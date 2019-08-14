DropCar Announces Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
DropCar, Inc. (Nasdaq: DCAR) (“DropCar” or the “Company”), a provider of micro logistics technology, mobility services and cloud based software for both the automotive industry and consumers, today announced financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 and provided an update on the results of initiatives implemented to conserve cash on hand while focusing the business on its most profitable clients and segments.
Spencer Richardson, DropCar’s Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are excited about the opportunities in front of us for building shareholder value afforded by our continued advance towards profitability.”
During the past few months, DropCar has taken the following demonstrative actions to continue to reduce its cash burn and focus its business on the most profitable clients and segments:
(i) streamlined back end operations, while increasing overall field driver efficiency and eliminating loss driving services, resulting in the Company going from a gross loss of $654,784 for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 to a gross profit of $130,757 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019; and
(ii) increased growth in B2B managed services revenues by 42% for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, which was primarily a result of the expansion of existing contracts and changes to the Company’s B2B pricing model.
“For the third quarter of 2019, we are continuing to evaluate every detail of our business to identify more areas for reducing our burn while also expanding on our efforts to identify the best opportunities for strategic growth,” added Mr. Richardson.
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 versus Three Months Ended June 30, 2018
Revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $627,000, or 33%, to $1,247,000, as compared to $1,874,000 for the same period in 2018, as DropCar subscription revenue decreased by $486,000, or 38%, due to (i) the discontinued “Steve” parking offering and (ii) a decrease in “Will” valet on-demand service revenue by $246,000, or 73%, to $93,000, compared to $339,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018 due to the focusing of valet resources on higher margin B2B service revenue. As a result, the Company recognized an increase in B2B revenue of $105,000, or 42%, to $357,000, as compared to $252,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2018.
Cost of revenue during the three months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $1,116,000, a decrease of $1,413,000, or 56%, compared to $2,529,000 recorded for the three months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in the Company’s valet workforce and attributable to decreases of $1,314,000 in wages and related expenses, $168,000 in repairs and damages, $100,000 in cost of gas, car wash and other service sold, partially offset by an increase of $169,000 in parking garage fees and insurance costs.
The Company's $951,000 net loss for the three months ended June 30, 2019 was comprised of a $962,000 operating loss offset by $11,000 of other income. This compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $4,309,000 for the same period in 2018, a reduction of 78%.
Financial Results for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 versus Six Months Ended June 30, 2018
Revenue for the six months ended June 30, 2019 decreased $1,220,000, or 34%, to $2,346,000, as compared to $3,566,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018, due to (i) a decrease in DropCar subscription revenue of $1,181,000, or 45%, to $1,458,000, compared to $2,640,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018 due to the discontinued “Steve” parking and valet on-demand service, and (ii) a decrease in “Will” valet on-demand service of $246,000, or 56%, to $195,000, compared to $441,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This was offset by an increase in B2B revenue of $207,000, or 43%, to $692,000, compared to $485,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
Cost of revenue during the six months ended June 30, 2019 totaled $2,243,000, a decrease of $2,582,000, or 54% compared to $4,825,000 recorded for the six months ended June 30, 2018. This decrease was primarily due to decreases of $2,383,000 in wages and related expenses, $290,000 in repairs and damages, $176,000 in cost of gas, car wash and other service sold, partially offset by an increase of $267,000 in parking garage fees and insurance costs.
The Company's $2,927,000 net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was comprised of a $2,939,000 operating loss offset by $13,000 of other income. This compared to a net loss attributable to common stockholders of $8,790,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
About DropCar
Founded and launched in New York City in 2015, DropCar’s mission is to power the next generation of mobility by bringing the automotive industry’s products and services to everyone’s front door. DropCar’s core Mobility Cloud platform and integrated mobile apps help consumers and automotive-related companies reduce the cost, hassles and inefficiencies of owning a car, or fleet of cars, in urban centers. Dealerships, fleet owners, OEMs and shared mobility companies use DropCar’s last mile logistics platform to reduce costs, streamline logistics and deepen relationships with customers. More information is available at https://drop.car/
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” that involve substantial risks and uncertainties for purposes of the safe harbor provided by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected expenses, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management’s current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including, without limitation, the ability to project future cash utilization and reserves needed for contingent future liabilities and business operations, the availability of sufficient resources of the company to meet its business objectives and operational requirements and the impact of competitive products and services and technological changes. The foregoing review of important factors that could cause actual events to differ from expectations should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with statements that are included herein and elsewhere, including the risk factors under the heading “Risk Factors” in DropCar’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, DropCar undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, or to make any other forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
DropCar, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets Data
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT ASSETS:
|
|
|
Cash
|
$
|
|
3,448,501
|
$
|
|
4,303,480
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
395,146
|
|
295,626
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
367,068
|
|
328,612
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,210,715
|
|
4,927,718
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
30,787
|
|
39,821
|
Capitalized software costs, net
|
|
548,652
|
|
659,092
|
Operating lease right-of-use asset
|
|
6,619
|
|
-
|
Other assets
|
|
3,525
|
|
3,525
|
|
|
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
|
4,800,298
|
$
|
|
5,630,156
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
|
2,028,818
|
$
|
|
2,338,560
|
Deferred income
|
|
303,744
|
|
253,200
|
Lease liability
|
|
960
|
|
-
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
2,333,522
|
|
2,591,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
2,466,776
|
|
3,038,396
|
|
|
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
|
4,800,298
|
$
|
|
5,630,156
|
DropCar, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
|
|
|
SERVICE REVENUES
|
$
|
|
1,246,544
|
|
$
|
|
1,873,997
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
|
1,115,787
|
|
|
2,528,781
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
|
|
130,757
|
|
|
(654,784
|
)
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
48,330
|
|
|
63,971
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
945,388
|
|
|
3,341,601
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
98,967
|
|
|
84,177
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
1,092,685
|
|
|
3,489,749
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
|
(961,928
|
)
|
|
(4,144,533
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
10,973
|
|
|
718
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
(950,955
|
)
|
|
(4,143,815
|
)
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
Income from operations of discontinued component
|
|
-
|
|
|
151,565
|
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
-
|
|
|
151,565
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
NET LOSS
|
$
|
|
(950,955
|
)
|
$
|
|
(3,992,250
|
)
|
Deemed dividend on exchange of warrants
|
|
-
|
|
|
(316,861
|
)
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
|
$
|
|
(950,955
|
)
|
$
|
|
(4,309,111
|
)
|
|
|
|
LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
|
(3.12
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
|
(3.12
|
)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
|
0.11
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
|
-
|
|
$
|
|
0.11
|
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
|
(3.24
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
|
(0.24
|
)
|
$
|
|
(3.24
|
)
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
3,954,152
|
|
|
1,328,654
|
|
Diluted
|
|
3,954,152
|
|
|
1,328,654
|
|
DropCar, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations Data
|
(unaudited)
|
|
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
2018
|
|
|
(Restated)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SERVICE REVENUES
|
$
|
2,345,987
|
|
$
|
3,566,072
|
|
|
|
|
COST OF REVENUES
|
|
2,242,832
|
|
|
4,824,562
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS PROFIT (LOSS)
|
|
103,155
|
|
|
(1,258,490
|
)
|
|
|
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Research and development
|
|
117,312
|
|
|
178,132
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
2,718,485
|
|
|
6,252,398
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
206,716
|
|
|
163,409
|
|
TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES
|
|
3,042,513
|
|
|
6,593,939
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING LOSS
|
|
(2,939,358
|
)
|
|
(7,852,429
|
)
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
12,697
|
|
|
(1,081,499
|
)
|
|
|
|
LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|
|
(2,926,661
|
)
|
|
(8,933,928
|
)
|
|
|
|
DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
|
Income from operations of discontinued component
|
|
-
|
|
|
460,943
|
|
LOSS FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS
|
|
-
|
|
|
460,943
|
|
|
|
|
Income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
NET LOSS
|
$
|
(2,926,661
|
)
|
$
|
(8,472,985
|
)
|
Deemed dividend on exchange of warrants
|
|
-
|
|
|
(316,861
|
)
|
NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON
|
$
|
(2,926,661
|
)
|
$
|
(8,789,846
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|
$
|
(7.65
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|
$
|
(7.65
|
)
|
EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM DISCONTINUED
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
Diluted
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
0.39
|
|
NET LOSS PER SHARE:
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|
$
|
(7.53
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.96
|
)
|
$
|
(7.53
|
)
|
|
|
|
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
3,040,993
|
|
|
1,167,432
|
|
Diluted
|
|
3,040,993
|
|
|
1,167,432
|
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005187/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT