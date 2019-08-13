Project Management Institute Surpasses Pledge Goal, Celebrates 100,000 Global Volunteer Hours Donated in Honor of 50th Anniversary

|By Business Wire
Project Management Institute (PMI) is proud to announce it has doubled its original pledge goal and its stakeholders have pledged to contribute 100,000 volunteer hours to advance causes aligned with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).As part of the organization’s year-long Global Celebration of Service, professionals from around the globe are contributing their project management expertise to enable local organizations and strengthen their communities.
PMI’s pledge goal for its 50th Anniversary and Global Celebration of Service is part of an overall expansion of the association’s Made Possible campaign harnessing the passion of project professionals around the world to drive social change. Initially launched in the fall of 2018, Made Possible is focused on engaging diverse PMI stakeholders – from members and credential holders, to chapter leaders and volunteers – and others who are interested in making a difference, rallying them around a common vision of making a positive impact on society.
“We couldn’t think of a better way to commemorate our 50th anniversary than by offering people the opportunity to apply their project management skills and knowledge to some of society’s most pressing social problems,” said Sunil Prashara, president and CEO of PMI. “We know project management is core to managing change and delivering strategic outcomes, turning ideas into reality – essentially making dreams come true -- and we are so excited to showcase how these skills can make a powerful difference by strengthening society as well.”
All PMI stakeholders are invited to participate by pledging to use their project leadership expertise for good on project that align with the SDGs on PMI’s Global Celebration of Service website.
Made Possible by Project Management
The notion of strengthening society is nothing new for PMI stakeholders. For example, the PMI Ecuador Chapter used its project management expertise to help communities recover following a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake in 2016 that killed at least 676 people, injured more than 16,000, left 700,000 needing immediate assistance and destroyed 90 percent of infrastructure in many areas.
Project manager, Santiago Cartagena, of the PMI Ecuador Chapter stepped up to partner with a local non-governmental organization that already had outreach networks in place in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, one of the hardest hit provinces. Santiago and his chapter colleagues provided in-kind project management training and support, both to the local organization and directly to women entrepreneurs in the region.
“We all have a responsibility to give back to life what we’ve been given,” said Santiago. “Our efforts helped support and train over 200 women in the Esmeraldas Province, and this is just the beginning. For me, project management goes beyond tools; it’s the support, the backing, being with the people.”
PMI is proud to support volunteer projects like this one and will continue to share the impact of global projects and their impact on local communities through Made Possible and its Global Celebration of Service.
Supporting Sustainable Development Goals
In addition to volunteer hours and recognizing those making an impact, PMI is taking steps as an organization to formalize its commitment to being a force for social good. PMI recently signed the United Nation's (UN) Global Compact, joining a network of more than 9,500 organizations based in over 160 countries and representing nearly every sector. UN Global Compact partners work to align their strategies and operations with universal principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and commit to taking actions that advance societal goals. Through this partnership, PMI will look for ways to apply project, program and portfolio management to help achieve the SDGs by 2030.
“For any organization, aligning with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals requires careful planning and project management,” said Prashara. “Many SDGs can only be achieved through complex multi-sectoral truly global collaboration. That’s why PMI is publicly committed to using its expertise to help organizations efficiently align with these goals.”
To learn more about PMI’s 50th Anniversary, pledge your support and stay up-to-date on the progress and stories of Made Possible, visit PMI.org/Anniversary.
Follow PMI’s journey to align with the UN’s SDGs by following @PMInstitute on Twitter and Facebook and on LinkedIn.
About Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is the world's leading association for those who consider project, program or portfolio management their profession. Founded in 1969, PMI delivers value for more than three million professionals working in nearly every country in the world through global advocacy, collaboration, education and research. We advance careers, improve organizational success and further mature the project management profession through globally-recognized standards, certifications, communities, resources, tools, academic research, publications, professional development courses and networking opportunities. As part of the PMI family, ProjectManagement.com creates online global communities that deliver more resources, better tools, larger networks and broader perspectives. Visit us at www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute and on Twitter @PMInstitute.
