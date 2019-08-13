|By Business Wire
|
August 13, 2019
Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, today announced that the State of Minnesota through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) has selected the Iteris ClearGuide™ solution to support its statewide transportation operations program.
Minnesota Department of Transportation Selects Iteris ClearGuide to Improve Statewide Mobility (Photo: Business Wire)
Utilizing real-time and archived traffic data from HERE Technologies – a global leader in mapping and location platform services – the ClearGuide platform will provide MnDOT with contextual real-time and historical transportation analytics and data.
Under the terms of the agreement, MnDOT has access to powerful ClearGuide features, including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate bottlenecks and congestion; animations to analyze events and optimize response plans; historical trend reports and congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major Minnesota roadways. Additionally, the ClearGuide platform is designed with the ability to grow and expand to meet MnDOT’s future challenges as the transportation industry grows further, to ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles.
“Real-time and historical traffic information is the foundation for today’s digital measurement of road network performance,” said Miranda Ashby-Annoon, head of public sector at HERE Technologies. “Alongside our partner Iteris, it’s a privilege to provide MnDOT with the data and analytical tools needed to help improve the safety and efficiency of roadways across the state.”
“It is our privilege to support MnDOT’s goal of improving the performance of its roadways, as well as the safety and quality of life of the traveling public,” said Scott Perley, vice president of Transportation Systems at Iteris. “With the implementation of the Iteris ClearGuide platform, MnDOT will be able to apply our cutting-edge analytics platform to make Minnesota’s roads safer and more efficient.”
MnDOT joins over 20 government agencies and municipalities throughout North America, including Transport Canada, the South Carolina Department of Transportation, the Utah Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the California Department of Transportation and the City of Toronto, that use the powerful transportation analytics capabilities of the ClearGuide platform to manage, measure and optimize complex transportation networks.
About Iteris, Inc.
Iteris is the global leader in applied informatics for transportation and agriculture, turning big data into big breakthrough solutions. We collect, aggregate and analyze data on traffic, roads, weather, water, soil and crops to generate precise informatics that lead to safer transportation and smarter farming. Municipalities, government agencies, crop science companies, farmers and agronomists around the world use our solutions to make roads safer and travel more efficient, as well as farmlands more sustainable, healthy and productive. Visit www.iteris.com for more information and join the conversation on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.
Iteris Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based upon our current expectations and the information available to us at this time. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "estimates," "may," “should,” "will," "can," and variations of these words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the awarded agreement, our ClearGuide platform features and capabilities, and statements about the impacts and value of the platform. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict, and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors.
Important factors that may cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, our ability to successfully deliver services timely and cost effectively; agency funding and budgetary constraints, issues and delays; utilization needs of transportation organizations for our technologies; impact of adverse influences and variances of general economic, political, environmental, and other conditions in the markets we address; performance timing and contract cancellation; and the potential impact of product and service offerings from competitors. Further information on Iteris, Inc., including additional risk factors that may affect our forward-looking statements, is contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, our Current Reports on Form 8-K, and our other SEC filings that are available through the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).
