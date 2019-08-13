Il Project Management Institute supera l'obiettivo prefissato e festeggia le 100.000 ore globali di volontariato donate per celebrare il suo 50° anniversario

|By Business Wire
|
August 13, 2019
Il Project Management Institute (PMI) è orgoglioso di annunciare il raddoppio del suo obiettivo originario, con le parti interessate che si sono impegnate a contribuire con 100.000 ore di volontariato dedicate alle cause in linea con gli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile (SDG) delle Nazioni Unite. Nel quadro del Global Celebration of Service annuale dell'organizzazione, i professionisti di tutto il mondo stanno apportando la propria esperienza di gestione progettuale per aiutare le organizzazioni locali e rafforzare le rispettive comunità.
L'obiettivo prefissato dal PMI per il suo cinquantenario e l'iniziativa Global Celebration of Service rientrano nell'espansione globale della campagna Made Possible dell'associazione, che incanala la passione dei professionisti internazionali della gestione dei progetti per guidare il cambiamento sociale. Avviato nell'autunno del 2018, Made Possible è focalizzato sul coinvolgimento di diverse parti interessate del PMI, dagli associati alle entità accreditate, dai responsabili delle sezioni locali ai volontari, e di altri interessati a fare la differenza, richiamandoli attorno a una visione comune che punta a generare un impatto positivo sulla società.
"Non avremmo potuto trovare un modo migliore per commemorare il nostro 50° anniversario: offrire alle persone l'opportunità di applicare le proprie competenze e conoscenze in questo ambito ad alcuni dei problemi più urgenti della società", ha commentato Sunil Prashara, presidente e CEO di PMI. "Sappiamo che la gestione dei progetti è essenziale per gestire il cambiamento e per ottenere risultati strategici, con la trasformazione delle idee in realtà, in ultima analisi con la trasformazione dei sogni in realtà. Siamo davvero entusiasti di dimostrare come queste abilità possano fare una differenza notevole e, inoltre, rendere più forte la società".
Tutte le parti interessate del PMI sono invitate a participare, impegnandosi a utilizzare le proprie competenze nella gestione dei progetti finalizzata al bene, per iniziative in linea con gli SDG, tramite il sito internet Global Celebration of Service del PMI.
Risultati possibili grazie alla gestione progettuale
L'idea di rendere più forte la società non è nuova per le parti interessate del PMI; la sezione ecuadoregna del PMI, ad esempio, ha utilizzato le proprie competenze gestionali per aiutare le comunità dopo il devastante terremoto di magnitudo 7,8 del 2016, che ha causato almeno 676 vittime e oltre 16.000 feriti, con 700.000 persone bisognose di assistenza immediata e la distruzione di almeno il 90% delle infrastrutture in molte aree.
Il Project manager Santiago Cartagena, della sezione ecuadoregna del PMI, si è impegnato nella collaborazione con un'organizzazione non governativa locale già presente con reti di intervento a Esmeraldas, in Ecuador, una delle province più colpite. Santiago e i suoi colleghi della sezione regionale hanno fornito formazione e supporto specifici per la gestione progetti, sia all'organizzazione locale, sia direttamente alle donne imprenditrici dell'area.
"Abbiamo tutti la responsabilità di restituire alla vita ciò che abbiamo ricevuto", ha dichiarato Santiago. "Il nostro impegno ha aiutato a supportare e a formare oltre 200 donne della provincia di Esmeraldas. E questo è solo l'inizio. Per me, la gestione dei progetti va al di là degli strumenti; è il supporto, il sostegno, lo stare con la gente".
Il PMI è orgoglioso di sostenere progetti di volontariato come questo e continuerà a condividere l'impatto delle iniziative globali sulle comunità locali tramite Made Possible e l'iniziativa Global Celebration of Service.
A supporto degli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile
Oltre alle ore di volontariato e al riconoscimento di chi genera un impatto sulla società, il PMI si sta strutturando come organizzazione per formalizzare il proprio impegno: essere una forza per il bene sociale. Di recente il PMI ha siglato il Patto mondiale delle Nazioni Unite (ONU), entrando così a far parte di una rete di oltre 9.500 organizzazioni di più di 160 paesi, in rappresentanza praticamente di ogni settore. I partner del Patto mondiale delle Nazioni Unite si adoperano per allineare strategie e attività ai principi universali in materia di diritti umani, lavoro, ambiente e lotta alla corruzione, impegnandosi a intraprendere azioni per la promozione degli obiettivi sociali. Attraverso questo partenariato, il PMI cercherà dei metodi per applicare la gestione di progetti, programmi e portafogli e contribuire a centrare gli SDG entro il 2030.
"Per qualsiasi organizzazione, l'allineamento agli obiettivi di sviluppo sostenibile dell'ONU richiede un'attenta pianificazione e gestione progettuale", ha affermato Prashara. "Molti SDG possono essere centrati solo con una complessa collaborazione multisettoriale davvero globale. Ecco perché il PMI si è pubblicamente impegnato a sfruttare le proprie competenze per aiutare le organizzazioni ad allinearsi in modo efficiente a tali obiettivi".
Per ulteriori informazioni sul cinquantesimo anniversario del PMI, per dedicare il proprio impegno e restare sempre aggiornati sui progressi e sulle storie dell'iniziativa Made Possible visitare la pagina PMI.org/Anniversary.
Per seguire il percorso del PMI per l'allineamento con gli SDG dell'ONU utilizzare @PMInstitute su Twitter e Facebook e seguire l'organizzazione su LinkedIn.
Informazioni sul Project Management Institute (PMI)
Il Project Management Institute (PMI) è l'organizzazione leader mondiale dei professionisti della gestione di progetti, programmi o portafogli. Fondato nel 1969, il PMI offre valore a oltre tre milioni di professionisti attivi in quasi tutti i paesi del mondo, attraverso rappresentanza, collaborazione, formazione e ricerca a livello globale. L'associazione promuove i percorsi professionali, migliora il successo delle organizzazioni e contribuisce all'ulteriore crescita dei professionisti della gestione progettuale tramite standard, certificazioni, comunità, risorse, strumenti, ricerca accademica, pubblicazioni, corsi di sviluppo professionale e opportunità di networking riconosciuti a livello mondiale. Parte del gruppo PMI, ProjectManagement.com crea comunità online globali che forniscono ulteriori risorse, migliori strumenti, reti più ampie e maggiori prospettive. Visitare il sito dell'associazione su www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute e su Twitter con @PMInstitute.
