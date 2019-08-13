Wipro Launches Edge Artificial Intelligence Solutions Powered by Intel

|By Business Wire
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company, today announced that it has launched three edge artificial intelligence (AI) starter solutions powered by Intel Xeon® Scalable processors. These starter solutions will help enterprises in the Energy & Utilities and Healthcare markets jump start their AI adoption.
Wipro will leverage Intel’s AI technology to maximize performance of the Wipro AI solutions when running on Intel Xeon Scalable processors.
The three Wipro edge AI starter solutions are:
- Pipe Sleuth, an automated anomaly detection solution designed to eliminate the need for manual review and coding of video scans of utilities pipeline infrastructure. It uses AI to automatically process video scans and identify, grade and score the overall pipe segment, using the NASSCO PACP standard. The result of the process includes a comprehensive inspection report.
- Surface Crack Detection, which uses AI to detect and label cracks in infrastructure like buildings, roads, pavement, and bridges.
- Medical Imaging, which uses AI to identify regions of interest and label abnormalities in medical X-Rays and CT scans. For example, highlighting anomalies in the lungs and labeling the ailment conditions in these images.
These solutions are designed to be customizable as per each customer’s specific needs and then integrated into their broad technology environment, thereby accelerating time-to-market and reduction in R&D costs.
“We are using Pipe Sleuth to inspect our sewer network,” said Tom Kuczynski, Vice President, Information Technology, DC Water, which provides retail water and wastewater (sewer) services to the District of Columbia and surrounding areas. “It is a very innovative solution that dramatically increases inspection productivity and significantly reduces costs while at the same time improves the overall defect detection rate. Having the option to run Pipe Sleuth on our existing Intel-based platforms was an added benefit.”
“Customers find compelling benefits by using the Intel Xeon processors they already know and trust to start their AI journey,” said Julie Choi, VP and GM of AI Products & Research Marketing, AI Product Group, Intel. “With Intel Xeon Scalable processors and the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit, Wipro's edge solutions will enable customers to take advantage of reduced power consumption and performance improvement.”
“Over the past four decades, Wipro’s engineering services offerings have created immense value for various global enterprises by creating innovative customer experiences, personalizing products, platforms and technologies for new markets, integrating next-generation technologies, facilitating faster time to market and ensuring global product compliance,” said Harmeet Chauhan, Senior Vice President & Global Head, Industrial and Engineering Services, Wipro Limited. “We are excited to partner with Intel to improve and enhance our AI solutions and extend their value to our customers.”
Wipro is a member of the Intel® AI Builders program, an ecosystem of industry leading independent software vendors (ISVs), system integrators (SIs), original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and enterprise end users with a shared mission to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence across Intel platforms.
About Wipro Limited
Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO) is a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company. We harness the power of cognitive computing, hyper-automation, robotics, cloud, analytics and emerging technologies to help our clients adapt to the digital world and make them successful. A company recognized globally for its comprehensive portfolio of services, strong commitment to sustainability and good corporate citizenship, we have over 175,000 dedicated employees serving clients across six continents. Together, we discover ideas and connect the dots to build a better and a bold new future.
Forward-looking and Cautionary Statements
Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, our ability to maintain our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which we make strategic investments, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.
