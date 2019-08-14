Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market 2019-2023: Overview of the Construction, Mining, Agriculture, and Forestry Sectors with Profiles of 30+ Equipment OEMs & Their Telematics Offerings - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 02:13 PM EDT
The "The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Off-Highway Vehicle Telematics Market is a comprehensive report analysing the latest developments on the market for telematics solutions used in the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.
This strategic research report provides you with 210 pages of unique business intelligence, including 5-year industry forecasts, expert commentary and real-life case studies on which to base your business decisions.
Report Highlights
- Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.
- Overview of the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.
- Profiles of more than 30 equipment OEMs and their telematics offerings.
- A comprehensive overview of the off-highway vehicle telematics value chain and key applications.
- Summary of the latest industry trends and developments.
- Market forecasts lasting until 2023.
The global installed base of active off-highway vehicle telematics systems reached 3.3 million units in 2018. This includes connected units deployed on various off-highway vehicles across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors.
The construction sector accounts for the largest share, driven by OEM telematics systems offered by heavy equipment manufacturers. Agriculture and mining moreover each account for a similar number of connected units deployed on machines and vehicles used in agricultural and mining operations respectively. The remainder is represented by the forestry sector including telematics systems fitted to various forestry equipment.
Growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.8 percent, the active installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems across all sectors is forecasted to reach 7.5 million units worldwide in 2023. The North American market is estimated to be slightly larger than the European. The Rest of the World is moreover estimated to represent more than half of the global installed base of off-highway vehicle telematics systems.
The top-10 equipment manufacturers offering telematics together account for more than 70 percent of the total number of off-highway vehicle telematics systems in use across the construction, mining, agriculture and forestry sectors globally. The publisher ranks Caterpillar and Komatsu as the leading off-highway vehicle telematics providers. Caterpillar is well on its way to achieving its target of 1 million connected assets this year.
Other major manufacturers with installed bases of more than 100,000 units include Hitachi Construction Machinery, JCB, Deere & Company, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Additional players having installed bases of off-highway vehicle telematics units in the tens of thousands include Doosan Infracore, Liebherr, CNH Industrial, CLAAS Group and Hyundai Construction Equipment.
The aftermarket for off-highway vehicle telematics is expected to shrink as the equipment manufacturers continue to introduce standard fitment on additional machine models and at the same time increase the length of free software subscriptions. Arguments such as the OEMs' weak spot being the inability to adequately serve the needs of mixed multi-brand fleets are becoming less valid thanks to initiatives such as the AEMP telematics standard which makes it possible for a fleet operator to collect data from different brands and manage it all in its software interface of choice.
There are however promising opportunities for telematics players that partner with the OEMs, either as end-to-end full-service providers or - in many cases may be more realistically - working alongside OEM personnel to optimise the telematics functionality. In addition to the standard-fitted systems and time-limited subscriptions commonly included for free, the telematics players can also benefit from the upselling of more advanced functionality. There are already several notable examples of partner-powered and co-developed offerings in the equipment OEM telematics space.
In line with trends noted in adjacent markets such as fleet management for commercial vehicles, this publisher anticipates that the partner strategy will continue to grow in popularity among the equipment manufacturers at the expense of in-house telematics development efforts. This can especially be the case for equipment manufacturers that do not yet offer OEM telematics to their customers.
An increasing number of players such as vendors focused on on-road vehicle fleet management is moreover expected to diversify into telematics for various off-highway vehicles driven by the popularisation of the Internet of Transportation Things (IoTT). This enables customers to monitor and manage a wide range of diverse assets on the same platform.
Key Topics Covered
1 The global off-highway vehicle market
1.1 Introduction
1.1.1 Off-highway vehicle manufacturers
1.2 The construction sector
1.2.1 Construction equipment
1.3 The mining sector
1.3.1 Mining equipment
1.4 The agricultural sector
1.4.1 Agricultural equipment
1.5 The forestry sector
1.5.1 Forestry equipment
2 Off-highway vehicle telematics technologies and solutions
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Off-highway vehicle telematics infrastructure
2.2.1 Vehicle segment
2.2.2 Positioning segment
2.2.3 Network segment
2.2.4 Backoffice segment
2.2.5 OEM/dealer segment
2.3 Off-highway vehicle management
2.3.1 Machine location tracking and status monitoring
2.3.2 Security tracking and intervention
2.3.3 Remote diagnostics, preventive maintenance, and machine health prognostics
2.3.4 Precision agriculture
2.4 Equipment operator management
2.4.1 Collection of operator-related data
2.4.2 Interaction with operators in the field
2.5 Safety management
2.5.1 Proximity detection and collision avoidance systems
2.5.2 Video-based monitoring solutions
2.5.3 Fatigue and distraction monitoring
2.6 Business models
3 Market forecasts and trends
3.1 Market analysis
3.1.1 Installed based and forecast
3.1.2 Regional markets
3.1.3 Vendor market shares
3.2 Market drivers and barriers
3.2.1 Macroeconomic environment
3.2.2 Regulatory environment
3.2.3 Competitive environment
3.2.4 Technology environment
3.3 Value chain analysis
3.3.1 Equipment industry players
3.3.2 Telematics industry players
3.3.3 Telecom industry players
3.3.4 IT and other industry players
3.4 Market trends
4 Construction and mining equipment manufacturers
4.1 Caterpillar
4.2 CNH Industrial
4.3 Deere & Company
4.4 Doosan
4.5 Epiroc
4.6 Hitachi Construction Machinery
4.7 Hyundai Construction Equipment
4.8 JCB
4.9 Komatsu
4.10 Liebherr
4.11 Sandvik
4.12 Volvo CE
4.13 Other manufacturers
4.13.1 Bell Equipment
4.13.2 BOMAG
4.13.3 JLG Industries
4.13.4 Kobelco
4.13.5 Kubota
4.13.6 Link-Belt and LBX (Sumitomo)
4.13.7 LiuGong
4.13.8 Mahindra & Mahindra
4.13.9 Manitowoc
4.13.10 Mecalac
4.13.11 SANY
4.13.12 Tadano
4.13.13 Takeuchi
4.13.14 Terex
4.13.15 Wacker Neuson
5 Agriculture and forestry equipment manufacturers
5.1 AGCO
5.2 CLAAS Group
5.3 CNH Industrial
5.4 Deere & Company
5.5 Krone
5.6 Kubota
5.7 Mahindra & Mahindra
5.8 Ponsse
5.9 SDF
5.10 Tigercat
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7c848q
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005657/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT