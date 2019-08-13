G-Net Solutions Partners With Riverbed to Deliver Managed Visibility-as-a-Service (VaaS) Offerings for Network and Application Performance, Digital Experience Management and Security

|By Business Wire
|
August 13, 2019 08:30 AM EDT
G-Net today announced it is partnering with Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, to launch G-Net Visibility-as-a-Service (GVaaS) with Digital Experience Management (DEM) and Network Performance Management (NPM) solutions from Riverbed. These SaaS-based solutions leverage key components of the Riverbed’s DEM portfolio Riverbed SteelCentral™, while also using Riverbed SD-WAN on the backend enabling customers to experience the advantage of cloud networking to quickly deploy services.
The new GVaaS helps business and IT executives measure the impact of applications and network changes on the end user’s digital experience during strategic transformational IT projects such as cloud, mobility and data center transformation, as well as more routine tactical changes like migrations and application upgrades. This new service is available 24x7 and as a worldwide offering, delivering a comprehensive view of business-critical application health.
The new service is a direct response to organizations being challenged with digital transformation initiatives. Enterprise CIO investments in cloud, mobile, and the Internet of Things (IoT) have increased the stakes for end user experience and application performance. Achieving business outcomes like driving up revenue and customer satisfaction, while reducing operational costs, depends on ensuring an excellent digital experience for both customers and employees. To meet business goals, enterprises need visibility into the performance of all applications—local, SaaS, IaaS, PaaS, thick client, web or mobile—as well as visibility into the physical and virtual infrastructure supporting them.
G-Net GVaaS enables companies that are struggling with tools that have not evolved to sufficiently meet the challenging requirements of the new digital enterprise, by removing upfront investments and aligning costs for companies to fill this void by offering the service as a subscription, thereby removing significant capital up-front costs. GVaaS solutions provide business value by enabling companies to better deliver business continuity, regulatory and policy compliance and service assurance. Ultimately, GVaaS will enable IT organizations to better see the impact of IT on the human experience to ensure excellent customer service and workforce productivity.
GNet’s GVaaS capability is hybrid cloud-based, flexible, modular and offered with multiple options, to complement global enterprises’ IT tools and staff:
- Digital Experience (GVaaS-DEM) – With Digital Experience Management (DEM) customers can measure the impact of digital transformation initiatives by obtaining end user experience before and after implementation of a digital initiative from the point of consumption, at the user’s device. And more than the user’s experience at the device, it can measure at the application, through the network and into the infrastructure to pinpoint exactly where a problem is in minutes, not hours.
- Network Performance (GVaaS-NPM) – A packet monitoring option, enabling deeper insights into hybrid cloud environments. It provides the same level of network visibility in the cloud as on premises. Customers will have the ability to see network traffic between the enterprise and the cloud and across cloud instances, so that network teams aren’t blind to key parts of their application delivery infrastructure and can validate performance or plan strategically.
- Application, Flow and Packet Performance (GVaaS-AFPM) – A unique combination of application, flow and packet performance monitoring, delivers full stack application analysis—from packets to pages to end-user experience—letting you observe all network and application interactions as they cross the wire. Using powerful, flexible network and application analytics and workflows, AppResponse speeds problem diagnosis and resolution, helping you get to answers fast.
- Advanced Security (GVaaS-ASM) – A real-time flow enhancement, which transforms network flow data into cyber intelligence, providing essential visibility and forensics for broad threat detection, investigation, and mitigation.
Nick Giampietro, Founding Partner, at GNet, explains: “Today's digital transformation is really business transformation, led by technology innovation and a better understanding of changing customer behavior and demands. Enterprise CIOs are between a rock and a hard place as a failure to align IT with digital business strategy can negatively affect the process. So as CIOs reinvent what it means to deliver IT operations—by adopting cloud and hybrid architectures, SD-WAN and Big Data—they find a need to continuously improve their visibility into application performance and end user experience. GNet SaaS-based Global Visibility-as-a-Service enables them to do this with an agile, scalable, cloud-enabled, pay-as-you-go approach complementing existing IT tools and staff.”
“Enterprises are aggressively investing in the digital transformation of their business models with the goal to deliver a differentiated digital experience to their customers and employees. Unfortunately, with the adoption of cloud and hybrid architectures, many companies are finding that traditional tools are riddled with blind spots and are unable to comprehensively manage the user’s end-to-end digital experience,” said Bridget Bisnette, Senior Vice President Global Channel & Commercial Sales, at Riverbed. “Riverbed and G-Net have partnered to ensure that our customers have the most complete, Visibility-as-a-Service solutions in the market with GVaaS-DEM and GVaaS-NPM, which will help companies deliver a reliable and consistently high-quality network and application performance as well as end user experience.”
About GNet
G-Net Solutions helps solve the challenges of Performance, Visibility and Security faced by organizations as they undertake Digital Technology transformation. G-Net has built relationships with some of the biggest and most progressive technology partners in the industry, working closely with them to understand how and where new technologies can be harnessed to continually optimize the IT environment for its clients. G-Net started 14 years ago when a small network of highly skilled IT experts came together to look for better ways of blending technology to create more efficient workplaces. G-Net is focused on its client’s business outcomes, from its engineers to its sales executives, it is driven by its client’s business challenges. Learn more at www.gnet-inc.com.
About Riverbed
Riverbed®, The Digital Performance Company™, is united in our purpose of Advancing the Human Experience in the Digital World. Behind every digital experience is a human one, and Riverbed enables organizations to measure digital experiences and maximize digital performance so they can deliver better and more powerful human experiences — for customers, employees, partners, patients, and citizens. Riverbed’s Digital Performance Platform includes a combination of Digital Experience Management and Digital Networking solutions that ensure superior digital and user experiences, provides new levels of operational agility and accelerates business outcomes. Riverbed’s 30,000+ customers include 100% of the Forbes Global 100. Learn more at riverbed.com.
Riverbed and any Riverbed product or service name or logo used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology, Inc. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005112/en/
