Peel Mutual Selects Guidewire InsurancePlatform With Cloud Delivery Through Deloitte

|August 14, 2019 08:55 AM EDT
Peel Mutual Insurance Company, one of the largest members of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Peel Mutual has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform™* to modernize its technology infrastructure and optimize customer and broker engagement. Peel Mutual will be accessing the Guidewire products in a private cloud through Deloitte InsurCloud, with implementation, ongoing services, and support provided by Deloitte, a Guidewire PartnerConnect™ Consulting Premier member.
Peel Mutual selected InsurancePlatform, hosted on InsurCloud, to provide an integrated foundation that offers a holistic user experience, transforming how they do business and enhancing their commitment to serving their brokers and policyholders with superior customer service. The company will be implementing all of the products at the same time, running new business and converting renewals onto the new systems.
“We do not have an in-house IT team, so resolving issues and making changes with our previous system was a monumental task. We felt that a hosted, managed services approach would be the best one to take to enable our brokers to focus on their core competency: providing our policyholders with the very best insurance and service we can offer, while offering self-service capabilities so our brokers, policyholders, and vendors can easily interact in real time,” said Irene Bianchi, president and chief executive officer, Peel Mutual. “Using the Guidewire InsurancePlatform will allow us to be more competitive in our marketplace. We will also be more competitive in the Canadian insurance market, as many of our competitors within Ontario and across Canada in general are also using InsurancePlatform applications.”
Bianchi added, “We selected Guidewire and Deloitte because of the deep partnership the two companies have developed together. InsurancePlatform offers us the fully integrated and configurable suite of applications we need to improve operational effectiveness, efficiency, and customer service. InsurCloud bundles it all together for us, removing the pressure of having to manage and maintain InsurancePlatform ourselves. Also, many of our brokers are familiar with InsurancePlatform workflows, making it easier for them to do business with us.”
“We are honored that Peel Mutual is putting its trust in Deloitte and entering into this long-term working relationship with us,” said Daniel Shum, managing partner, InsurCloud Solutions, Deloitte Canada. “Our InsurCloud strategic offering will be leveraged by Peel Mutual to implement, host, and manage its solution.”
“Peel Mutual is the latest customer to leverage technology and a flexible partner deployment model in order to enhance what they do best - provide a great experience for their brokers, employees, policyholders, and vendors,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We applaud the company’s commitment to helping ensure their ability to compete in the rapidly changing Canadian insurance marketplace, and we look forward to working with them and Deloitte on this transformation journey.”
* Peel Mutual selected Guidewire InsuranceSuite™, Guidewire Client Data Management™, Guidewire Rating Management™, and Guidewire Reinsurance Management™ as its core operations software applications for policy administration, underwriting, rating, reinsurance, client data management, billing, and claims management. The company has also selected Guidewire DataHub™ and Guidewire InfoCenter™ as its enterprise-wide data management and analytics applications. Peel Mutual also selected Guidewire CustomerEngage™ Account Management, Guidewire ProducerEngage™, and Guidewire VendorEngage™ to offer a seamless, omnichannel digital experience to its policyholders, brokers, and vendors.
About Peel Mutual Insurance Company
PMI has been providing a complete line of home, automobile, farm and commercial insurance products and serving Ontario residents since 1876. PMI has grown to be one of the largest mutual insurance companies in Ontario and is proud to be a member of the Ontario Mutual Insurance Association. https://www.peelmutual.com/
About Deloitte Canada
Deloitte provides audit & assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax and related services to public and private clients spanning multiple industries. Deloitte serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies through a globally connected network of member firms in more than 150 countries and territories bringing world-class capabilities, insights and service to address clients’ most complex business challenges. To learn more about how Deloitte’s approximately 264,000 professionals—9,400 of whom are based in Canada—make an impact that matters, please connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.
Deloitte LLP, an Ontario limited liability partnership, is the Canadian member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited. Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee, and its network of member firms, each of which is a legally separate and independent entity. Please see www.deloitte.com/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited and its member firms.
About Guidewire Software
Guidewire delivers the industry platform that Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon to adapt and succeed in a time of accelerating change. We provide the software, services, and partner ecosystem to enable our customers to run, differentiate, and grow their business. We are privileged to serve more than 350 companies in 40 countries. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.
NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.
