Teikametrics Introduces Masterclass on How to Start an Amazon Business

August 13, 2019 09:01 AM EDT
Teikametrics, the Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) that helps brands and sellers accelerate profitable sales growth on Amazon, today announced its new video-based Amazon Product Launch Masterclass. The nine-part, 60-minute video course goes through the essential steps involved in starting to sell successfully on Amazon, and it is offered at no cost to all interested sellers and entrepreneurs.
The video course is taught by Ryan Goldstein, founder of Air Vinyl Design and creator of the cult-favorite Zenpod, the first ever fidget-spinning case for Apple AirPods. Ryan started Air Vinyl Design with only $500 in 2016, aiming to sell high quality decal-style accessories for AirPods. He generated his first sale in only three weeks. Air Vinyl has since expanded into a unique line of AirPods cases that are frequently ranked among Amazon’s Choice products with hundreds of positive reviews from consumers. Prior to founding Air Vinyl, Ryan worked as a mechanical engineer, first at Boeing and later at GoPro, where he took part in several successful product launches for GoPro’s popular aerial capture cameras.
In this free, high-definition video course, which is produced by Teikametrics, Ryan shares his personal entrepreneurial story and blueprint for creating your own independent brand and products. Unlike generic “how-to make money on Amazon” videos, Ryan’s approach focuses on a disciplined, product-driven process to develop true intellectual property and leverage Amazon to bring products directly to consumers at a fraction of the cost of traditional retail.
“This course is designed to provide aspiring Amazon entrepreneurs with the knowledge I wish I had when starting my own business,” said Goldstein. “To that end, we structured the video series to be comprehensive and personal, giving viewers an actionable framework to streamline the design process, tailor it for Amazon, move quickly, and disrupt the competition. These are lessons that every prospective Amazon seller can learn from, and I’m excited to provide this as a free resource to get more entrepreneurs off the ground and selling effectively.”
“The future of retail is driven by creativity, and today Amazon is the most efficient way for entrepreneurs and brand owners to reach millions of consumers,” said Alasdair McLean-Foreman, CEO of Teikametrics. “While winning on Amazon isn’t easy, our goal in sharing this content is to provide a valuable road map to help people achieve success. Ryan has an incredible amount of experience navigating that path to sales growth and profitability on Amazon, and his Product Launch Masterclass puts his deep expertise at the fingertips of anyone looking to learn more.”
For more about the video course or to start watching, please visit https://go.teikametrics.com/product-launch.
About Teikametrics
Teikametrics’ Retail Optimization Platform (ROP) helps brands and agencies grow revenue and increase profitability on Amazon. Founded in 2013, Teikametrics uses proprietary econometrics and machine-learning data models designed to maximize profitability in a simple SaaS interface. Teikametrics optimizes more than $6 billion in GMV across thousands of sellers around the world, with brands including Clarks, Razer, Power Practical, Zipline Ski, and Mark Cuban’s Brands trusting Teikametrics to unlock the full potential of their selling and advertising on Amazon.
For more information visit www.teikametrics.com.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT