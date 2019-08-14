Covetrus Launches Covetrus Connect, A New Standard for Veterinary Practices to Securely Connect to Their Preferred Service Partners

|By Business Wire
Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal health technology and services, today launched Covetrus Connect, a secure and permissions-based integration and solution delivery platform that connects Covetrus practice management systems like AVImark®, ImproMed®, and eVetPractice® with leading animal health technology partners. Covetrus Connect combines the industry-leading integration expertise of VetData with the suite of Covetrus practice management systems, expanding the range of integrated solutions available to veterinary professionals and accelerating innovation into their practices.
“Managing veterinary practice information, technology, and workflow is a time-consuming part of day-to-day operations,” said Covetrus senior vice president and president of Covetrus Global Software Services, Chris Dollar. “With Covetrus Connect, we are now providing veterinary professionals with more choices to use third-party technology solutions integrated with AVImark, ImproMed and eVetPractice via a secure, permissions-based integration platform to increase efficiencies in their practice, improve workflow, securely connect to partners and deliver better care.”
Covetrus Connect is transforming how technology solutions are built and delivered for the veterinary industry by supporting a vibrant developer community. Covetrus Connect currently supports more than 40 solution partners, including providers of prescription management, business intelligence and analytics, diagnostics, and appointment and pet health reminder services. The Covetrus Connect Marketplace offers innovators a secure means to integrate with Covetrus practice management systems. It simplifies the process of connecting partners through a standard API built on industry-leading data management and security practices.
“With more than 1,800 clinics, PetDesk is a trusted bridge between clinics and their clients, making data privacy and security paramount to our success,” said Taylor Cavanah, CEO, PetDesk. “That’s why we were early adopters of the Covetrus Connect Marketplace, and our partnership has proven integral to us delivering on our mission to extend the lives of pets.”
Covetrus Connect is the only authorized integration platform for Covetrus practice management systems. There are currently plans to introduce RxWorks® to the Covetrus Connect Marketplace later in 2019, with additional global software systems expected to be added in 2020 including RoboVet® and VisionVPM®. To learn more about the available partners on Covetrus Connect visit https://softwareservices.covetrus.com/covetrus-connect/.
About Covetrus
Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We’re bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine, with more than 5,500 employees, serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://www.covetrus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements about our future financial and operating results including 2019 guidance, plans, objectives, expenses, expectations, trends and potential growth in our business, expected practices on our platform, intentions, our liquidity, product development and improvements, and other matters. We may, in some cases use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “likely,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of the future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, risks associated with the ability to successfully integrate operations and employees; the ability to realize anticipated benefits and synergies of the transactions that created Covetrus; the potential impact of the consummation of the transaction on relationships, including with employees, customers and competitors; the ability to retain key personnel; the ability to achieve performance targets; changes in financial markets, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in our market, the impact of Brexit, and those additional risks and factors discussed, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 29, 2019 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, and in our other SEC filings. Our forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of our management team and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligations to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT