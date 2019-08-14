Cycling Apparel Brand De Marchi Collaborates with BlockStar to Auction Fausto Coppi’s Cycling Jersey Using Blockchain Technology

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 09:54 AM EDT
De Marchi, iconic cycling apparel brand, and one of the world’s oldest cycling clothing companies, will auction the world’s only authentic replica of Fausto Coppi’s 1953 De Marchi jersey. The sale of the jersey recently created by the legacy company will be auctioned in September using BlockStar’s blockchain platform which will authenticate the physical jersey while providing the first branded digital apparel twin. The highest bidder will receive the first, and only, physical replica of the 1953 Coppi original jersey as well as the exclusive rights to the digital rendering of the original jersey. This digital twin will allow the winner to guarantee the authenticity of both the physical jersey, as well as to give the purchaser the ability to utilize the digital version in an array of digital environments.
Fausto Coppi, better known as Il Campionissimo, was the most accomplished cyclist of his time. His accolades include being a two-time winner of the Tour de France (1949, 1952) and a five-time winner of the Giro d’Italia (1940, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953). The original jersey was created by Elda De Marchi to honor Coppi’s Road World Championship win in 1953, before it vanished for 60 years until being rediscovered in 2015. While the original jersey is now housed in Italy’s Museo Ghisallo, the now 88-year-old Elda De Marchi has sewn a replica of the one-of-a-kind jersey using the same materials, colors, dimensions, and relic look, giving one individual the chance to own a piece of cycling history.
De Marchi CEO Mauro Coccia says, “The De Marchi brand is proud to pay tribute to Italy’s greatest cyclist by harnessing BlockStar’s world-class technology to provide the winner with an authenticated, dual ownership of a true cycling artifact. This auction is a unique opportunity to collect not only the only authorized and one-of-a-kind physical replica of Fausto Coppi’s jersey, but also the digital rights to the piece.”
Counterfeit goods, representing approximately 7% of the $1.8 trillion of annual global trade, have plagued countless industries, with art and rare goods being no exception. A lack of transparency in the provenance of goods has created a major roadblock in consumer confidence and the purchase of high-value, unique goods. Through a partnership with IBM, BlockStar will use its blockchain-based proprietary platform to issue a Digital Authentic Good (DAG) token capable of both verifying the authenticity of the physical product and also storing the unique, certified, digital representation of Coppi’s original jersey. This digital twin of the actual original 1953 jersey will be readable via a digital wallet inside the winner profile page. The sole authorized duplicate will be irreproducible, confirming true ownership of the famous jersey.
Blockstar CEO Christian Ferri says, “As we prepare to launch this historic event, we are eager to kick off the next generation of brand-authenticated digital good sales. Both buyers and brands recognize how our blockchain-based platform can be used not only to guarantee the authenticity of physical goods, but also to provide customers with a certified, non-duplicable, digital twin that opens up an endless highway of opportunities in the digital world, such as in gaming, VR, social media and more fields we have not even entered yet.”
The official launch will take place on September 4 at EuroBike 2019 in Friedrichshafen, Germany, at 5:00 pm CET, where a press news conference with De Marchi CEO, BlockStar CEO, and Fausto Coppi’s son, Fausto Coppi Jr. will kick-off this first of its kind auction. Following, a countdown and ringing of the bell by Fausto Coppi Jr. will symbolize the official start of the online auction which will run for seven days until September 11 at 5:00pm CET.
In addition to traditional currency, the auction will also accept several cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Litecoin, and USD Coin. Blockstar and De Marchi have partnered with Quantstamp, a leading blockchain security firm, to enhance the security of the smart contracts and website underpinning the sale. Quantstamp has secured over a billion dollars of digital asset value through their audits to date, and has helped a broad range of enterprise companies deploy blockchain solutions.
The auction will be limited to a small group of pre-registered bidders. To learn more, be a member of the pre-registered bidders, and stay up-to-date, sign up at De Marchi’s webpage for the auction.
About De Marchi
De Marchi is a premium Italian sportswear manufacturer and one of the oldest known cycling clothing brands, with more than 75 years of experience. No other brand has contributed equally to the evolution of cycling clothing, introducing many of the innovations that changed it forever, like the tubular weaving, the zipper use instead of buttons, the first elastic chamois for cycling shorts. It is no coincidence that many of the greatest champions such as Fausto Coppi, Gino Bartali, Louison Bobet and Jacques Anquetil have been wearing cycling clothing from De Marchi.
About BlockStar
BlockStar is the first company bridging the physical and digital worlds with Digital Authentic Goods™, next-generation technology that empowers brands through product authentication, deeper consumer engagement, and secure monetization of their brand in the digital frontier.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005476/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT