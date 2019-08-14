Utility Providers Flock to ADTRAN for Fiber Broadband Services

|By Business Wire
ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking and subscriber experience solutions, today announced at its 2019 CONNECT Press & Analyst Event that over a dozen new utility providers from the U.S. and Canada have recently selected the Total Access 5000 fiber access platform as the foundation for a rich set of gigabit services in their communities. Driven by the overwhelming benefits of Gigabit Society these utilities are leveraging their local presence, rights of way and service delivery experience to bring fiber broadband services to communities where these services wouldn’t otherwise be available.
For local utility companies serving rural areas, modernizing infrastructure is often a multi-stage effort that balances legacy investments with forward-facing technology while identifying solutions that can stand up to harsh climates, unforgiving geography and wide-ranging service areas that demand dependability. Understanding those challenges, ADTRAN has developed its broadband access platform, designed to reduce capital outlay and provide investment protection in service provider network infrastructure while enabling the addition of new services over time. Additionally, ADTRAN works closely with electric and telephone cooperatives in rural areas as they move to add fiber, enabling broadband as well as power management advantages, such as two-way communications between smart meters in customer homes and the power distribution network — providing more value at each step of a utility’s infrastructure and fiber investment.
Blue Ridge Mountain Electric Membership Corporation (EMC), that offers electric and broadband services to Fannin, Towns and Union counties in northern Georgia, as well as Clay and Cherokee counties in southwestern North Carolina commented:
“Blue Ridge Mountain EMC aspires to be the region’s trusted energy and broadband partner through the development of innovative energy and technology solutions and by providing leadership that protects the interests of our members,” Blue Ridge Mountain EMC Director of Engineering Daniel Frizzell said. “ADTRAN is the ideal partner for us as they share our commitment to community, are delivering innovative, scalable products to market, and have the experience we can rely on as we build out our fiber network services.”
Clarksville Connected Utilities (CCU), a municipally-owned utility serving the community of Clarksville, Arkansas, commented:
“When CCU built the network, we believe we did something quite unique in terms of maintaining connectivity for our internal utility purposes while also dedicating specific fibers to connect all our local anchor institutions across healthcare, government, public safety and education — for example, the Clarksville School District has an exclusive pair of fibers around the entire core, over which we’re able to provide 10 Gbps data transport between their buildings,” Clarksville Connected Utility General Manager John D. Lester said. “Ultimately, we believe CCU’s Fiber-to-the-Home and Business network and our solar power initiatives will differentiate Clarksville’s economic development efforts from the crowd, growing our job base and positioning us for the Internet of Things revolution.”
Meeker Cooperative Light & Power Association, a member owned cooperative serving six central Minnesota counties that launched VIBRANT Broadband to deliver broadband services said:
“Meeker’s focus, as a member-owned cooperative, has always been to enhance the quality of life for our members and customers. This next step of providing fast broadband to areas otherwise unserved or underserved provides an equitable, competitive marketplace for our rural business and members,” VIBRANT Broadband Operations Manager Luke Johnson said. “The benefits for business, health care, education and economic development will allow our members and customers to continue to enjoy their choice of a rural residence with the opportunities otherwise only available in neighboring communities. Partnering with ADTRAN was the clear choice due to forward engineering and scalability, allowing us to futureproof our network.”
Douglas Fast Net, a subsidiary of Douglas Electric Cooperative, was one of the first providers to offer 1G broadband to residential customers in Oregon commented:
“We keep our community connected and are pleased to be able to offer the most reliable, resilient and fastest broadband services to our community and the companies and organizations that serve them,” Douglas Fast Net CEO Todd Way said. “ADTRAN has consistently delivered superior technology that has enabled our network to surpass our customers’ expectations and help them grow and flourish in a globally connected Gigabit economy.”
ADTRAN’s utility customer base has grown by 50 percent year-over-year as more utilities look to power their services offering with Gigabit broadband. These utilities are often looking to transform their cities and towns into Smart Communities where libraries, police and fire departments, government buildings, downtown areas, and businesses are all connected. According to a report issued by the Fiber Broadband Association, communities with access to Gigabit internet had a 1.1 percent higher per capita GDP, equating to approximately $1.4B in additional GDP over similarly situated communities.
“Utilities have started to make a dramatic impact on those communities where fiber broadband services are not available and we’re pleased that so many are selecting ADTRAN for their infrastructure partner on these network builds,” ADTRAN Vice President of Sales for Americas and Head of Global Business Development Craig Stein said. “Understanding that many environments demand a staged approach to modernization, we developed our broadband platform to lower the barriers to advanced technology so that these customers can address the demand for innovative services and applications.”
About ADTRAN
At ADTRAN, Inc., we believe amazing things happen when people connect. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, we help communications service providers around the world manage and scale services that connect people, places and things to advance human progress. Whether rural or urban, domestic or international, telco or cable, enterprise or residential — ADTRAN solutions optimize existing technology infrastructures and create new, multi-gigabit platforms that leverage cloud economics, data analytics, machine learning and open ecosystems — the future of global networking. Find more at ADTRAN, LinkedIn and Twitter.
