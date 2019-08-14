ACS Named to 2019 Inc. 5000; Ranked No. 436

For the second year in a row, Assured Consulting Solutions (ACS) appears on the Inc. 5000, ranking no. 436. With three-year revenue growth of 1,043.6%, ACS ranks in the top 10% (top 500) of all 2019 Inc. 5000 honorees. Locally, ACS ranks 37 out of 321 Inc. 5000 honorees based in the Washington, D.C., metro area.

The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment -- its independent small and mid-sized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Under Armour, Facebook, Timberland, Vizio, Intuit, Chobani, Oracle, Zappos.com, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

Founded in 2011 by Managing Partners Erin Willett and Mandy Parmer, ACS exemplifies the innovative and entrepreneurial spirit that defines the Inc. 5000. Since its establishment, ACS has delivered progressively innovative and advanced technology solutions and services in support of critical national security missions. ACS was named to the Inc. 5000 list first in 2018, ranking in the top third at no. 1642. Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction has made the list more than once. A mere one in four companies have made the list 2 times.

“We are honored to once again be included in the Inc. 5000 list, this year as one of the 500 fastest growing private companies in America. Our continued growth and success are a result of our world-class team, strong company culture, and focus on exceptional service delivery. We have worked hard to execute our vision for strategic growth while focusing on the support of our people and culture.”

-- Erin Willett, ACS Managing Partner

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com , with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT ASSURED CONSULTING SOLUTIONS

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Reston, Va., Assured Consulting Solutions is a well-respected and trusted partner, domain expert, and provider of expert-level support. ACS is a certified Economically Disadvantaged, Woman-Owned Small Business (EDWOSB) that delivers advanced technology solutions and strategic support services in support of critical national security missions for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. Learn more at www.assured-consulting.com.

