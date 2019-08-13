Gartner Announces Orlando IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 Theme: Leading the Digital Society

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 13, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
What: Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019 is the world's most important gathering of CIOs and IT executives, enabling more than 9,000 attendees to shape the future of IT and business strategies.
When: October 20-24, 2019
Where: Walt Disney World Resort, Orlando, Florida
Members of the media can register for the event by contacting [email protected].
Leading the Digital Society
This year’s theme at Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo, Orlando is Leading the Digital Society. Today, technology is shaping every aspect of how we work, communicate and live. A new digital society is emerging, connecting everyone and everything like never before. For CIOs and their teams, every decision has a powerful impact not only on business success, but on the way the world at large operates.
As the digital society continues to expand, business and IT leaders have a critical say in how this society will be defined. The future is built on our choices, not just about what we can do, but why we are doing it. Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo will help CIOs understand how to shape and lead the digital society through powerful discussions, influential connections and strategic insights.
Join us on Monday, October 21 at 9:30 AM Eastern for the Gartner Opening Keynote that will address key challenges and opportunities CIOs face today and present a compelling vision for the changing role of IT leaders in the emerging digital society.
Guest Speaker Announcements: Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud and Colin L. Powell, Former Secretary of State
Gartner is pleased to announce the latest additions to the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Guest Speaker line up in Orlando:
- Gartner TechExec Interview with Thomas Kurian, Chief Executive Officer, Google Cloud
- Guest Keynote presentation by Colin L. Powell, Former Secretary of State
Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo Agenda Highlights
Throughout the conference, attendees can experience Gartner and Guest Keynotes, Gartner Signature Series sessions, CIO Stories, breakout sessions, attendee meetups, workshops and roundtables across the five full days.
Signature Series: Each year from the Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo stage, attendees hear our most popular research as part of our Signature Series. These sessions cover some of the most-anticipated insights and findings to get you ready for the year ahead, to include:
- 2020 CIO Agenda: Winning in the Turns
- The Top 10 Strategic Technology Trends for 2020
- The Present and Future of Artificial Intelligence
- Digitopia 2035: Why the Future has a Bad Rep and How the “Pragmatic Futurist” Will Save the Day
- Gartner’s Top Strategic Predictions for 2020 and Beyond: Technology Tactics Shape Business Strategy
- The CEO Concerns 2019: Implications and Actions for CIOs
CIO Stories: Hear how leading CIOs have solved key challenges in our just announced CIO Story series.
- Driving Transformation in a Digital Ecosystem with Enrica Porcari, CIO at UN World Food Program
- Using Culture Hacks to Thrive in Uncertain Times with Jennifer Hartsock, CIO at Baker Hughes
- Defining Our Digital Ambition to Go Beyond: A Roadmap to Becoming a True Digital Enterprise with Sudeep Gautam, Chief Digital Officer at Pratt & Whitney
For complete conference and registration details, please visit Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo 2019. Follow news and updates from the conference on social media using #GartnerSYM.
About Gartner
Gartner, Inc. (NYSE: IT) is the world’s leading research and advisory company and a member of the S&P 500. We equip business leaders with indispensable insights, advice and tools to achieve their mission-critical priorities and build the successful organizations of tomorrow.
Our unmatched combination of expert-led, practitioner-sourced and data-driven research steers clients toward the right decisions on the issues that matter most. We are a trusted advisor and objective resource for more than 15,000 organizations in more than 100 countries — across all major functions, in every industry and organization size.
To learn more about how we help decision makers fuel the future of business, visit www.gartner.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005143/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT