HCC Embedded Flash Management Software Adds Support for Adesto® FusionHD™ Non-Volatile Memories

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 09:02 AM EDT
HCC Embedded (HCC), long-time experts in flash management software, announced today its collaboration with Adesto Technologies Corporation to support the new Adesto FusionHD serial flash technology. HCC’s field-proven file system products use the unique features of FusionHD devices to significantly improve performance and data retention, reliability, and battery life of smart IoT devices.
HCC offers a range of flash management products, which enables customers to choose the most efficient solution depending on their specific product-design goals. Product developers can simulate the complete lifetime of the product and model their use cases leading to accurate decisions that ensure their design is optimized for both cost and reliability. Customers also benefit from HCC’s expert knowledge of issues relating to system fail-safety as well as support for specialist features such as emergency write and security that contribute to overall system reliability.
Adesto’s FusionHD non-volatile memories (NVMs) are designed for next-generation consumer and industrial IoT edge devices. FusionHD serial flash technology builds on the Smart IoT feature set of Adesto’s Fusion family with even more capabilities, patented low-power technology, security features, and increased memory density options. FusionHD NVMs can bring system-level advantages to long-life industrial IoT devices such as sensors, meters and other edge devices and controllers. The extended battery life and wide operating voltage range offered by FusionHD NVMs help to prolong the active lifetime of these devices, which are often deployed in remote or inaccessible locations.
HCC helps optimize target systems for cost, performance, reliability and battery life by using unique features of FusionHD serial flash technology, among them the following:
- interrupt on completion of an internal programming or erase operation, which helps decrease power consumption and reduces CPU load;
- small page write/erase units, which help with the design of efficient fail-safe solutions; and
- internal RAM buffers that serve several purposes, including providing a super-efficient mechanism for managing emergency writes.
There are many applications for Adesto’s FusionHD NVMs in industrial, medical monitoring, smart metering, home automation, and consumer electronics applications. For that reason, HCC has four embedded file system products that allow designers to get the most from FusionHD serial flash solutions:
- SafeFLASH, an efficient flash file system;
- TINY flash file system for resource constrained environments;
- SMFS optimized for metering or data-logging type applications; and
- SafeFTL flash translation layer, a reliable management layer for FAT-compatible file systems.
“Serial flash memory is increasingly used for critical data storage ranging from over-the-air updates to cost and system metadata,” said Paul Hill, senior marketing director, Adesto. “Ensuring that this data is safe, reliable, and secure under a wide range of normal and potential error conditions is paramount. The software required to manage this data is complex, and HCC provides proven, tested, and robust off-the-shelf file system solutions to meet these demands. Adesto’s FusionHD devices add a number of features that HCC has been able to use to improve system performance and specification.”
“For nearly 20 years, HCC’s flash management expertise has helped customers get the best performance out of their latest technologies,” said Dave Hughes, CEO, HCC Embedded. “The Adesto FusionHD technology has made significant technical improvements in serial flash technology. HCC capitalizes on its new features to further improve all aspects of the file systems – from build cost to reliability and battery life – compared to more traditional serial flash solutions available today.”
For more information, visit: https://www.hcc-embedded.com/file-systems
About HCC Embedded
HCC Embedded develops deeply embedded software components “out of context,” which ensures that they can be used as core elements of any system, including those engineered to meet stringent requirements for safety, quality, and portability. Built on a foundation of quality, HCC has a product portfolio of more than 250 embedded components, with deep competencies in reliable flash management, failsafe file systems, IPv4/6 networking stacks with associated security protocols, as well as a comprehensive suite of USB host and function software. Since 2002, HCC has supplied these embedded software components to more than 2,000 companies globally in a wide range of industries including industrial, medical, and automotive.
Adesto and FusionHD are trademarks or registered trademarks of Adesto Technologies Corporation or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005130/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT