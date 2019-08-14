Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year ended June 30, 2019.

Net sales for the quarter decreased 1.7% to $882.7 million from $897.7 million in the prior year. The change in sales includes a 2.2% increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a negative 0.4% from foreign currency and a negative 0.8% selling day impact. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 2.7% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $39.8 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $40.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior year. EBITDA was $87.6 million compared to $87.0 million in the prior year. Results include $7.0 million or $0.18 per share of discrete tax expense in the quarter, as well as a pre-tax $3.4 million non-cash LIFO charge, compared to $0.1 million in the prior year quarter and guidance of $2.5 million.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, sales were $3.47 billion, an increase of 13.0% compared with $3.07 billion last year, or 1.9% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $144.0 million on a reported basis, or $3.68 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $172.6 million, or $4.41 per share and up 18.0% from the prior year. EBITDA was $328.4 million, an increase of 18.1% compared to $278.1 million last year.

Commenting on the results, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer Neil A. Schrimsher said, “Despite slower end-market demand and ongoing inflationary headwinds, we ended fiscal 2019 on an encouraging note with fourth quarter margins, EBITDA, and free cash meeting or exceeding our expectations. This demonstrates our ability to adapt, execute, and generate cash in any demand environment, as well as benefit from various self-help initiatives. Consistent with recent macroeconomic industrial reports, we saw a slowing in demand across industrial, process, and energy end markets during the quarter. Combined with ongoing fluid power technology market headwinds and difficult comparisons, our sales declined organically. While the industrial backdrop is proving more challenging near-term, we see sustained momentum from our differentiated industry position and operational strategy, as highlighted by our collective fiscal 2019 performance including consistent margin improvement, and respective EBITDA and free cash growth of 18% and 30%.”

Outlook

Today the Company also provided its initial outlook for fiscal 2020. For the full year, the Company is forecasting an EPS range of $4.20 to $4.50 on a change in sales of down 2% to up 2%, including down 5% to down 1% on an organic daily basis. In addition, the Company is forecasting free cash of $200 million to $220 million, or up 30% at the mid-point.

Mr. Schrimsher concluded, “We are mindful of broader industrial cycle uncertainty entering fiscal 2020, which is reflected in our guidance. While reinforcing our cost discipline and cash generation potential near-term, we remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and believe our products and solutions are increasingly critical given an aging and tighter industrial labor force, more sophisticated production equipment and processes, a focus on plant floor optimization, and compliance and regulatory requirements. Combined with sustained margin opportunities and our leading technical and service-oriented position in engineered solutions and flow control markets, we are favorably positioned as the cycle evolves near-term. Over the intermediate to long-term we expect accelerating growth potential via secular market tailwinds and share gains given this industry position, as well as our recent expansion into automation solutions with the agreement to acquire Olympus Controls. This multi-faceted and technical-oriented growth strategy presents many new and relevant opportunities to drive shareholder value as we enter the next decade and approach the Company’s 100th year anniversary.”

Conference Call Information

Applied will host its quarterly conference call for investors and analysts at 10 a.m. ET on August 14, 2019. Neil A. Schrimsher – President & CEO, and David K. Wells – CFO will discuss the Company's performance. A supplemental investor deck detailing latest quarter results is available for reference on the investor relations portion of the Company’s website at www.applied.com. To join the call, dial 877-311-4351 (toll free) or 614-999-9139 (for International callers) using conference ID 5159526. A live audio webcast can be accessed online through the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.applied.com. A replay of the call will be available for two weeks by dialing 855-859-2056 or 800-585-8367 (both toll free), or 404-537-3406 (International) using conference ID 5159526.

About Applied®

Founded in 1923, Applied Industrial Technologies is a leading distributor of bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, and other industrial supplies, serving MRO and OEM customers in virtually every industry. In addition, Applied provides engineering, design and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, fluid power, and flow control shop services. Applied also offers storeroom services and inventory management solutions that provide added value to its customers. For more information, visit www.applied.com.

This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, as that term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission in its rules, regulations and releases. Applied intends that such forward-looking statements be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. Forward-looking statements are often identified by qualifiers such as “outlook,” “forecast,” “guidance,” “believe,” “will” and derivative or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are based on current expectations regarding important risk factors including trends in the industrial sector of the economy, and other risk factors identified in Applied's most recent periodic report and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, and the making of such statements should not be regarded as a representation by Applied or any other person that the results expressed therein will be achieved. Applied assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements, whether due to new information, or events, or otherwise.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME (In thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Sales $ 882,743 $ 897,721 $ 3,472,739 $ 3,073,274 Cost of sales 625,392 634,034 2,465,116 2,189,279 Gross Profit 257,351 263,687 1,007,623 883,995 Selling, distribution and administrative, including depreciation 185,376 192,856 742,241 658,168 Intangible impairment - - 31,594 - Operating Income 71,975 70,831 233,788 225,827 Interest expense, net 10,187 10,964 40,188 23,485 Other income, net (332 ) (354 ) (881 ) (2,376 ) Income Before Income Taxes 62,120 60,221 194,481 204,718 Income Tax Expense 22,317 19,859 50,488 63,093 Net Income $ 39,803 $ 40,362 $ 143,993 $ 141,625 Net Income Per Share - Basic $ 1.03 $ 1.04 $ 3.72 $ 3.65 Net Income Per Share - Diluted $ 1.02 $ 1.03 $ 3.68 $ 3.61 Average Shares Outstanding - Basic 38,579 38,682 38,670 38,752 Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted 38,993 39,312 39,160 39,281

NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (1) Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination. (2) As a result of the continued decline in the oil & gas industry in Western Canada, the Company performed an impairment analysis for certain long-lived intangible assets related to the Company's Reliance upstream oil & gas operations in Canada during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As a result of this test, the Company determined that the net book values of these long-lived intangible assets were impaired and recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $31.6 million. The Company also recorded a valuation allowance against its Canadian deferred tax assets of $3.8 million. (3) In the quarter ending March 31, 2019, the Company incurred certain restructuring charges primarily for oil & gas operations. Total restructuring charges reduced gross profit for the quarter by $0.7 million and operating income by $2.3 million.

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 108,219 $ 54,150 Accounts receivable, net 540,902 548,811 Inventories 447,555 422,069 Other current assets 51,462 32,990 Total current assets 1,148,138 1,058,020 Property, net 124,303 121,343 Goodwill 661,991 646,643 Intangibles, net 368,866 435,947 Other assets 28,399 23,788 Total Assets $ 2,331,697 $ 2,285,741 Liabilities Accounts payable $ 237,289 $ 256,886 Current portion of long-term debt 49,036 19,183 Other accrued liabilities 137,469 156,482 Total current liabilities 423,794 432,551 Long-term debt 908,850 944,522 Other liabilities 102,019 93,705 Total Liabilities 1,434,663 1,470,778 Shareholders' Equity 897,034 814,963 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 2,331,697 $ 2,285,741

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS (In thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 143,993 $ 141,625 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Intangible impairment 31,594 - Depreciation and amortization of property 20,236 17,798 Amortization of intangibles 41,883 32,065 Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options 2,437 1,961 Gain on sale of property (459 ) (335 ) Other share-based compensation expense 4,474 4,666 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions (70,222 ) (54,227 ) Other, net 6,665 3,751 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities 180,601 147,304 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Capital Expenditures (18,970 ) (23,230 ) Proceeds from property sales 1,003 978 Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (37,526 ) (775,654 ) Other 391 Net Cash used in Investing Activities (55,102 ) (797,906 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility (19,500 ) 19,500 Long-term debt borrowings 175,000 780,000 Long-term debt repayments (161,738 ) (125,420 ) Debt issuance costs (775 ) (3,298 ) Purchases of treasury shares (11,158 ) (22,778 ) Dividends paid (47,266 ) (45,858 ) Acquisition holdback payments (2,610 ) (319 ) Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards (3,492 ) (1,645 ) Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options - 102 Net Cash (used in) provided by Financing Activities (71,539 ) 600,284 Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash 109 (589 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 54,069 (50,907 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 54,150 105,057 Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year $ 108,219 $ 54,150

APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In thousands) The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended Year Ended June 30, June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income $ 39,803 $ 40,362 $ 143,993 $ 141,625 Interest expense, net 10,187 10,964 40,188 23,485 Income tax expense 22,317 19,859 50,488 63,093 Depreciation and amortization of property 5,191 5,077 20,236 17,798 Amortization of intangibles (including impairment) 10,060 10,739 73,477 32,065 EBITDA $ 87,558 $ 87,001 $ 328,382 $ 278,066

The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (including impairment), a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Per Share - Diluted, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (or Adjusted EPS), non-GAAP financial measures: Net Income Impact Per Share - Diluted Impact Year Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income and Net Income Per Share $ 143,993 $ 141,625 $ 3.68 $ 3.61 Adjustments: FCX one-time costs - 5,128 - 0.13 Canadian intangible impairment 23,109 - 0.59 - Canadian tax valuation allowance 3,785 - 0.10 - Restructuring costs 1,702 - 0.04 - Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS $ 172,589 $ 146,753 $ 4.41 $ 3.74

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.

Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure: Three Months Ended

June 30, Year Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Cash provided by Operating Activities $ 103,435 $ 99,426 $ 180,601 $ 147,304 Capital expenditure (7,259 ) (5,332 ) (18,970 ) (23,230 ) Free Cash Flow $ 96,176 $ 94,094 $ 161,631 $ 124,074

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005200/en/