplify and enhance communications operations and management.”
About PacStar’s IQ-Core Software
IQ-Core Software is a robust communications management software platform with powerful features that make operating suites of diverse communications equipment and the underlying software quick and easy to learn, faster and more reliable. Originally designed to meet the stringent demands of tactical and enterprise deployments for the US DoD, the National Guard, and state and local emergency responders, field proven IQ-Core Software is appropriate for all situations where the need for reliable communications equipment management is imperative.
About the DBH-670 Digital Beachhead Ethernet Switch and Vehicle Management Computer
The DBH-670 Digital Beachhead simplifies the network modernization of today’s combat vehicles. It combines an Ethernet switch with a powerful Vehicle Management Computer to provide essential network services to ground vehicles. Housed in a rugged chassis and fully qualified to a range of environmental standards, the DBH-670 provides 16 ports of standards-compliant 1000BASE-T Ethernet with a variety of flexible network switching features such as VLANs, multicast, and Quality of Service. It also features a multi-core Arm®-based vetronics computer, with a wide range of analog and digital interfaces to monitor and control essential vehicle systems. Its extensive vetronics interfaces combined with a powerful software framework simplifies integration of the Digital Beachhead into both new and legacy vehicles. When configured with the libVictory software framework, the DBH-670 can be used to provide VICTORY Data Bus and Platform services, including Management, Access Control, Data Protection, and network distribution of GPS/IMU data such as time, position, orientation, heading, speed, etc. An optional internal GPS receiver provides additional SWaP savings.
About Parvus DuraCOR Mission Computers
Curtiss-Wright’s rugged small form factor COTS Parvus DuraCOR mission computer subsystems feature modular, expandable designs with powerful graphics and data processing capabilities together with ultra-reliable mechanical robustness. With decades of experience developing smaller, smarter, faster and stronger defense solutions, Curtiss-Wright engineers its DuraCOR product family from the inside out to address size, weight, power and cost (SWaP-C) requirements, enabling our customers to deploy a fully-functional, environmentally-hardened subsystem — tailored to specific needs — in a matter of weeks. These MIL-STD qualified mission processors have been field proven in C4ISR technology refresh and platform upgrade programs under thermal, shock and vibration extremes in unmanned and manned aircraft, ground vehicles, and maritime platforms.
For more information about Curtiss-Wright’s Defense Solutions division, please visit www.curtisswrightds.com.
About PacStar
Pacific Star Communications, Inc. (PacStar) is a leading provider of advanced communications solutions for a wide range of military, intelligence and commercial applications. PacStar created and manufactures its COTS-based rugged, small form factor expeditionary and mobile communications systems. Separately, it developed integrated, network communications management software, IQ-Core® Software, for the military, federal, state/local government and emergency responder markets. The company’s patented IQ-Core® Software, hardware technology and integrated solutions provide secure, command, control and communications systems, particularly in remote or infrastructure starved areas. In addition, PacStar’s communications systems are ideally suited for commercial/industrial organizations with mission-critical field communications requirements. For additional information, please visit https://pacstar.com, LinkedIn and Twitter @pacstarcomm.
About Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Curtiss-Wright Corporation is a global innovative company that delivers highly engineered, critical function products and services to the commercial, industrial, defense and energy markets. Building on the heritage of Glenn Curtiss and the Wright brothers, Curtiss-Wright has a long tradition of providing reliable solutions through trusted customer relationships. The company employs approximately 9,000 people worldwide. For more information, visit www.curtisswright.com.
Note: All trademarks are property of their respective owners.
