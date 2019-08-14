Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics, 2019 Research Report - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 07:40 AM EDT
The "Artificial Intelligence in Medical Diagnostics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
With the development of deep learning and neural networks, artificial intelligence (AI) has gained learning capabilities. The result is that some new AIs can now recognize patterns better than human eyes. It paves the way for the emergence of a new generation of medical diagnostic devices capable of surpassing the detection skills of the best medical practitioners. Because artificial intelligence can be replicated, the expertise of these systems can become accessible to a large number of patients.
Moreover, AI has numerous and diverse applications in medical diagnostics, such as image analysis for tumor detection, video detection for gait disorders and fall prediction, biochemical tests such as for diabetes or speech analysis of emotional state and psychiatric disorders. Therefore, AI will considerably disrupt the traditional model of medical diagnosis.
More than US$1.1 billion has been invested since 2016 by companies working on the development of artificial intelligence for medical imaging. Companies such as Heartflow received US$340 million investment in the past 5 years. The main expected players in this market are the medical diagnostic systems manufacturers like. General Electric, Philips and Siemens, but also artificial intelligence-guru companies like IBM or Microsoft.
Besides these big companies, the number of Intellectual Property (IP) newcomers is important and growing. Unlike the development of new medical devices, artificial intelligence software development costs are moderate. As a result, the number of IP newcomers developing innovative software is likely to continue to rise sharply in the coming years.
Thereby, with the emergence of many new companies like Aidence, Bay Labs and doc.ai, and given the many advantages and new applications of AI for medical diagnostics, it is crucial to understand the intellectual property (IP) position and strategy of these different players. Such knowledge can help detect business risks and opportunities, anticipate emerging applications and enable strategic decisions to strengthen one's market position.
The analysis of the time evolution of patent publications shows that the development of medical diagnostic systems with built-in computer-assisted detection features is not new. The first patents related to this topic were published in the 1980s. In the 1990s Japanese medical imaging system manufacturers like Toshiba, Fujifilm, Topcon, Fujitsu, and Hitachi started to invest investigate this topic soon followed by European companies like Siemens and Philips and then by American companies like IBM, Medtronic and General Electric.
The number of patent families published each year increased progressively until 2015. Since then it has rapidly increased, and now we see the publication of more than 1,100 new patent families in 2018. This shows that AI in medical diagnostics is a very hot topic that is mobilizing great R&D efforts from different players.
The main patent assignee in the field of this study is Siemens, with more than 500 patent families. It is followed by Philips and General Electric, with more than 150 patent families each. Most main patent assignees have developed an international IP strategy. Europe-based corporations are showing the widest geographical protection for their inventions. American players mainly protect their inventions in the US and to a lesser extent in Europe and in Asian countries.
Identifying the companies that have recently emerged in the IP landscape
Among the players that have filed patents about AI in medical diagnostics, over 90 newcomers were identified. Many of these companies are startup firms currently developing their first products. These products consist of software solutions such as software for ultrasound imaging analysis, image resolution improvement or real-time brain monitoring, or medical devices capable of live analysis of biological parameters such as blood glucose monitoring apparatus, sleep monitoring sensors and ECG. Numerous IP newcomers are based in the US while some are based in Israel, in Europe or in Asia. It is possible that one of these innovative companies could become one of the next healthcare unicorns' that big corporations will be tempted to acquire.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
- AI in medical diagnostics
- Scope of the report
- Key features of the report
- Objectives of the report
2. Methodology
- Patent search, selection and analysis
- Search strategy
- Key patent identification
- Terminologies for patent analysis
3. Main Assignees Mentioned
4. Executive Summary
Patent Landscape Overview
- Global overview
- Time evolution of patent publications
- Countries of patent filings
- Time evolution by country of filing
- Main patent assignees
- Mapping of main current IP holders
- Patenting activity of IP leading companies
- Time evolution for main patent assignees
IP position of the main patent assignees
- Strength index of patent portfolios
- IP specialization degree
- IP blocking potential of patent applicants
- IP leadership of patent applicants
- Summary of applicant's patent portfolios
- Patent assignees' main collaboration network
- Recent collaborations
5. Key Patent Families
- Potential future plaintiffs
- Description of the Key Patent Families
6. Main Patent Litigations
- Hemopet v. Nestl Purina Petcare and Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Bessette Intellectual Property et al v. CVS Health, Walgreen and Wal Mart Stores
- Health Discovery v. Equbits and Ciphergen Biosystems
- Kaniadakis v. Salesforce.com et al
- Dexcom v. Agamatrix
- Avery et al v. Barsky
- Healthways and Robert Bosch v. Alere
- LD Technology LLC v. Impeto Medical SAS et al
- Fitbit, Inc. v. AliphCom et al
- Siemens Med. Sol. USA => Cerner Health Services v. Humedica
- Alt v. Medtronic
- Medical Priority Consultants et al v. VitalClick
- Philips North America v. Fitbit and Garmin International
- Potential future plaintiffs
7. Presentation of the IP Newcomers
- Identification methodology
- Introduction to the IP newcomers
- Identification of the IP newcomers
8. Analysis By Segments
Focus on the medical examination modalities
- Biochemical tests
- Blood pressure
- Cardiopulmonary sounds
- Computed tomography (CT) scanners
- Elastography
- Electrocardiography
- Electroencephalography
- Electromyography
- Facial analysis
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Minimally invasive imaging
- Movement analysis
- Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) imaging
- Photoacoustic imaging
- Positron-Emitting Tomography (PET) scanners
- Speech analysis
- Ultrasound imaging
- X-rays
Focus on the clinical specialties
- Allergies
- Anesthesia monitoring
- Arthropathology & Osteopathology
- Brain injuries & Neurodegenerative diseases
- Cardiology & Angiology
- Diabetes
- Gait disorder & Fall prediction
- Hepatology
- Infectiology
- Irritable bowel syndrome/Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- Ophthalmology
- Pneumopathology
- Pregnancy-related & Fetal conditions
- Psychology & Psychiatry
- Sleep disorders
- Stomatology
- Oncology
- Breast cancer
- Colorectal cancer
- Liver cancer
- Lung cancer
- Prostate cancer
- Skin cancer
9. Conclusion
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott
- Ajinomoto
- Aliph
- Alphabet
- Bausch Health
- Berg Pharma
- Biomerieux
- Boston Scientific
- Bracco
- Canon
- Carestream Health
- Caris Life Sciences
- Carl Zeiss
- Cognoa
- Dexcom
- Facense
- Fujifilm
- Fujitsu
- General Electric
- Heartflow
- Hitachi
- Hologic
- IBM
- Imaging Therapeutics
- Johnson & Johnson
- Konica
- Medtronic
- Myskin
- Nestl
- Olympus
- Philips
- Resmed
- Roche
- Samsung
- Sensys Medical
- Siemens
- Topcon
- Veracyte
- Vermillion
- Zoll Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/buolzn
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005386/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT