Boxlight Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 13, 2019 04:03 PM EDT
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”), a leading provider of interactive technology solutions for the global education market, today announced the Company's financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Key Financial Highlights for Q2 2019
- Revenues increased by 15% to $11.1 million
- Received $15 million in customer orders
- Gross profit margin improved by 11 basis points to 29.4%
- Adjusted EBITDA improved by 54% to a loss of $562,000
- Ended quarter with $5 million in backorders
Key Business Highlights for Q2 2019
- Selected for and commenced new implementations in San Diego Unified School District, CA, Montgomery County School District, MD, Guilford County School District, NC, Chesapeake School District, VA, Provo Schools, UT, West Orange Cove Independent School District, TX, Anacortes Schools, WA, Aurora School District, CO, Stonehenge Schools, UK and Owosso Schools, MI
- Continued roll-out implementations with Alvin Independent School District, TX, Atlanta Public Schools, GA, Clayton County Schools, GA, Collier County School District, FL, Henry County School District, GA, Highland Park Schools, TX and Tangipahoa Parish School District, LA
- Introduced new channel partners including Virtuocomm, GA, Sussman Education, NY, Computer Hardware, NE, IA, SD, ND, and Superior Fiber and Data Services, TX
- Launched MimioClarity audio solution and Mimio MyBot robotics and programming system at the ISTE education technology conference
- Awarded Two Tech & Learning Best of Show Honors at the ISTE education technology conference
2019 Outlook
The current project roll-out implementation schedule, business pipeline, backlog and awarded contracts support our guidance of at least 25% revenue growth and approximately 30% gross profit margin for the second half of 2019. We expect the increase in gross profit margin over 2018 as higher margin hardware, software and professional services contribute more significantly to revenue. We are adequately capitalized to execute on our 2019 plans and to realize our growth strategy.
Management Commentary
“We continue to see strong demand for our products and services as the K-12 classroom continues to evolve with interactive learning technologies and our products and services are at the forefront of this technology transition,” commented, Mark Elliott, Boxlight’s Chief Executive Officer. “Our strong second quarter growth was driven by roll-outs and implementations across a number of school districts, including San Diego Unified School District, CA, Montgomery County School District, MD, Chesapeake School District, VA, Provo Schools, UT, Anacortes Schools, WA, Atlanta Public Schools, GA, Clayton County Schools, GA, Collier County School District, FL, Henry County School District, GA and Highland Park Schools, TX, among others. Our team continues to do a tremendous job in developing an innovative hardware, software and service solution that educators need to improve engagement and learning in the classroom. This is reflected in our recent awards and recognition at the ISTE education technology conference, several successful implementations, and our tremendous sales pipeline across the U.S. and in key international markets including EMEA and Latin America. We are targeting a record number of prospective sales opportunities and given our high success rate, we feel extremely confident in our year-over-year growth prospects. Over the past three years, we have grown our annual revenues from $20 million to $26 million to $38 million and believe we are better positioned for growth than at any other time in our history. We added several new re-seller partners including Virtuocomm, Sussman Education, Computer Hardware and Superior Fiber and Data Services, and our re-seller partner network is as strong as ever. Our re-sellers coupled with our seasoned management team, strong sales force and continued product development, help us deliver our best-in-class and award-winning interactive technology solutions to the education market globally.”
Recurring Nature of Business Model and Contracts
As the Company’s business continues to evolve, it is taking on more of a recurring revenue characteristic. School districts and counties throughout the U.S. are typically on 5-7 year technology replacement cycles. The majority of significant, school-wide awarded contracts call for multi-year roll-outs. Once in with a school district, the Company is likely to attain additional business with new products and services and replacements and is in an ideal position for next upgrade cycle.
Our relationship with Clayton County Public Schools, Georgia’s fifth-largest school district, is a great example of this recurring nature. Previously, in June 2018, Boxlight was awarded an $11 million contract to install its innovative Mimio classroom solution suite in approximately 3,200 classrooms, comprising of 37 elementary, 14 middle and 11 high schools. The installation was completed by the end of 2018. Subsequently, during the second quarter of 2019, we were awarded an additional services contract to provide a comprehensive program of training, professional development and ongoing support for the school district’s educators. We expect total revenues from this additional contract to exceed $1 million.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019:
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $11.1 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 15%, compared to $9.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase is primarily attributable to the increase in sales volume of existing products, new products and additional services.
Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.3 million, an increase of $1.5 million, compared to $1.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 29% for the three months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 18% for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.9 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 4%, compared to $3.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The slight increase was the result of the acquisitions of Qwizdom and EOS.
Research and development expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.3 million, an increase of $0.2 million or 83%, compared to $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to additional software development.
Other expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was an expense of $0.2 million, as compared to an expense of $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense increase by $0.3 million as a result of increased debt for Sallyport, Radium and Lind Global loans. The change in fair value of derivative liability of $2.4 million was a result of the quarterly mark to market adjustment impacted by change in the stock price.
Operating loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.0 million, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 55%, compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.6 million, a decrease of $0.6 million or 54% compared to $1.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was $1.2 million, a decrease of $3.3 million, or 74%, compared to $4.5 million for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.11) per diluted share, compared to ($0.45) per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in the net loss was primarily due to increased revenue, a decrease in operating expenses as a percentage of revenue and change in fair value of derivative liabilities.
Adjusted EPS for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.05) per diluted share, compared to ($0.13) per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019:
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $16.1 million, an increase of $0.4 million or 3%, compared to $15.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Gross profit for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $4.8 million, an increase of $1.6 million, compared to $3.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting gross margin was 30% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to 20% for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $7.7 million, an increase of $0.7 million or 11%, compared to $6.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to the acquisition of Qwizdom.
Research and development expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $0.6 million, an increase of $0.3 million or 108%, compared to $0.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was due primarily to additional software development.
Other expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was an expense of $2.5 million, as compared to an expense of $1.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. Interest expense increase by $0.4 million from loans entered into with Lind Global and Radium. The change in fair value of derivative liability of $0.7 million was a result of the quarterly mark to market adjustment impacted by change in the stock price.
Operating loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $3.4 million, a decrease of $0.6 million, or 15%, compared to $4.0 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Adjusted EBITDA loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.4 million, remaining flat compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $5.8 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 9%, compared to $5.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018. The resulting EPS loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.56) per diluted share, compared to ($0.55) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was ($0.23) per diluted share, compared to ($0.24) per diluted share for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 financial results on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call details are as follows:
|
Date:
|
Tuesday, August 13, 2019
|
Time:
|
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time
|
Dial-in:
|
1-844-407-9500 (Domestic)
1-862-298-0850 (International)
|
Webcast:
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on August 13, 2019 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 13, 2019 by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (domestic) and 1-919-882-2331 (international) and referencing the replay pin number: 52022.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement Boxlight’s financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Boxlight provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as supplemental measures of its performance.
To provide investors with additional insight and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the information used by management in its financial and decision-making surrounding pro forma operations, we supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a basis consistent with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, with EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS as non-GAAP financial measures of earnings. EBITDA represents net income before income tax expense (benefit), interest expense, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA plus stock-based compensation and change in fair value of derivative liabilities. Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted EBITDA divided by the number of fully diluted shares outstanding. Our management uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted EPS as financial measures to evaluate the profitability and efficiency of our business model. We use these non-GAAP financial measures to access the strength of the underlying operations of our business. These adjustments, and the non-GAAP financial measures that are derived from them, provide supplemental information to analyze our operations between periods and over time. We find this especially useful when reviewing pro forma results of operations, which include large non-cash amortizations of intangible assets from acquisitions and stock-based compensation. Investors should consider our non-GAAP financial measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
About Boxlight Corporation
Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL) (“Boxlight”) is a leading provider of technology solutions for the global education market. The company aims to improve learning and engagement in classrooms and to help educators enhance student outcomes, by developing the products they need. The company develops, sells, and services its integrated, interactive solution suite including software, classroom technologies, professional development and support services. For more information about the Boxlight story, visit http://www.boxlight.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain information about Boxlight's view of its future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from historical results or those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, but not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with its ability to maintain and grow its business, variability of operating results, its development and introduction of new products and services, marketing and other business development initiatives, competition in the industry, etc. Boxlight encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in Boxlight's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
|Boxlight Corporation
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
June 30
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|ASSETS
|Current asset:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
945,389
|
|
$
|
901,459
|
|Accounts receivable-trade, net of allowances
|
|
7,391,438
|
|
|
3,634,726
|
|Inventories, net of reserves
|
|
3,249,590
|
|
|
4,214,316
|
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
1,475,186
|
|
|
1,214,157
|
|Total current assets
|
|
13,061,603
|
|
|
9,964,658
|
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation
|
|
209,641
|
|
|
226,409
|
|Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization
|
|
5,994,817
|
|
|
6,352,273
|
|Goodwill
|
|
4,723,549
|
|
|
4,723,549
|
|Other assets
|
|
302
|
|
|
298
|
|Total Assets
|
$
|
23,989,912
|
|
$
|
21,267,187
|
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
4,714,287
|
|
$
|
1,883,626
|
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses - related parties
|
|
5,393,354
|
|
|
6,009,112
|
|Warranty
|
|
652,541
|
|
|
580,236
|
|Short-term debt
|
|
4,077,626
|
|
|
2,306,227
|
|Short-term debt - related parties
|
|
435,668
|
|
|
377,333
|
|Current portion of earn-out payable - related party
|
|
196,654
|
|
|
136,667
|
|Deferred revenues - short-term
|
|
333,732
|
|
|
938,050
|
|Derivative liabilities
|
|
2,268,272
|
|
|
326,452
|
|Other short-term liabilities
|
|
37,189
|
|
|
5,128
|
|Total current liabilities
|
|
18,109,323
|
|
|
12,562,831
|
|Deferred revenues - long-term
|
|
115,406
|
|
|
134,964
|
|Earn-out payable - related party
|
|
213,346
|
|
|
273,333
|
|Long-term debt - related party
|
|
217,562
|
|
|
328,000
|
|Long-term debt
|
|
1,846,365
|
|
|
-
|
|Total liabilities
|
|
20,502,002
|
|
|
13,299,128
|
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders's equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized; 250,000 shares issued and outstanding
|
|
25
|
|
|
25
|
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 10,588,118 and 10,176,433 Class A shares issued and outstanding, respectively
|
|
1,059
|
|
|
1,018
|
|Additional paid-in capital
|
|
28,664,527
|
|
|
27,279,931
|
|Subscriptions receivable
|
|
(200
|
)
|
|
(225
|
)
|Accumulated deficit
|
|
(25,055,896
|
)
|
|
(19,206,271
|
)
|Other comprehensive loss
|
|
(121,605
|
)
|
|
(106,419
|
)
|Total stockholders' equity
|
|
3,487,910
|
|
|
7,968,059
|
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
23,989,912
|
|
$
|
21,267,187
|
|Boxlight Corporation
|Consolidated Statement of Operations
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Revenues
|
$
|
11,096,016
|
|
$
|
9,663,657
|
|
$
|
16,108,730
|
|
$
|
15,660,342
|
|Cost of Revenues
|
|
7,847,790
|
|
|
7,938,340
|
|
|
11,275,964
|
|
|
12,454,053
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
3,248,226
|
|
|
1,725,317
|
|
|
4,832,766
|
|
|
3,206,289
|
|Operating Expense:
|General and administrative expenses
|
|
3,894,154
|
|
|
3,726,585
|
|
|
7,654,266
|
|
|
6,920,598
|
|Research and development expenses
|
|
324,582
|
|
|
177,098
|
|
|
560,578
|
|
|
269,603
|
|Total operating expense
|
|
4,218,736
|
|
|
3,903,683
|
|
|
8,214,844
|
|
|
7,190,201
|
|Loss from operations
|
|
(970,510
|
)
|
|
(2,178,366
|
)
|
|
(3,382,078
|
)
|
|
(3,983,912
|
)
|Other income(expense):
|Interest expense, net
|
|
(479,022
|
)
|
|
(207,271
|
)
|
|
(759,625
|
)
|
|
(354,199
|
)
|Other income (expense), net
|
|
23,670
|
|
|
16,732
|
|
|
44,879
|
|
|
3,271
|
|Gain on settlement of liabilities, net
|
|
-
|
|
|
103,560
|
|
|
146,434
|
|
|
129,298
|
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
263,260
|
|
|
(2,191,677
|
)
|
|
(1,899,235
|
)
|
|
(1,156,518
|
)
|Total other expense
|
|
(192,092
|
)
|
|
(2,278,656
|
)
|
|
(2,467,547
|
)
|
|
(1,378,148
|
)
|Net Loss
|
$
|
(1,162,602
|
)
|
$
|
(4,457,022
|
)
|
$
|
(5,849,625
|
)
|
$
|
(5,362,060
|
)
|Comprehensive loss:
|Net Loss
|
$
|
(1,162,602
|
)
|
$
|
(4,457,022
|
)
|
$
|
(5,849,625
|
)
|
$
|
(5,362,060
|
)
|Other comprehensive income (loss):
|Foreign currency translation gain (loss)
|
|
22,962
|
|
|
(30,549
|
)
|
|
(15,185
|
)
|
|
(25,686
|
)
|Total comprehensive loss
|
$
|
(1,139,640
|
)
|
$
|
(4,487,571
|
)
|
$
|
(5,864,810
|
)
|
$
|
(5,387,746
|
)
|Net loss per common share - basic
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
(0.56
|
)
|
|
(0.55
|
)
|Net loss per common share - diluted
|
|
(0.11
|
)
|
|
(0.45
|
)
|
|
(0.56
|
)
|
|
(0.55
|
)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic
|
|
10,590,451
|
|
|
9,810,905
|
|
|
10,424,054
|
|
|
9,760,427
|
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
10,590,451
|
|
|
9,810,905
|
|
|
10,424,054
|
|
|
9,760,427
|
|Boxlight Corporation
|Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended
|June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|Net Loss
|
$
|
(1,163
|
)
|
$
|
(4,457
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
225
|
|
|
194
|
|Interest expense
|
|
479
|
|
|
207
|
|EBITDA
|
$
|
(459
|
)
|
$
|
(4,056
|
)
|Stock compensation expense
|
|
160
|
|
|
636
|
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
(263
|
)
|
|
2,192
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(562
|
)
|
$
|
(1,228
|
)
|
Boxlight Corporation
|
Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|Net Loss
|
$
|
(5,850
|
)
|
$
|
(5,362
|
)
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
467
|
|
|
382
|
|Interest expense
|
|
760
|
|
|
354
|
|EBITDA
|
$
|
(4,623
|
)
|
$
|
(4,626
|
)
|Stock compensation expense
|
|
321
|
|
|
1,111
|
|Change in fair value of derivative liabilities
|
|
1,899
|
|
|
1,157
|
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(2,403
|
)
|
$
|
(2,358
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005709/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT