2019 IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 01:58 PM EDT
The "IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Version 4.1 - Gold Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - Gold Edition includes MS WORD formatted:
- IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template
- IT Infrastructure Electronic Forms
- IT Infrastructure Policy Bundle
IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template - With the explosion of technology into every facet of the day-to-day business environment there is a need to define an effective infrastructure to support operating environment; have a strategy for the deployment and technology, and clearly define responsibilities and accountabilities for the use and application of technology.
In most industries today, CEOs need a CIO who can be a true business partner, someone who can not only drive out costs from day-to-day operations but strategically manage IT to enhance revenue and profits.
If the CIO is stuck in tunnel vision they may be scrambling to buy and implement one application after another and execute on programs and projects without a clear sense of strategic priorities; wasting resources on applications and projects that are redundant, and carefully depreciating hardware to keep the accountants happy.
The IT environment is too complex to rely on outmoded ways to keep the business functioning and thriving flawlessly. To balance the many crucial and changing enterprise demands to move the organization forward, an IT governance process is required. This increases risks in expectations of IT - the growth of the Internet, compliance concerns, mobile computing, and advanced security risks - as reasons for the critical need for IT governance. Instituting a governance process can serve as a catalyst that can effectively bring together the dynamics of cross-enterprise communication and summarize key, relevant data to provide critical metrics to make informed decisions.
To support the process the IT Governance offering includes these eight (8) full job descriptions:
- Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
- Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- Chief Information Officer (small enterprise)
- Chief Experience Officer (CXO)
- Chief Security Officer (CSO)
- Chief Digital Officer (CDO)
- Chief Mobility Officer (CMO)
- Digital Brand Manager
Manage Critical Steps in Infrastructure Definition
Defining Your Optimal IT Infrastructure is a critical task that can no longer wait with all of the changes mandated by Sarbanes-Oxley and changes to your operating environment.
The template helps you:
- Understand and explain what infrastructure is, enabling you, your constituents, and the executive team to manage the organization's technology environment more effectively.
- Analyze the current state of your infrastructure so you know where it works well and where to focus improvement efforts.
- Justify infrastructure spending, using the template's comprehensive definitions and ready to use examples to link IT infrastructure and your company's bottom line.
- Prioritize your resources with a prescriptive too-set that lets you focus your efforts.
An Essential Strategic Advantage for Your IT Team
Implementing a cost-effective IT Infrastructure that aligns with your organization's business strategy is essential to ensuring the success of the Information Technology function. For many IT professionals, the amount of time it takes to develop and implement such an infrastructure, and the unknown process required to complete it, make infrastructure design and implementation a daunting task. The IT Governance Infrastructure, Strategy, and Charter Template draws on the experiences of some of the best IT and business operations executives in the industry to provide you with the right shortcuts.
Market and technology dynamics require that companies successfully anticipate the pendulum that swings between cost reduction to resource productivity and innovation. The transition from economic contraction to stabilization, recovery, and growth will change the enterprise's strategic outlook, presenting tough decisions and new opportunities. As the pendulum swings back towards innovation, the CIO must become a visionary portfolio manager who skillfully controls three major asset classes: applications, intellectual capital, and financial capital. Managing this portfolio properly will transform IT into a streamlined revenue and profit center.
IT Budget Company Size
The size of enterprise impacts the cost of IT as a percentage of revenue is greatest in a small enterprise (less than $100 million in revenue) and lest in large enterprises, those with revenues over $1 billion. Also infrastructure and budget vary by industry.
The template comes as a WORD document utilizing a CSS style sheet that is easily modifiable, pdf file, and ePub file.
Included with the template are a HIPAA Audit Program Guide and an ISO 27001 and ISO 27002 Security Process Audit Checklist. Also included are all of the information, forms, and policies in the Internet, PDA, SmartPhone and PC Workstation HandiGuide which was obsoleted in November of 2018.
Key Topics Covered:
IT GOVERNANCE - INFRASTRUCTURE, STRATEGY, AND CHARTER
- Benefits of IT Infrastructure Management
- Base Assumptions and Objectives
- Scope and Applicability
- Operating Philosophy
- Compliance
- International Organization for Standardization
IT GOVERNANCE - STRATEGY AND CHARTER STATEMENT OF AUTHORITY
- Chief Information Officer (CIO)
- Functional IT Group Heads
- IT Management Council
- Users
IT MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE
- Organizational Approach
- [Enterprise] IT Group
- [Enterprise] IT Resources
- Functional IT Groups
COMPLIANCE
- Objective
- Responsibilities
- CIO
- IT Management Council
- Functional IT Heads
- Users
- Auditors
IT JOB FAMILY CLASSIFICATION
- Structure
PERSONNEL PRACTICES
- Formal Job Descriptions
- Hiring
- Termination
- Training
- [Enterprise] Staff
- Contractor Personnel
ERP AND OMNI COMMERCE
- Strategy
CONTROLS
- Types of Controls
- Risks
- Controls Standards
- Logging and Audit Trails
SOCIAL NETWORK ENGAGEMENT
- Rules for Social Network Engagement
APPLICATION DEVELOPMENT STANDARDS
- SAMMY
- Quality Assurance Process
SERVICE REQUESTS
- Policies
- Process
- Service Request Management
- Equipment/Service Request
- Problem Resolution Process
LOCAL AREA NETWORKS (LANS) - WI-FI
- Features
- LAN Wi-Fi Standards
- LAN Wi-Fi Councils and Workgroups
BACKUP & RECOVERY
- Frequency Guidelines
- Data Storage and Media Protection
- Backup Program and Schedule
DISASTER RECOVERY PLAN
- DRP Description
- Critical Function Analysis
- DRP Procedures for Critical Data
- Backup Criteria
- Backup Procedures
- Storage Criteria
- Business Recovery Procedures
- Requirements for Recovery
- Recovery Guidelines
- Restoring Damaged Equipment
- Recovery Management
- Contingency Planning
- Planning Activities
SECURITY
- IT Processing Area Classification
- Classification Categories
- Workstations, Remote Terminals, and Wi-Fi Access
- Systems Security
- Staff Member Security
- Responsibilities
- User Sensitive Positions
- Network Security
- Responsibilities
- Violation Reporting and Follow-Up
ACCESS CONTROL - PHYSICAL SITE
- Separation of Duties
- Least Privilege
- Access Areas
- Definitions of IT Access Control Zones
- Responsibilities
- Badges
- Access Control Methods
- Levels of Access Authority
- Protection of Supporting Utilities
- Resource Protection
ACCESS CONTROL - SOFTWARE AND DATA
- Resources to Be Protected
- Basic Standards
- Classification Of Data, Software, And Documentation
- Access from Other Facilities
- Authorization Verification
FACILITY REQUIREMENTS
- Physical Plan Considerations
- Fire
- Power
- Air Conditioning
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l45600
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005650/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT