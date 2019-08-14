Developed Asia-Pacific Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024 - A 5-Year Forecast of 180+ Mobile and Fixed KPIs - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
The "The Developed Asia-Pacific Telecoms Market: Trends and Forecasts 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operators in developed Asia-Pacific (DVAP) will look beyond connectivity enhancements in order to gain a competitive advantage in data-saturated consumer segments and will achieve strong revenue growth from their forays into the new verticals that are opened by IoT and 5G. In this report, we examine key trends and drivers and provide comprehensive telecoms market forecasts for the region and for seven individually modelled countries.
This report and associated data annex provide:
- A 5-year forecast of more than 180 mobile and fixed KPIs for the DVAP region as a whole and for seven key countries
- An in-depth analysis of the trends, drivers and forecast assumptions for each type of mobile and fixed service, and for key countries
- An overview of operator strategies and country-specific topics, in order to highlight similarities and differences by means of a cross-country comparison
- A summary of results, key implications and recommendations for mobile and fixed operators.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive summary and recommendations
- The total telecoms retail revenue will decline very slightly during the forecast period
- Growth in retail revenue will be limited to New Zealand and South Korea only
- Geographical coverage: the number of NGA connections in Australia and New Zealand will grow towards that in the rest of the region during the forecast period
- Key trends, drivers and assumptions for the mobile and fixed markets
- Key recommendations for telecoms operators
2. Regional forecasts and cross-country comparison
- Market context: robust GDP per capita growth in DVAP will partially mitigate service saturation, thereby allowing operators to upsell premium services
- Key mergers, acquisitions and market entries
- Key drivers at a glance for each developed Asia-Pacific market
- Market overview: fixed broadband, IoT and business services revenue will grow, but not by enough to offset revenue declines in legacy services
- Mobile: the take-up of 5G services in DVAP will be rapid thanks to favourable demand-side conditions
- Mobile: ARPU will gradually stabilise during the forecast period
- Mobile: commercial 5G launches and the ongoing expansion of 5G networks will be the main focus areas for operators
- Fixed: household fixed broadband data consumption will undergo accelerating growth
- Fixed: growth in the number of FBB connections will be strongest in Australia and New Zealand
- Fixed: the fixed market in DVAP is very competitive, and operators will focus on consumer experience and churn reduction
- Business services: operators will successfully capture a share of the revenue from IT services, despite stiff competition from larger players
- IoT: revenue from IoT will represent 15% of the total telecoms revenue by the end of the forecast period
- Pay TV: revenue from operator OTT and IPTV will grow strongly, and will offset declines in traditional pay-TV service revenue
3. Individual country forecasts
- Australia: mobile handset revenue will grow, driven by increased smartphone adoption and data consumption
- Australia: the number of NGA connections will double over the forecast period
- Australia: competition in both the fixed and mobile market segments will intensify, resulting in a slight decline in the total telecoms revenue by 2023
- Australia: forecast changes
- Hong Kong: mobile broadband revenue will return to growth following the launch of 5G services
- Hong Kong: mobile and fixed broadband ASPU will stabilise in the latter half of the forecast period
- Hong Kong: competition in the value segment will intensify; incumbent operators will respond by increasing tariffs for premium customers
- Hong Kong: forecast changes
- Japan: the total telecoms service revenue will decline, mainly due to increasing competition in mobile segment
- Japan: the ongoing take-up of FTTP/B will drive broadband revenue growth during the forecast period
- Japan: mobile revenue will decrease due to falling mobile prices, while
- FTTP/B service take-up will help to maintain fixed segment revenue growth
- Japan: forecast changes
- New Zealand: the total telecoms service revenue will increase at a slow rate due to high competition in both the mobile and fixed markets
- New Zealand: FTTP/B and BFWA will be the two most-widespread technologies in the fixed broadband market by 2024
- New Zealand: mobile customers will continue to migrate from prepaid to postpaid plans; competition in the FBB market will remain intense
- New Zealand: forecast changes
- Singapore: revenue will decline in both the fixed and mobile segments, which are highly saturated, even by regional standards
- Singapore: fibre will become fully ubiquitous by 2019
- Singapore: the mobile market has been strongly affected by the entry of a fourth MNO
- Singapore: forecast changes
- South Korea: the total telecoms service revenue will increase modestly, driven by growing mobile and fixed broadband revenue
- South Korea: 5G services for consumers were launched in April 2019
- South Korea: the launch of 5G mobile plans will help to reduce price pressure; FBB revenue will grow due to the migration towards gigabit offers
- South Korea: forecast changes
- Taiwan: the total telecoms revenue will gradually stabilise over the forecast period
- Taiwan: FTTP/B will overtake DSL as the predominant access technology by 2023
- Taiwan: MNOs will struggle to monetise the rapid increase in data consumption; fixed broadband penetration will resume its growth
- Taiwan: forecast changes
4. Methodology
- Our forecast model is supported by sound market knowledge
- Examples of forecast input drivers
