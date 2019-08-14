SHI Reaches Record $4.9 Billion in First Half Revenue

|By Business Wire
SHI International, one of North America’s top 10 largest IT solutions providers, once again topped its first-half revenue record, posting $4.9 billion in the first six months of 2019, a 6.7% rise year over year.
The growth comes during a busy period of reinvestment for SHI, which has focused on aggressive hiring and new facilities coming online this year and next. That investment is already paying off, as SHI anticipates its hardware business to rise to $4.5 billion this year. Networking, storage, and servers will top $1.5 billion in 2019.
Among SHI’s business units, Public Sector revenue jumped 20% year over year, while Corporate and SMB gained 12.7%. Internationally, France surged 28%, while the U.K. expanded by 12%.
Cisco, Adobe, Apple, and Amazon stood out among SHI’s top 10 partners, all experiencing double-digit year-over-year growth. Amazon led the pack, climbing 40%. Check Point, Commvault, and Fortinet all made solid gains to round out SHI’s top 25 partners.
SHI’s employee count topped 4,500 in the first half of 2019, 15% higher than a year ago. SHI now has over 3,000 employees in the field providing customers sales and technical support, and will continue to fortify its pre- and post-sales organizations with additional technical competencies and resources over the next 18 months.
“Our growth as a company has always been a product of our world-class customer service,” said Thai Lee, President and CEO of SHI. “But now more than ever, customers rely on us to provide advanced, integrated hardware, software, and hybrid cloud solutions. Doing that properly and at scale requires infrastructure and resources. For the past 18 months we’ve been expanding our capabilities, from accelerating our hiring to fortifying our training capabilities to nearing completion of two major new facilities. All of it is in service to our customers as we guide them to the solutions that deliver the most value to their organizations.”
In the past year, SHI has invested $220 million to expand its support infrastructure, including the near-completion of a second Integration Center in Piscataway, New Jersey – this one with a focus on configuring data center infrastructure. Scheduled to come online in September 2019, the 400,000-square-foot facility is the largest of its kind on the east coast. In addition, SHI Austin, the new campus for more than 1,000 Austin, Texas-based SHI employees, is slated to open in February 2020.
SHI has also added to its services by acquiring Corporate Training Group (CTG) to expand training programs for customers and employees. Customers have been seeking training for both their IT team and end users as they aim to increase the ROI on their technology investment. After a 15-year partnership between SHI and CTG, the acquisition allows closer integration as SHI works to fulfill customer demand for training.
In another partnership announcement, SHI became the naming rights partner of Rutgers Stadium, home of the Rutgers University Scarlet Knight football and lacrosse teams. More SHI employees have earned their degree at Rutgers than at any other single college or university, with nearly 350 Rutgers alumni currently working at SHI. That informal bond is now official in the multi-year partnership.
For more information on SHI, please visit www.shi.com and blog.shi.com.
ABOUT SHI
Founded in 1989, SHI International Corp. is a $10 billion global provider of technology products and services. Driven by the industry's most experienced and stable sales force and backed by software volume licensing experts, hardware procurement specialists, and certified IT services professionals, SHI delivers custom IT solutions to Corporate, Enterprise, Public Sector, and Academic customers. With over 4,500 employees worldwide, SHI is the largest Minority and Woman Owned Business Enterprise (MWBE) in the U.S. and is ranked 8th among CRN's Solution Provider 500 list of North American IT solution providers. For more information, visit https://www.SHI.com.
