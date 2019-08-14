Applied Industrial Technologies Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

|By Business Wire
|
|August 14, 2019 06:30 AM EDT
Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) today reported results for its fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 year ended June 30, 2019.
Net sales for the quarter decreased 1.7% to $882.7 million from $897.7 million in the prior year. The change in sales includes a 2.2% increase from acquisitions, partially offset by a negative 0.4% from foreign currency and a negative 0.8% selling day impact. Excluding these factors, sales decreased 2.7% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $39.8 million, or $1.02 per share, compared to $40.4 million, or $1.03 per share, in the prior year. EBITDA was $87.6 million compared to $87.0 million in the prior year. Results include $7.0 million or $0.18 per share of discrete tax expense in the quarter, as well as a pre-tax $3.4 million non-cash LIFO charge, compared to $0.1 million in the prior year quarter and guidance of $2.5 million.
For the twelve months ended June 30, 2019, sales were $3.47 billion, an increase of 13.0% compared with $3.07 billion last year, or 1.9% on an organic daily basis. Net income was $144.0 million on a reported basis, or $3.68 per share. Non-GAAP adjusted net income was $172.6 million, or $4.41 per share and up 18.0% from the prior year. EBITDA was $328.4 million, an increase of 18.1% compared to $278.1 million last year.
Commenting on the results, Applied’s President & Chief Executive Officer Neil A. Schrimsher said, “Despite slower end-market demand and ongoing inflationary headwinds, we ended fiscal 2019 on an encouraging note with fourth quarter margins, EBITDA, and free cash meeting or exceeding our expectations. This demonstrates our ability to adapt, execute, and generate cash in any demand environment, as well as benefit from various self-help initiatives. Consistent with recent macroeconomic industrial reports, we saw a slowing in demand across industrial, process, and energy end markets during the quarter. Combined with ongoing fluid power technology market headwinds and difficult comparisons, our sales declined organically. While the industrial backdrop is proving more challenging near-term, we see sustained momentum from our differentiated industry position and operational strategy, as highlighted by our collective fiscal 2019 performance including consistent margin improvement, and respective EBITDA and free cash growth of 18% and 30%.”
Outlook
Today the Company also provided its initial outlook for fiscal 2020. For the full year, the Company is forecasting an EPS range of $4.20 to $4.50 on a change in sales of down 2% to up 2%, including down 5% to down 1% on an organic daily basis. In addition, the Company is forecasting free cash of $200 million to $220 million, or up 30% at the mid-point.
Mr. Schrimsher concluded, “We are mindful of broader industrial cycle uncertainty entering fiscal 2020, which is reflected in our guidance. While reinforcing our cost discipline and cash generation potential near-term, we remain focused on our long-term growth strategy and believe our products and solutions are increasingly critical given an aging and tighter industrial labor force, more sophisticated production equipment and processes, a focus on plant floor optimization, and compliance and regulatory requirements. Combined with sustained margin opportunities and our leading technical and service-oriented position in engineered solutions and flow control markets, we are favorably positioned as the cycle evolves near-term. Over the intermediate to long-term we expect accelerating growth potential via secular market tailwinds and share gains given this industry position, as well as our recent expansion into automation solutions with the agreement to acquire Olympus Controls. This multi-faceted and technical-oriented growth strategy presents many new and relevant opportunities to drive shareholder value as we enter the next decade and approach the Company’s 100th year anniversary.”
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED INCOME
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net Sales
|
$
|
882,743
|
|
$
|
897,721
|
|
$
|
3,472,739
|
|
$
|
3,073,274
|
|Cost of sales
|
|
625,392
|
|
|
634,034
|
|
|
2,465,116
|
|
|
2,189,279
|
|Gross Profit
|
|
257,351
|
|
|
263,687
|
|
|
1,007,623
|
|
|
883,995
|
|Selling, distribution and administrative, including depreciation
|
|
185,376
|
|
|
192,856
|
|
|
742,241
|
|
|
658,168
|
|Intangible impairment
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
31,594
|
|
|
-
|
|Operating Income
|
|
71,975
|
|
|
70,831
|
|
|
233,788
|
|
|
225,827
|
|Interest expense, net
|
|
10,187
|
|
|
10,964
|
|
|
40,188
|
|
|
23,485
|
|Other income, net
|
|
(332
|
)
|
|
(354
|
)
|
|
(881
|
)
|
|
(2,376
|
)
|Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
62,120
|
|
|
60,221
|
|
|
194,481
|
|
|
204,718
|
|Income Tax Expense
|
|
22,317
|
|
|
19,859
|
|
|
50,488
|
|
|
63,093
|
|Net Income
|
$
|
39,803
|
|
$
|
40,362
|
|
$
|
143,993
|
|
$
|
141,625
|
|Net Income Per Share - Basic
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
$
|
1.04
|
|
$
|
3.72
|
|
$
|
3.65
|
|Net Income Per Share - Diluted
|
$
|
1.02
|
|
$
|
1.03
|
|
$
|
3.68
|
|
$
|
3.61
|
|Average Shares Outstanding - Basic
|
|
38,579
|
|
|
38,682
|
|
|
38,670
|
|
|
38,752
|
|Average Shares Outstanding - Diluted
|
|
38,993
|
|
|
39,312
|
|
|
39,160
|
|
|
39,281
|
|
NOTES TO CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|
(1)
|
Applied uses the last-in, first-out (LIFO) method of valuing U.S. inventory. An actual valuation of inventory under the LIFO method can only be made at the end of each year based on the inventory levels and costs at that time. Accordingly, interim LIFO calculations are based on management's estimates of expected year-end inventory levels and costs and are subject to the final year-end LIFO inventory determination.
|
(2)
|
As a result of the continued decline in the oil & gas industry in Western Canada, the Company performed an impairment analysis for certain long-lived intangible assets related to the Company's Reliance upstream oil & gas operations in Canada during the quarter ended March 31, 2019. As a result of this test, the Company determined that the net book values of these long-lived intangible assets were impaired and recognized a non-cash impairment charge of $31.6 million. The Company also recorded a valuation allowance against its Canadian deferred tax assets of $3.8 million.
|
(3)
|
In the quarter ending March 31, 2019, the Company incurred certain restructuring charges primarily for oil & gas operations. Total restructuring charges reduced gross profit for the quarter by $0.7 million and operating income by $2.3 million.
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands)
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2019
|
|2018
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
108,219
|
$
|
54,150
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
540,902
|
|
548,811
|Inventories
|
|
447,555
|
|
422,069
|Other current assets
|
|
51,462
|
|
32,990
|Total current assets
|
|
1,148,138
|
|
1,058,020
|Property, net
|
|
124,303
|
|
121,343
|Goodwill
|
|
661,991
|
|
646,643
|Intangibles, net
|
|
368,866
|
|
435,947
|Other assets
|
|
28,399
|
|
23,788
|Total Assets
|
$
|
2,331,697
|
$
|
2,285,741
|Liabilities
|Accounts payable
|
$
|
237,289
|
$
|
256,886
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
49,036
|
|
19,183
|Other accrued liabilities
|
|
137,469
|
|
156,482
|Total current liabilities
|
|
423,794
|
|
432,551
|Long-term debt
|
|
908,850
|
|
944,522
|Other liabilities
|
|
102,019
|
|
93,705
|Total Liabilities
|
|
1,434,663
|
|
1,470,778
|Shareholders' Equity
|
|
897,034
|
|
814,963
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|
$
|
2,331,697
|
$
|
2,285,741
|APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOWS
|(In thousands)
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities
|Net income
|
$
|
143,993
|
|
$
|
141,625
|
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Intangible impairment
|
|
31,594
|
|
|
-
|
|Depreciation and amortization of property
|
|
20,236
|
|
|
17,798
|
|Amortization of intangibles
|
|
41,883
|
|
|
32,065
|
|Amortization of stock appreciation rights and options
|
|
2,437
|
|
|
1,961
|
|Gain on sale of property
|
|
(459
|
)
|
|
(335
|
)
|Other share-based compensation expense
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
4,666
|
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions
|
|
(70,222
|
)
|
|
(54,227
|
)
|Other, net
|
|
6,665
|
|
|
3,751
|
|Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
|
|
180,601
|
|
|
147,304
|
|Cash Flows from Investing Activities
|Capital Expenditures
|
|
(18,970
|
)
|
|
(23,230
|
)
|Proceeds from property sales
|
|
1,003
|
|
|
978
|
|Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(37,526
|
)
|
|
(775,654
|
)
|Other
|
|
391
|
|Net Cash used in Investing Activities
|
|
(55,102
|
)
|
|
(797,906
|
)
|Cash Flows from Financing Activities
|Net borrowings (repayments) under revolving credit facility
|
|
(19,500
|
)
|
|
19,500
|
|Long-term debt borrowings
|
|
175,000
|
|
|
780,000
|
|Long-term debt repayments
|
|
(161,738
|
)
|
|
(125,420
|
)
|Debt issuance costs
|
|
(775
|
)
|
|
(3,298
|
)
|Purchases of treasury shares
|
|
(11,158
|
)
|
|
(22,778
|
)
|Dividends paid
|
|
(47,266
|
)
|
|
(45,858
|
)
|Acquisition holdback payments
|
|
(2,610
|
)
|
|
(319
|
)
|Taxes paid for shares withheld for equity awards
|
|
(3,492
|
)
|
|
(1,645
|
)
|Exercise of stock appreciation rights and options
|
|
-
|
|
|
102
|
|Net Cash (used in) provided by Financing Activities
|
|
(71,539
|
)
|
|
600,284
|
|Effect of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash
|
|
109
|
|
|
(589
|
)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
54,069
|
|
|
(50,907
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|
|
54,150
|
|
|
105,057
|
|Cash and Cash Equivalents at End of Year
|
$
|
108,219
|
|
$
|
54,150
|
|
APPLIED INDUSTRIAL TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
(In thousands)
|
|
The Company supplemented the reporting of financial information determined under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) with reporting of non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide meaningful information to assist shareholders in understanding financial results, assessing prospects for future performance, and provide a better baseline for analyzing trends in our underlying businesses. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for reported results. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of the business. The Company strongly encourages investors and shareholders to review company financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income, a GAAP financial measure, to EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure:
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net Income
|
$
|
39,803
|
$
|
40,362
|
$
|
143,993
|
$
|
141,625
|
Interest expense, net
|
|
10,187
|
|
10,964
|
|
40,188
|
|
23,485
|
Income tax expense
|
|
22,317
|
|
19,859
|
|
50,488
|
|
63,093
|
Depreciation and amortization of property
|
|
5,191
|
|
5,077
|
|
20,236
|
|
17,798
|
Amortization of intangibles (including impairment)
|
|
10,060
|
|
10,739
|
|
73,477
|
|
32,065
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
87,558
|
$
|
87,001
|
$
|
328,382
|
$
|
278,066
|
The Company defines EBITDA as Earnings from operations before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (including impairment), a non-GAAP financial measure. EBITDA excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.
|Reconciliation of Net Income and Net Income Per Share - Diluted, GAAP financial measures, with Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share (or Adjusted EPS), non-GAAP financial measures:
|
Net Income Impact
|
Per Share - Diluted Impact
|
Year Ended
|
Year Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|Net Income and Net Income Per Share
|
$
|
143,993
|
$
|
141,625
|
$
|
3.68
|
$
|
3.61
|Adjustments:
|FCX one-time costs
|
|
-
|
|
5,128
|
|
-
|
|
0.13
|Canadian intangible impairment
|
|
23,109
|
|
-
|
|
0.59
|
|
-
|Canadian tax valuation allowance
|
|
3,785
|
|
-
|
|
0.10
|
|
-
|Restructuring costs
|
|
1,702
|
|
-
|
|
0.04
|
|
-
|Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS
|
$
|
172,589
|
$
|
146,753
|
$
|
4.41
|
$
|
3.74
|
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EPS excludes items that may not be indicative of core operating results.
|Reconciliation of Net Cash provided by Operating activities, a GAAP financial measure, to Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure:
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Year Ended
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Net Cash provided by Operating Activities
|
$
|
103,435
|
|
$
|
99,426
|
|
$
|
180,601
|
|
$
|
147,304
|
|Capital expenditure
|
|
(7,259
|
)
|
|
(5,332
|
)
|
|
(18,970
|
)
|
|
(23,230
|
)
|Free Cash Flow
|
$
|
96,176
|
|
$
|
94,094
|
|
$
|
161,631
|
|
$
|
124,074
|
|
Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005200/en/
