Majesco Announces Future of Insurance: Ecosystem Partners Podcast Series

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO), a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced the launch of their Future of Insurance: Ecosystem Partners Podcast Series.

In each episode, host Denise Garth, SVP of Strategic Marketing and Innovation at Majesco, talks to business leaders from InsurTechs and other innovative companies about how they’re partnering with Majesco and the industry to bring exciting technologies like chatbots, IoT, new data sources, AI/machine learning and others to insurance – and why these partnerships are rapidly becoming the way of the future.

How has InsurTech changed over the last three years and what has been the impact for insurance?

How are you thinking about the future of insurance?

How can insurers create a vision to survive and thrive these paradigm shifts?

“At Majesco we continue to identify ways to provide thought provoking, engaging, inspiring and challenging insights on the fast-paced, always-changing insurance industry,” says Denise Garth. “The insurance industry has a community of innovative thinkers and influencers that we are collaborating with to reshape the future of insurance. Each 15 to 20 minute episode is full of engaging conversation that offers listeners a wealth of insights and ideas to meet the demands of tomorrow, today.”

Details of the first three podcasts are below:

Episode 1: Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub

In this episode, Majesco’s Denise Garth talks to Bob Frady, CEO and Cofounder of HazardHub, an innovative InsurTech and Majesco ecosystem partner that creates easy-to-consume, leading-edge geospatial, hazard, and risk data.

Episode 2: Karolina Congdon, Manager of Partnerships & Alliances at SPLICE

Denise Garth talks to Splice’s Karolina Congdon about the value of partner ecosystems in insurance, and how leveraging APIs to partner with InsurTechs and other innovative companies to bring exciting new capabilities to insurance is rapidly becoming the way of the future.

Episode 3: Suzanne Monaco, Director of Strategic Alliances at CyberSource, a Visa Solutionv

Denise Garth and Suzanne Monaco discuss millennials and Gen X, the future of billing, and the companies who are embracing new technology and change – the ones who are actively driving forward the paradigm shift we’re seeing in the insurance industry.

You can access all the podcasts and other valuable thought leadership resources, including primary research, blogs, webinars and more on www.majesco.com.

About Majesco

Majesco (NASDAQ: MJCO) provides technology, expertise, and leadership that helps insurers modernize, innovate and connect to build the future of their business – and the future of insurance – at speed and scale. Our platforms connect people and businesses to insurance in ways that are innovative, hyper-relevant, compelling and personal.

Over 200 insurance companies worldwide in P&C, L&A and Group Benefits are transforming their businesses by modernizing, optimizing or creating new business models with Majesco. Our market-leading solutions include CloudInsurer™ P&C Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); CloudInsurer™ LifePlus Solutions (AdminPlus, AdvicePlus, IllustratePlus, DistributionPlus); CloudInsurer™ L&A and Group Core Suite (Policy, Billing, Claims); Digital1st Insurance™ with Digital1st eConnect™, Digital1st EcoExchange™ and Digital1st Platform™ – a cloud-native, microservices and open API platform; Distribution Management, Data and Analytics and an Enterprise Data Warehouse. For more details on Majesco, please visit www.majesco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190813005519/en/