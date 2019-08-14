Geico, Humana, Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, State Farm and USAA Top Insurer Rankings in Verint Digital Experience Index

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 08:32 AM EDT
New industry benchmarking from Verint® Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, highlights the insurers that are leading the pack in delivering the best online experience. Health insurance providers Kaiser Permanente, Molina Healthcare, and Humana took top spots in the digital customer satisfaction rankings, as did Geico, USAA, and State Farm for property and casualty insurers.
The latest Digital Experience Index™ (DXI™) benchmarks digital experience for the largest insurance providers in health and property/casualty providers in the U.S. The rankings are based on customer satisfaction (CSAT) and Net Promoter Scores (NPS) calculated from a panel survey of 11,519 consumers fielded in June 2019.
The survey also ranks the 25 most popular U.S. websites (as determined by Amazon’s Alexa.com) to provide a benchmark for all digital experiences industrywide. In the popular site rankings, Google, PayPal, Netflix, and Amazon retain top spots as in previous editions of the DXI, with Pinterest as a new entrant to the top five for this quarter.
The DXI also measures four key drivers: navigation, look and feel, site information, and site performance, and calculates the impact of each driver on overall satisfaction for each site. For health insurance, navigation was a top driver for 9 out of the 10 providers. For property and casualty, site performance was a priority driver for 7 of 10 companies, while site information was the primary driver for the three out of the four insurers with the lowest satisfaction scores.
The report reveals that mobile is the preferred device for digital interaction for the majority of respondents in both insurance categories. However, nearly a quarter of consumers engaging with insurers needed to follow up their most recent digital interaction by contacting a representative, regardless of whether they had accomplished their goal during that digital visit via mobile, app or desktop/laptop. This result, that customer service follow-up rates are similar regardless of goal accomplishment, suggests that current-day digital interactions on insurance sites are not as rich as some customers require.
The study shows consumers’ appetite and the growing opportunity for insurers for personalization, use of apps and new tools:
- Nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated price comparison tools are important to the decision-making process for property and casualty providers, regardless of their primary reason for visiting the site. And potential customers who used comparison tools netted higher satisfaction rates. Over half (54%) said they used the plan comparison tool on health insurance sites and rate its importance a 4 out of 5.
- Nearly half of respondents stated they would be more likely to use a health or wellness app, if it resulted in insurance premium discounts or cash incentives. Privacy concerns were an often-cited factor amongst those less likely to use an app. Similarly, 50 percent say they would consider a vehicle insurance tracking device within the next 6 months, also citing privacy concerns as a roadblock.
- Close to three-quarters of respondents have never submitted an auto/motorcycle accident claim using an app. However, nearly 8 out of 10 would consider using an app to manage the claim process in the future, indicating an opportunity for providers to improve availability or user experience of these apps.
“Our new research on digital experience underscores that people expect and demand a seamless experience across all channels and touchpoints, and that digital has an impact on every channel,” said Shannon Latta, vice president at Verint ForeSee. “We’re excited to share the Digital Experience Index to help insurance providers benchmark and calibrate their own CX efforts because even an increase of one point in customer satisfaction drives a significant increase in revenue.”
About the Research
The DXI panel survey report examines the digital experience of the largest insurance providers in two categories: health and property/casualty providers in the U.S. as ranked by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
The DXI study used a panel sample of 11,519 survey respondents, representative of the U.S. general population, with at least 250 responses for each website. Responses were collected in June 2019. Rankings in the DXI are based on CSAT, using a scale of 0-100 with a margin of error of +/-1.93. NPS is also shown, on a scale of -100 to 100, and has a margin of error of approximately +/- 7.87. Satisfaction scores are on a scale of 0-100. When two or more scores are identical at one decimal place, the next decimal place is used to break ties and determine ranking.
Download the complete Verint Digital Experience Index: Insurance rankings and report now.
About Verint Systems Inc.
Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) is a global leader in Actionable Intelligence® solutions with a focus on customer engagement optimization and cyber intelligence. Today, over 10,000 organisations in more than 180 countries—including over 85 percent of the Fortune 100—count on intelligence from Verint solutions to make more informed, effective and timely decisions. Learn more about how we’re creating A Smarter World with Actionable Intelligence® at www.verint.com.
This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” including statements regarding expectations, predictions, views, opportunities, plans, strategies, beliefs, and statements of similar effect relating to Verint Systems Inc. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and they are based on management's expectations that involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements. For a detailed discussion of these risk factors, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 30, 2019, and other filings we make with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, Verint assumes no obligation to update or revise them or to provide reasons why actual results may differ.
VERINT, ACTIONABLE INTELLIGENCE, THE CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT COMPANY, NEXT IT, FORESEE, OPINIONLAB, KIRAN ANALYTICS, TERROGENCE, SENSECY, CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS, CYBER INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS, EDGEVR, RELIANT, VANTAGE, STAR-GATE, SUNTECH, and VIGIA are trademarks or registered trademarks of Verint Systems Inc. or its subsidiaries. Other trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005242/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT