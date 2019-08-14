Avetta Launches Marketplace—a Resource for Supply Chain Contractors to Purchase Discounted Safety Products, Insurance and Safety-Related Services

|By Business Wire
Avetta, the leading provider of supply chain risk management that connects organizations with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors, launched Marketplace, an online resource for suppliers to obtain exclusive discounts on safety products, insurance and safety-related services essential to their business operations. Marketplace enhances the value of membership in the worldwide Avetta network and reduces costs, saves time, improves performance, and grows businesses of the 90,000+ contractors and suppliers that participate. The company is the first in the supply chain risk management industry to offer these value-added services. Avetta members and other interested companies can visit https://www.avetta.com/suppliers/marketplace to learn more.
As an Avetta member, contractors and suppliers connect online to receive best-in-class offerings and exclusive discounts from companies such as BLR, DISA Global Solutions, FleetSharp by Agilis Systems, HUB International, SafetyCulture, Safety Resourcing, UL, Universal Specialty Group, USA Telecom Insurance Services and others. Some of the services include industry certifications, safety training, workplace auditing, drug testing, insurance, cybersecurity, travel, car rental, and IT products and services.
“Avetta continues to build the largest global network for supply chain risk management, and Marketplace connects our clients and suppliers to the products and services critical to their business,” said John Herr, CEO of Avetta. “We are the first to enhance the value of membership in a client-contractor network, building our Marketplace based on what contractors told us would significantly impact their business. That’s why we’ve partnered with the leading companies in safety training, certifications, insurance and more to provide this unique offering.”
Because suppliers offered feedback on what to offer, Marketplace is already improving compliance rates and reducing costs.
“We fell out of compliance with our largest customer because we couldn’t carry adequate auto and workers compensation insurance,” according to Sara Stoffel at Sleeth Tower. “Costs were too high. Our Avetta customer service agent assisted in helping us find appropriate levels of insurance at an affordable rate through USA Telecom, an Avetta Marketplace partner, that enabled us to get back into compliance. Avetta helped save our largest contract.”
Jeff Berkenmeier, President of FastTrac, said, “Our yearly Certificate of Insurance cost dropped about $10,000...and helped us get off to a great start this year.”
Marketplace is part of Avetta’s platform and services that help companies worldwide improve their procurement processes through contractor management and prequalification with a highly configurable SaaS-based system. The system enables Avetta’s 450+ global clients and 90,000+ contractors and suppliers to connect anytime, anywhere in more than 100 countries. Avetta is a game-changer for procurement organizations, helping them gain real-time access to business intelligence that enables better decisions and more efficient and sustainable workplaces. Spend Matters named Avetta one of its “50 Procurement Providers to Know.”
About Avetta
Avetta leads the world in connecting leading global organizations across several industries including oil/gas, telecom, construction materials, facilities management and many others, with qualified and vetted suppliers, contractors and vendors. The company brings unmatched access and visibility to its clients’ supply chain risk management process through its innovative and configurable technology, coupled with highly experienced human knowledge and insight. We contribute to the advancement of our clients’ sustainable growth by protecting supply chains from a wide range of potential risks through trusted contractor prequalification, safety training and monitoring, regulatory compliance, insurance/financial stability and other areas of risk. Avetta currently serves more than 450 enterprise companies and 90K suppliers across 100+ countries. Visit www.avetta.com for more information.
