BigTime Software Named on Inc. 5000’s 2019 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

BigTime Software, a leading provider of cloud-based software for professional services firms, has been recognized on Inc. 5000’s annual list of America’s fastest growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 ranking represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“I’ve admired the Inc. list since I was a kid, so of course I’m honored to see BigTime added to its ranks. But, it’s even more exciting to see dozens of our customers make the list!” said Brian Saunders, founder and CEO of BigTime Software. “We cheer every time we see that.”

This ranking reflects the rapid growth that BigTime has seen over the past several years, culminating in record-setting revenues in 2018. This was driven by an expanding client base, new product development and offerings, and growing demand as more small and mid-sized businesses embrace Cloud-based technology.

This growth trajectory has accelerated into 2019. In May, the Company announced the closing of a $14 million equity investment led by Wavecrest Growth Partners. Part of this growth initiative includes the addition of approximately 75 new hires to at its Chicago headquarters, including at the senior management level, in the coming months.

Recently, the Company was recognized with a Gold Stevie Award in the Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Solution category and a Bronze Stevie Award in the Small Computer Software Company of the Year in the 17th Annual American Business Awards. BigTime was also named on G2’s Top 100 Software Companies list for the second consecutive year.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

ABOUT BIGTIME SOFTWARE, INC.

BigTime Software, Inc. is dedicated to developing practice management tools that help growing professional services firms track, manage and invoice their time. Its award-winning industry-specific solutions are designed to speak the language of consultants of all stripes, from engineering and architecture to IT services. To see why thousands of customers rely on BigTime’s cloud-based tools to more easily manage their businesses and effectively plan for tomorrow, visit bigtime.net.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2015 is $100,000; the minimum for 2018 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

