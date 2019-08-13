Prosper Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 13, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Prosper, a leading peer-to-peer lending platform connecting borrowers and investors, today reported financial results for the second quarter of 2019. Personal loan originations increased 27% compared to the first quarter of 2019, and the company has now generated positive adjusted EBITDA in eight out of the last nine quarters.
Financial summary:
- Total Net Revenue, which includes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, increased to $42.9 million in Q2 2019 compared to $31.7 million in Q2 2018.
- Core Revenue(1), which excludes the non-cash impact related to warrants to purchase preferred stock, decreased to $50.7 million in Q2 2019 compared to $52.3 million in Q2 2018.
- Net Loss decreased to ($0.6) million in Q2 2019 compared to a Net Loss of ($12.6) million in Q2 2018.
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) decreased to $5.3 million in Q2 2019 compared to $8.8 million in Q2 2018.
“Prosper had a strong second quarter driven by solid consumer demand for our personal loan product and stable funding. We successfully exited the arrangement with a consortium of investors that was signed in 2017, and have replaced that funding with a variety of new investors, including a partnership with PenFed Credit Union that covered over 10% of our personal loan volume last month,” said David Kimball, CEO, Prosper Marketplace. “We also continue to make significant investments in our digital HELOC product, using our expertise in consumer lending to dramatically improve the traditional experience of obtaining a HELOC.”
The unique funding partnership with PenFed offers Prosper applicants the opportunity to become PenFed members during the loan application process, also making them eligible for other desirable PenFed products like credit cards, auto loans and deposits.
With Prosper’s HELOC product, customers can complete an online application in minutes, and receive an instant HELOC offer. HELOCs originated using the Prosper platform have no origination fee and offer the same competitive rates as banks.
Also during the second quarter, Prosper continued beta-testing a mobile app for its investor community. The Prosper Invest app lets individual investors manage their account from their mobile device – from adjusting their investment portfolio, to transferring and allocating funds, to checking their returns. The app is now available for download on iOS and Android devices by visiting: https://www.prosper.com/invest.
|
Key Operating and Financial Metrics (Unaudited)
|
(in thousands)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Loan Originations
|
759,858
|
866,894
|
Transaction Fees, Net
|
33,876
|
37,988
|
Servicing Fees, Net
|
5,172
|
7,487
|
Total Net Revenue
|
42,930
|
31,675
|
Core Revenue (1)
|
50,735
|
52,308
|
Net Loss
|
(569)
|
(12,599)
|
Adjusted EBITDA(1)
|
5,331
|
8,807
|
(1)
|
Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Our non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Prosper Marketplace
Prosper’s mission is to advance financial well-being. The company’s online lending platform connects people who want to borrow money with individuals and institutions that want to invest in consumer credit. Borrowers get access to affordable fixed-rate, fixed-term personal loans. Investors have the opportunity to earn solid returns via a data-driven underwriting model. To date, over $15 billion in personal loans have been originated through the Prosper platform for debt consolidation and large purchases such as home improvement projects, medical expenses and special occasions.
Prosper Marketplace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco. The lending platform is owned by Prosper Funding LLC, a subsidiary of Prosper Marketplace, Inc. Loans originated through the Prosper marketplace are made by WebBank, member FDIC. Visit www.prosper.com and follow @Prosperloans to learn more. Prosper notes are offered by Prospectus.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “continue” or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these statements. Where, in any forward-looking statement, we express an expectation or belief as to future results or events, such expectation or belief is based on the current plans and expectations of our management and is expressed in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis, but there can be no assurance that the expectation or belief will result or be achieved or accomplished.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements that may be made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to herein.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Core Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. The accompanying schedules to this press release provide a reconciliation of each of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measure of Core Revenue is defined as our Total Net Revenue adjusted to exclude the Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans. The non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Net Loss adjusted for interest income on available for sale securities and cash and cash equivalents, income tax expense, depreciation and amortization, impairment of intangible assets, stock based compensation expense, fair value of warrants vested on the sale of borrower loans, restructuring charges, and fair value adjustments for warrant liabilities.
These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL NET REVENUE TO CORE REVENUE
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Total Net Revenue
|
$ 42,930
|
$ 31,675
|
Less: Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans
|
(7,805)
|
(20,633)
|
Core Revenue
|
$ 50,735
|
$ 52,308
|
PROSPER MARKETPLACE, INC.
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
|
(UNAUDITED)
|
(IN THOUSANDS)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net Loss
|
$ (569)
|
$ (12,599)
|
Fair Value of Warrants Vested on Sale of Borrower Loans
|
7,805
|
20,633
|
Depreciation Expense:
|
|
|
Servicing and Origination
|
1,276
|
1,413
|
General & Administration – Other
|
527
|
1,007
|
Amortization of Intangibles
|
70
|
89
|
Stock-Based Compensation
|
1,235
|
2,253
|
Restructuring Charges
|
4
|
271
|
Change in Fair Value of Warrants
|
(4,729)
|
(3,998)
|
Interest Income on Available for Sale Securities, Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
(317)
|
(271)
|
Income Tax Expense
|
29
|
9
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 5,331
|
$ 8,807
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005432/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,565
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT