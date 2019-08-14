Folloze Expands AI-Driven Personalization Engine with Release of Full-Cycle Customer Journey and Data Integration Capabilities

|By Business Wire
|
August 14, 2019 09:06 AM EDT
Folloze, the leading B2B Customer Engagement Platform, today announced substantial enhancements and new data integration capabilities for its cutting edge AI-powered full-cycle personalization engine that transforms how B2B enterprises engage, convert and win target accounts. According to Forrester, 89% of digital businesses recognize the value in investing in personalization in order to deliver the right message to the right customer, at the right time. However, many businesses struggle with gathering the right data and effectively putting it into action to deliver a truly valuable customer experience. Folloze’s full-cycle personalization engine enables enterprises to create highly engaging and data powered hyper-personalized experiences across every customer touchpoint initiated by marketing or sales, by incorporating unique visitor, account, predictive, and intent data -- resulting in increased conversion, greater pipeline and improved sales velocity.
Folloze’s new partner integrations bring even more data into the equation, enabling higher accuracy and higher-quality engagements with target accounts. The company has introduced a new strategic integration with Demandbase dynamic audiences that allows enterprises to quickly and easily create intent-based personalized experiences for omni-channel campaigns, including Demandbase Targeting Solution, field campaigns, or social. It also introduces the new identity mapping open framework that leverages customers’ known identities for personalization and analytics, integrated with Salesforce and Oracle Eloqua.
Key features include:
- Full-Cycle Personalization: deliver multichannel, personalized experiences across the entire buyer journey, both for inbound and outbound campaigns, for marketing and sales touchpoints.
- Real-Time Identity Matching: transform an unknown lead to a known lead in real-time based upon third-party sources such as Oracle Eloqua; enriched identity used for analytics and personalization purposes.
- Dynamic Seller Mapping: dynamically determine the most appropriate seller for an account, present relevant seller contact card, and connect account with seller for communication and sales alerts.
- Integration with Demandbase Dynamic Audiences: easily configure real-time account based experiences at scale by leveraging the Demandbase Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform dynamic audiences defined by intent, behavior, firmographic and more.
- Enriched Content Personalization: streamlined tools allow on-the-fly mapping of content to account or persona firmographic to auto-select every experience element, including promoted content.
“Today’s ABM marketers understand that engaging with their accounts and prospects in a deeply personalized and compelling way is critical and requires deep insight into the customer,” said Jeff Freeman, VP of Product Adoption at Demandbase. “We are excited to partner with Folloze on their latest release, the first solution to leverage Demandbase dynamic audiences. Together, we create a compelling experience across the entire buyer journey – at scale – maximizing our mutual customers’ ability to transform prospects into opportunities.”
“B2B buyers value and expect hyper-personalized, interactive, and curated experiences throughout their entire journey – from the very first interaction,” said David Brutman, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer at Folloze. “Prior attempts to address this led to first generation solutions such as lightweight web personalization. But a next generation solution like Folloze leverages access to intent, location, and other relevant data on prospects, coupled with AI, to create deep full-cycle personalization. This empowers marketers and sales teams to create personal interactions, and strong, meaningful customer relationships and trust. And trust, in the end, is what drives business.”
Forward thinking businesses are rapidly adopting full-cycle personalization and already seeing real-world results - quickly and substantially increasing their number of engaged accounts.
To learn more about Folloze’s full-cycle personalization and sales acceleration capabilities, join their webinar on Wednesday August 21 at 10:00 AM PT (1:00 PM ET), or visit www.folloze.com.
About Folloze
Folloze is a Customer Engagement Platform designed for B2B enterprises to engage, develop and win their target accounts by creating highly engaging and data powered personalized experiences across every customer touchpoint. Built for scale and powered by its Experience, Personalization and Orchestration Engines, Folloze’s integrated platform empowers Marketing and Sales teams to deliver targeted and automated go-to-market programs to increase pipeline, close deals and expand revenue with existing customers. Founded in 2013 by marketing and technology veterans and backed by world-class investors, Folloze is proudly serving some of the largest and most sophisticated enterprises with global deployments.
Folloze is headquartered in San Mateo, CA with a development center in Tel Aviv, Israel.
