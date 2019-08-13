Project Management Institute overtreft beloofde doelstelling en viert 100.000 wereldwijde vrijwilligersuren gedoneerd ter ere van 50 -jarig jubileum

|By Business Wire
|
August 13, 2019
Project Management Institute (PMI) is trots om aan te kondigen dat het zijn oorspronkelijke belofte heeft verdubbeld en dat zijn stakeholders hebben toegezegd 100.000 vrijwilligersuren bij te dragen om doelen te bevorderen die zijn afgestemd op de Duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelstellingen (SDG's) van de VN. Als onderdeel van de Global Celebration of Service van de organisatie die het hele jaar duurt, dragen professionals van over de hele wereld hun expertise op het gebied van projectmanagement bij om lokale organisaties te activeren en hun gemeenschappen te versterken.
De doelstelling behorende bij PMI's belofte voor het 50 -jarig jubileum en de Global Celebration of Service maakt deel uit van een algemene uitbreiding van de Made Possible-campagne van de vereniging, waarbij de passie van projectprofessionals over de hele wereld wordt ingezet om sociale verandering te stimuleren. Voor het eerst gelanceerd in het najaar van 2018, is Made Possible gericht op het betrekken van diverse PMI-stakeholders - van leden en certificaathouders, tot afdelingsleiders en vrijwilligers - en anderen die geïnteresseerd zijn in het maken van een verschil, door ze te verzamelen rond een gemeenschappelijke visie op het maken van een positieve impact op de maatschappij.
"We konden geen betere manier bedenken om ons 50 -jarig jubileum te herdenken dan door mensen de mogelijkheid te bieden hun projectmanagementvaardigheden en -kennis toe te passen op enkele van de meest dringende problemen in de samenleving," aldus Sunil Prashara, president en CEO van PMI. "We weten dat projectmanagement de kern is van het beheren van verandering en het leveren van strategische resultaten, zodat ideeën worden omgezet in realiteit - in wezen worden zo dromen waargemaakt. We zijn daarom zeer enthousiast om te laten zien hoe deze vaardigheden een krachtig verschil kunnen maken door ook de samenleving te versterken."
Alle stakeholders van PMI worden uitgenodigd om deel te nemen door het doen van de belofte om hun expertise op het gebied van projectleiderschap te gebruiken voor het welzijn, voor projecten die aansluiten bij de SDG's op de Global Celebration of Service-website van PMI.
Made Possible door projectmanagement
Het idee om de samenleving te versterken is niets nieuws voor stakeholders van PMI. De PMI Ecuador-afdeling gebruikte bijvoorbeeld zijn expertise op het gebied van projectbeheer om gemeenschappen te helpen te herstellen na een verwoestende aardbeving met een kracht van 7,8 in 2016 waarbij minstens 676 mensen omkwamen, meer dan 16.000 gewond raakten, 700.000 achterbleven die onmiddellijke hulp nodig hadden en 90 procent van de infrastructuur vernietigd werd in veel gebieden.
Projectmanager Santiago Cartagena van de PMI Ecuador-afdeling ging samenwerken met een lokale niet-gouvernementele organisatie die al outreach-netwerken had in Esmeraldas, Ecuador, een van de zwaarst getroffen provincies. Santiago en zijn afdelingscollega's gaven projectmanagementtraining en -ondersteuning in natura, zowel aan de lokale organisatie als rechtstreeks aan vrouwelijke ondernemers in de regio.
"We hebben allemaal de verantwoordelijkheid om terug te geven aan het leven wat ons is gegeven," aldus Santiago. "Onze inspanningen hebben meer dan 200 vrouwen in de provincie Esmeraldas geholpen en opgeleid, en dit is nog maar het begin. Voor mij gaat projectmanagement verder dan tools; het is de support, de steun, het bij de mensen zijn."
PMI is er trots op vrijwilligersprojecten zoals deze te ondersteunen en zal de impact van wereldwijde projecten en hun impact op lokale gemeenschappen blijven delen via Made Possible en zijn Global Celebration of Service.
Ondersteuning van duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen
Naast vrijwilligersuren en het erkennen van degenen die een impact hebben, neemt PMI stappen als organisatie om zijn commitment om een kracht voor sociaal welzijn te zijn te formaliseren. PMI heeft onlangs het Global Compact van de Verenigde Naties ondertekend, waarmee het zich aansluit bij een netwerk van meer dan 9.500 organisaties in meer dan 160 landen en die bijna elke sector vertegenwoordigen. De partners van UN Global Compact werken aan het afstemmen van hun strategieën en activiteiten op universele principes op het gebied van mensenrechten, arbeid, milieu en anti-corruptie, en verbinden zich ertoe acties te ondernemen die maatschappelijke doelen bevorderen. Via dit partnerschap zal PMI zoeken naar manieren om project-, programma- en portfoliobeheer toe te passen om tot 2030 bij te dragen aan het bereiken van de SDG's.
"Voor elke organisatie vereist de afstemming op de duurzame ontwikkelingsdoelen van de VN een zorgvuldige planning en projectbeheer," stelde Prashara. "Veel SDG's kunnen alleen worden bereikt door complexe, multisectorale, echt wereldwijde samenwerking. Daarom zet PMI zich publiekelijk in om zijn expertise te gebruiken om organisaties te helpen efficiënt af te stemmen op deze doelstellingen."
Voor meer informatie over het 50 -jarig jubileum van PMI, beloof uw steun en blijf op de hoogte van de voortgang en verhalen van Made Possible via PMI.org/Anniversary.
Volg het traject van PMI om af te stemmen op de SDG's van de VN door @PMInstitute te volgen op Twitter en Facebook en op LinkedIn.
Over het Project Management Institute (PMI)
Project Management Institute (PMI) is 's wereld toonaangevende vereniging voor beroepsmatige beoefenaars van project-, programma- of portfoliomanagement. PMI is opgericht in 1969 en zet zich in voor meer dan drie miljoen professionals werkzaam in bijna alle landen van de wereld door middel van wereldwijde ondersteuning, samenwerking, educatie en onderzoek. We helpen mensen vooruitgang te boeken in hun carrière, het succes van organisaties te bevorderen en projectmanagement naar een hoger plan te tillen door middel van wereldwijd erkende normen, certificeringen, community's, informatiebronnen, tools, academisch onderzoek, publicaties, cursussen voor professionele ontwikkeling en gelegenheden tot networking. Op ProjectManagement.com, een onderdeel van de PMI-familie, worden wereldwijde community's opgezet waarin nog meer informatiebronnen, betere tools, grotere netwerken en bredere perspectieven worden geboden. Bezoek ons op www.PMI.org, www.projectmanagement.com, www.facebook.com/PMInstitute en op Twitter @PMInstitute.
