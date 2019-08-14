Arcadia.io Ranked as One of America’s Fastest-Growing Privately-Owned Companies by Inc. Magazine

Arcadia.io, the leading population health management company, was ranked no. 2828 on Inc. magazine’s annual list of the fastest-growing, privately-held companies in the U.S. Arcadia’s ranking is based on its significant revenue growth over a three year period from 2015-2018 and further reinforces Arcadia’s position as the pioneer in value-based care transformation.

"Healthcare is in the midst of a massive transformation to value-based care that affects all parts of the industry. Our data, analytics and workflow technology have helped some of the largest health systems in the country lead the way to improved outcomes for the patient, provider and system. We are honored to be recognized in terms of scale and growth as one of the organizations moving healthcare forward,” said Arcadia CEO Sean Carroll. “Our growth is a testament to the insights generated from our platform, and to our delivery team putting our customers' outcomes first every day to ensure that they can continue to improve the quality and value of the care they deliver."

Arcadia has generated $2.4 billion in customer savings over a five-year period. Arcadia has also benchmarked over 50 million patient lives, enabling its customers to gain population and performance insights at scale.

The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

Being recognized as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S. is the latest accolade for Arcadia this year. Arcadia is the only population health management vendor to lead rankings by every major analyst covering this space, including KLAS Research, IDC, and Forrester, where Arcadia was the highest-scoring current offering in healthcare analytics.

KLAS Research ranked Arcadia as Best in KLAS in the 2019 Value-Based Care Managed Services segment, based on verified customer interviews conducted by KLAS over a 12-month period. In addition, KLAS ranked Arcadia among the best value-based care and population health management tools and services in two separate reports. Arcadia was the only fully-rated vendor to rank in both Value Based Care Managed Services 2018, where it scored highest among all full-service value-based care managed services vendors1, and Population Health Management, 2018, where it was the strongest fully-rated population health management vendor for financial outcome success.2

About Arcadia

Arcadia.io (www.arcadia.io) is a population health management company, specializing in data aggregation, analytics, and workflow software for value-based care. Our customers achieve financial success in their risk-sharing contracts through Arcadia’s focus on creating the highest quality data asset, pushing expertly derived insights to the point of care, and supporting administrative staff with data when and where they need it with applications including care management and referral management. Arcadia has off-the-shelf integration technology for more than 40 different physical and behavioral health EHR vendors, powered by machine learning that combs through variations in over 55 million longitudinal patient records across clinical, claims and operational data sources. Arcadia software and outsourced ACO services are trusted by some of the largest risk-bearing health systems and health plans in the country to improve the bottom line. Founded in 2002, Arcadia is headquartered outside Boston in Burlington, MA, with offices in Seattle, Pittsburgh, and outside Chicago in Rockford, IL. In 2019, Arcadia was awarded Best in KLAS for Value Based Care Managed Services.

