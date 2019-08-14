Semtech Releases Reference Kit to Simplify Development of LoRa®-based Smart Building Solutions

|By Business Wire
Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the release of its Smart Building Reference Kit, a collection of tools designed to accelerate the development of smart building solutions based on LoRa® devices and the LoRaWAN® protocol, and facilitate a portable demonstration of these solutions.
“The Semtech Smart Building Reference Kit is an excellent way to promote the use of LoRa,” said Wiljan van Loon, Strategic Development Director at Securitas Services Europe. “At the recent Securitas European CTO meeting in Paris, the kit was presented and provided our organization insight into the possibilities of deploying LoRa-based devices for the security industry. The diverse range of sensors as well the easy set-up of this kit support our organizational efforts to promote and deploy LoRa-based Internet of Things (IoT) technology both internally, and for our clients, growing our business.”
The kit will allow users to monitor doors and windows, desk and room presence, environmental conditions, and detect water intrusion. The kit comes complete with more than 20 sensors, two gateways and a global 4G hotspot for simplified setup. The portable nature of the kit allows users to move sensor locations to assess completeness of network coverage.
“Semtech’s Smart Building Reference Kit will empower potential customers to utilize LoRa devices and the LoRaWAN protocol in the development of their own smart building applications,” said Byron BeMiller, Director of Vertical Marketing for Smart Buildings in Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “Customers will be able to quickly create simple smart building networks without needing to have extensive knowledge of IoT technologies. All tools included in the kit rely on readily accessible PC software.”
IoT devices in commercial real estate have grown from 71.2 million in 2015 to more than 791 million in 2019. Despite the continued growth of IoT for smart buildings, the highly technical nature of IoT serves as a barrier to entry for many potential businesses. As the de facto standard for low power, wide area network-based solutions, LoRa devices offer a proven feature set for enabling a wide range of smart building solutions that meet customer needs and deliver real return on investment. Buildings often present unique challenges for radio coverage and frequently require sensors to be placed in difficult-to-reach locations. LoRa’s ability to cover deep indoor locations within a building’s structure and offer long battery life make it the preferred technology for today’s smart building projects. Through the creation of a self-contained kit, Semtech aims to simplify the testing of LoRa-based products in a smart building environment and continue to support LoRa-based developers and end users.
For more information about the Smart Building Reference Kit or the hardware contained within the kit, please contact [email protected] or visit the LoRa Developer Portal.
About Semtech’s LoRa® Devices
Semtech’s LoRa is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution for IoT that gives telecom companies, IoT application makers and system integrators the feature set necessary to deploy low-cost, interoperable IoT networks, gateways, sensors, module products, and IoT services worldwide. IoT networks based on the LoRaWAN® specification have been deployed in 100 countries and Semtech is a founding member of the LoRa Alliance®, the fastest growing IoT Alliance for Low Power Wide Area Network applications. To learn more about how LoRa enables IoT, visit Semtech’s LoRa site.
About Semtech
Semtech Corporation is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. Products are designed to benefit the engineering community as well as the global community. The Company is dedicated to reducing the impact it, and its products, have on the environment. Internal green programs seek to reduce waste through material and manufacturing control, use of green technology and designing for resource reduction. Publicly traded since 1967, Semtech is listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SMTC. For more information, visit www.semtech.com.
Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements
All statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements that use the words “will,” “designed to,” or other similar words or expressions, that describe Semtech Corporation’s or its management’s future plans, objectives or goals are “forward-looking statements” and are made pursuant to the Safe-Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results of Semtech Corporation to be materially different from the historical results and/or from any future results or outcomes expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors are further addressed in Semtech Corporation’s annual and quarterly reports, and in other documents or reports, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) including, without limitation, information under the captions “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and “Risk Factors.” Semtech Corporation assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Semtech, the Semtech logo, LoRa, and LoRaWAN are registered trademarks or service marks of Semtech Corporation or its affiliates.
