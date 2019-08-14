Catasys Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATS) (“Catasys” or the “Company”), a leading AI and technology-enabled healthcare company, today reported its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The Company provides big data-based analytics and predictive identification and engagement capabilities to health plans and their members through its OnTrak™ solution on the Catasys PRE™ platform.

Management Commentary

Mr. Terren Peizer, Chairman and CEO, stated, “Our outreach pool surpassed the milestone 100,000 eligible lives during the 2019 second quarter as we once again achieved strong year-over-year growth in enrollment and revenues as a result of expansion within existing agreements with health plan partners. Catasys continued to drive innovation in healthcare technologies with the launch of Catasys PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage), a platform that extends our predictive identification capabilities and proactive delivery of interventions for those with behavioral health conditions to include care avoidant individuals with chronic disease. This goes hand in hand with our new strategic partnership with digital therapeutics company Canary Health whereby Catasys is piloting Canary Health’s Better Choices, Better Health series of peer-moderated online workshops designed to empower individuals to manage their chronic conditions. As we continue to develop new technologies and forge partnerships with leading healthcare companies, we look forward to improving the lives of members while driving cost savings for health plans.”

Outlook for 2019

Mr. Peizer continued, “In the first half of 2019, we nearly matched revenue levels of full-year 2018. Our outreach pool continues its rapid ramp-up, which will serve as the primary driver for new enrollment growth in the second half of 2019 and into next year. Despite our significant growth, we believe this year represents a transitional year to the exponential growth rates that we anticipate for 2020 and beyond. To that end, we are building out the infrastructure that is needed to support future growth and the scaling of the business. We have made a few key additions to our leadership team in the past few months and believe these individuals will make valuable contributions toward helping us execute on our strategic objectives. As the first half of 2019 delivered the significant growth we expected to see, we are reiterating our previous guidance of $35 million in revenues for 2019 and remain confident that the second half of the year will deliver even stronger results.”

Company Reiterates 2019 GAAP Revenue Guidance

Catasys expects to report revenues of at least $35 million in 2019.

The Company anticipates that this revenue increase will be supported through accelerating enrollment growth during the remainder of 2019, with the largest portion of the revenue increase to occur in the second half of the year.

This guidance solely represents existing enrollment launches with current health plan partners and program expansions with existing customers.

Annual guidance does not include new contracts and subsequent launches, initial launches of existing contracts, and new expansions within existing contracts that may increase its outreach pool throughout the year.

2019 Second Quarter and Recent Operating Highlights

Catasys’ outreach pool of eligible members continued its rapid ramp in August, increasing to approximately 112,000 due to significant expansion within existing contracts, an increase from approximately 75,000 at March 31, 2019, and up from 35,000 at the end of the second quarter of 2018. New customer launches continue to take approximately 12 months to ramp up to an approximate 20% yearly enrollment rate. One year after launch, the Company generally enrolls 20% of its outreach pool over a year. Catasys generally receives approximately $6,500 net per enrolled member.

New enrollment for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, increased 81% year over year.

In July 2019, Catasys announced the launch of Catasys PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage), a platform that extends the Company’s predictive identification and engagement capabilities for care avoidant individuals suffering from behavioral health conditions to those suffering chronic conditions including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and pulmonary disease.

Catasys continued enhancing its leadership team with the appointment of Daniel Prewitt as Senior Vice President of Sales, leading the Company’s sales to health plans and self-funded employers, and Michael Wain as Senior Vice President of Member Engagement. The Company also appointed 30-year industry veteran Robert L. Rebak to the Company’s Board of Directors.

2019 Second Quarter and Six Months Financial Review

Revenues

Revenue increased 135% to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2019, from $3.3 million during the same period in 2018, as a result of the net increase in number of members enrolled in the Company’s OnTrak solution during the second quarter of 2019 compared with the same period in 2018.

Revenue increased 180% to $14.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019, from $5.2 million during the same period in 2018.

Gross Margin

Gross margin, which consists of revenue less the Cost of Healthcare Services as a percentage of revenue, increased to 43.2% for the second quarter, from 10.1% in the prior-year period and 55.6% in the first quarter of 2019.

Gross margin was 49.0% for the six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to a negative gross margin of 0.8% in the prior-year period.

Cost of Healthcare Services consists primarily of salaries related to Catasys’ care coaches, outreach specialists, community care coordinators, healthcare provider claims payments to its network of physicians and psychologists, and fees charged by third party administrators for processing these claims.

The costs for such staff are included in Cost of Healthcare Services during training and ramp-up periods. Margins will be impacted by the hiring of staff in preparation for anticipated future customer contracts and corresponding increases in members eligible for OnTrak.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses in the second quarter of 2019 were $8.2 million, compared to $4.5 million in the prior-year period. This increase was mainly due to higher expenses related to investments in new technology, new product innovation, servicing contracts and investments in key personnel to support future growth compared to the prior-year period.

Operating expenses in the first half of 2019 were $14.5 million, compared to $8.3 million in the prior-year period due to the reasons mentioned above.

Net Income (Loss)

For the second quarter of 2019, net loss was $5.5 million, or $0.34 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $4.2 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

For the first half of 2019, net loss was $8.4 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, compared to $8.4 million, or $0.53 per diluted share in the prior-year period.

CATASYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) (in thousands) For the Three Months Ended

June 30, For the Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 7,681 $ 3,273 $ 14,492 $ 5,184 Cost of revenue 4,365 2,941 7,392 5,228 Gross profit / (loss) 3,316 332 7,100 (44 ) Operating expenses 8,223 4,477 14,522 8,348 Operating loss (4,907 ) (4,145 ) (7,422 ) (8,392 ) Other income 8 - 14 40 Interest expense (471 ) (36 ) (792 ) (37 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (120 ) (19 ) (211 ) (29 ) Net loss $ (5,490 ) $ (4,200 ) $ (8,411 ) $ (8,418 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted from operations: $ (0.34 ) $ (0.26 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.53 ) Weighted-average shares used to compute basic and diluted net loss per share 16,315 15,913 16,398 15,906

CATASYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and restricted cash $ 7,059 $ 3,162 Receivables, net 2,576 1,382 Unbilled receivables 1,055 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets 724 942 Total current assets 11,414 5,486 Long-term assets: Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $1,556 and $1,801, respectively 359 263 Restricted cash, long-term 408 408 Right-of-use assets 2,595 - Debt issuance costs 1,284 - Deposits and other assets - 166 Total assets $ 16,060 $ 6,323 Liabilities and stockholders' deficit Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,459 $ 497 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,988 1,537 Deferred revenue 4,033 4,195 Current portion of long-term debt 1,917 - Current portion of obligations under operating leases 525 - Other accrued liabilities 1,953 1,501 Total current liabilities 11,875 7,730 Long-term liabilities: Long-term lease liabilities 1,780 - Long-term debt, net of discount of $365 and $478, respectively 13,618 7,472 Warrant liabilities 842 86 Other long-term liabilities 100 - Total liabilities 28,215 15,288 Stockholders' deficit: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized; 16,536,992 and 16,185,146 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 301,909 296,688 Accumulated deficit (314,066 ) (305,655 ) Total stockholders' deficit (12,155 ) (8,965 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 16,060 $ 6,323

CATASYS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW (in thousands) (unaudited) For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Cash flows used in operating activities Net loss $ (8,411 ) $ (8,418 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation 72 170 Amortization of debt discount included in interest expense 146 10 Warrant issued for services - 86 Warrants issued for investor relations 43 - Loss on disposal of fixed assets - 68 Deferred rent (26 ) (25 ) Stock-based compensation expense 2,591 753 Amortization of debt issuance costs 112 - Change in fair value of warrant liability 211 29 Shares issued for services - 112 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables (1,194 ) (629 ) Unbilled receivables (1,055 ) - Operating leases liability 525 - Prepaids and other current assets 218 165 Deferred revenue (162 ) 2,379 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 975 1,466 Net cash used in operating activities $ (5,955 ) $ (3,834 ) Cash flows provided by financing activities Proceeds from secured promissory note $ - $ 5,000 Proceeds from revolving loan 7,500 - Proceeds from A/R Facility 1,938 - Repayment of A/R Facility (1,938 ) - Debt issuance costs (133 ) (324 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise 1,028 - Proceeds from options exercise 1,473 - Capital lease obligations (16 ) (18 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 9,852 $ 4,658 Net increase in cash and restricted cash $ 3,897 $ 824 Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period 3,570 4,779 Cash and restricted cash at end of period $ 7,467 $ 5,603 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid $ 792 $ 37 Non cash financing and investing activities: Warrant issued in connection with A/R Facility $ 21 $ 63 Reclassification of warrant liability to equity upon amendment of the Loan Agreement $ 86 $ - Warrants issued in connection with revolving loan $ 610 $ - Property and equipment acquired through capital leases $ 154 $ -

