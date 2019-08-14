Unity Technologies Launches its First Comprehensive Solution to Teach Computer Science in the Classroom

Unity Technologies (https://unity.com), creator of the world’s most widely used real-time 3D development platform, today announced that Create with Code and Unity Teach are now generally available for the classroom. With these two new initiatives, teachers will be able to provide students with the design and development skills necessary to create as the world embraces 3D development technology. Create with Code is the first comprehensive course for educators to teach computer science using Unity, while Unity Teach is a platform and ecosystem for educators who want to teach Unity. Today’s announcements mark the next step in Unity’s commitment to preparing students for a real-time 3D future.

“When it comes to introducing students to current science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics (STEAM) skills, today’s teachers face an unprecedented challenge,” said Jessica Lindl, VP and Global Head of Education, Unity Technologies. “Technology is in a constant state of evolution and even today’s best artists and engineers struggle to ensure their professional knowledge remains current. Create with Code and Unity Teach directly solve for this problem by providing our educator community with the technical resources and curriculum needed to teach students development and design using Unity.”

The career potential for creators who can develop experiences in real-time 3D spans across industries like architecture, augmented reality, construction, engineering, entertainment, gaming, virtual reality, and more. However, the opportunity for students to learn these skills is scarce, due in large part to lack of teaching resources. Create with Code and Unity Teach are the first comprehensive resources available to empower educators to easily incorporate computer programming and Unity development into their teaching.

Create with Code

The Create with Code course includes everything educators need to enable success for the students of today who will enter the workforce of tomorrow, where real-time 3D development, design, and programming skills will be critical. The course includes everything educators will need to teach their students how to efficiently program in Unity, from educator training modules to quizzes and answer keys, all designed to allow students to build their own projects from scratch in C#.

At the end of the course, students have the opportunity to test their skills by applying for the Unity Certified User: Programmer Certification, an industry-recognized credential that validates their proficiency in programming using Unity technology.

“Create with Code not only prepared me perfectly to teach coding with Unity, but it also made me fall in love with coding,” said Derek Postma, Video Game Programming and Computer Science Teacher at Hamilton High School, Hamilton, Michigan. “I can honestly say I’ve had more fun taking this course than any course in recent memory, and I’m really looking forward to sharing this with my students. This course will draw out your child’s passions while also teaching them in depth the basics of computer science.”

Unity Teach

The Unity Teach platform is a community for educators who value the importance of STEAM in education but lack the expertise or support network needed to teach new technologies. The goal of Unity Teach is to act as a platform where educators can go to learn from each other, share technological challenges, and celebrate successes. The platform is comprised of various resources including lesson plans, examples of student projects, professional development sessions, and a powerful community to enable educators to not only teach Unity but keep their curriculum current to match the fast-paced, technology-centered workforce that exists today.

Unity arms future creators with more education resources than any other real-time development platform, preparing students for the workforce of tomorrow, where these development skills will be necessary. Today’s announcement follows the recent launch of Unity Learn Premium, the most comprehensive source of learning content to date for professionals and hobbyists looking to advance their Unity skills within their industry. To learn more about Unity Teach, Create with Code, and all of Unity’s educational offerings, visit https://unity.com/teach.

