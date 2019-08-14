Capstone Companies Reports Second Quarter 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 04:16 PM EDT
Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTC: CAPC) (“Capstone” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer inspired products that bridge technological innovations with today’s lifestyle reported its financial results for the second quarter 2019.
Stewart Wallach, Capstone’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “as projected at our Q1 conference call, YTD revenues for our core LED business are strong. The new product line has resonated well with consumers and we have invested significantly in marketing support to maintain this momentum through 2019.”
Mr. Wallach added, “the Company continues to advance its initiative for transitioning its supply chain outside of China and expects to be shipping from these new OEM partners in Q4 2019. This will support the Company’s competitiveness and help sustain normal revenue activity.”
Gerry McClinton, Capstone’s CFO, commented further, “in addition to the significant marketing investments mentioned by Mr. Wallach, we have underwritten the development of the Company’s new smart home electronics product portfolio without incurring debt.”
Webcast and Teleconference to Review Results and Outlook
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time. During the call, management will review the financial and operating results and discuss the Company’s corporate strategy and outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session. The conference call can be accessed by dialling (201) 689-8562. The listen-only audio webcast can be monitored at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com.
A telephonic replay will be available from 1:30 p.m. ET the day of the call until Thursday, August 23, 2019. To listen to the archived call, dial (412) 317-6671 and enter conference ID number 13692244. Alternatively, the archive of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.capstonecompaniesinc.com, along with a transcript, once available.
About Capstone Companies, Inc.
Capstone Companies, Inc. is a public holding company that engages, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Capstone Industries, Inc., Capstone Lighting Technologies, LLC, and Capstone International HK, Limited, in the development, manufacturing and marketing of consumer product to retail channels throughout North America and international markets.
Visit www.capstonecompaniesinc.com for more information about the Company and www.capstoneindustries.com and www.capstoneconnectedhome.com for information on our current product offerings.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such statements consist of words like “anticipate,” “expect,” “project,” “continue” and similar words. These statements are based on the Company’s and its subsidiaries’ current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements, include consumer acceptance of the Company’s products, its ability to deliver new products, the success of its strategy to broaden market channels and the relationships it has with retailers and distributors. Prior success in operations does not necessarily mean success in future operations. The ability of the Company to adequately and affordably fund operations and any growth will be critical to achieving and sustaining any expansion of markets and revenue. The introduction of new products or the expanded availability of products does not mean that the Company will enjoy better financial or business performance. The risks associated with any investment in Capstone Companies, Inc., which is a small business concern and a "penny-stock Company” and, as such, a highly risky investment suitable for only those who can afford to lose such investment, should be evaluated together with the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the Company’s Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Capstone Companies, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Contents of referenced URLs are not incorporated into this press release.
FINANCIAL TABLES FOLLOW. THE FOLLOWING SUMMARY FINANCIAL STATEMENT SHOULD BE READ ALONG WITH THE FORM 10-K FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILED BY THE COMPANY WITH THE SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION.
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
|
2018
|Assets:
|(Unaudited)
|Current Assets:
|Cash
|
$ 1,232,921
|
$ 3,822,359
|Accounts receivable, net
|
2,770,235
|
64,511
|Inventories
|
-
|
27,497
|Prepaid and other
|
351,678
|
243,876
|Income tax refundable
|
220,207
|
220,207
|Total Current Assets
|
4,575,041
|
4,378,450
|Property and Equipment:
|Computer equipment and software
|
53,819
|
51,195
|Machinery and equipment
|
196,067
|
170,567
|Furniture and fixtures
|
6,828
|
6,828
|Less: Accumulated depreciation
|
(174,822)
|
(152,870)
|Total Property & Equipment
|
81,892
|
75,720
|Other Non-current Assets:
|Deposit
|
62,693
|
102,805
|Goodwill
|
1,936,020
|
1,936,020
|Total Other Non-current Assets
|
1,998,713
|
2,038,825
|Total Assets
|
$ 6,655,646
|
$ 6,492,995
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity:
|Current Liabilities:
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
$ 1,055,935
|
$ 461,446
|Deferred rent incentive
|
58,678
|
108,844
|Income tax payable
|
11,694
|
11,694
|Total Current Liabilities
|
1,126,307
|
581,984
|Long Term Liabilities:
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
-
|
12,000
|Total Long Term Liabilities
|
-
|
12,000
|Total Liabilities
|
1,126,307
|
593,984
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Preferred Stock, Series A, par value $.001 per share, authorized 6,666,667 shares, issued -0- shares
|
-
|
-
|Preferred Stock, Series B-1, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 3,333,333 shares, issued -0- shares
|
-
|
-
|Preferred Stock, Series C, par value $1.00 per share, authorized 67 shares, issued -0- shares
|
-
|
-
|Common Stock, par value $.0001 per share, authorized 56,666,667 shares, issued 46,832,364 shares at June 30, 2019 and 47,046,364 shares at December 31, 2018
|
4,684
|
4,704
|Additional paid-in capital
|
7,078,411
|
7,092,219
|Accumulated deficit
|
(1,553,756)
|
(1,197,912)
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|
5,529,339
|
5,899,011
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|
$ 6,655,646
|
$ 6,492,995
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|
CAPSTONE COMPANIES , INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|Revenues, net
|
$ 3,407,822
|
$ 2,103,206
|
$ 6,386,624
|
$ 6,163,374
|Cost of sales
|
(2,673,711)
|
(1,742,486)
|
(5,025,926)
|
(4,783,384)
|Gross Profit
|
734,111
|
360,720
|
1,360,698
|
1,379,990
|Operating Expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|
35,395
|
115,547
|
227,270
|
478,608
|Compensation
|
382,317
|
369,749
|
757,165
|
744,858
|Professional fees
|
82,803
|
142,900
|
240,606
|
291,786
|Product development
|
94,534
|
123,766
|
179,763
|
290,332
|Other general and administrative
|
157,552
|
166,676
|
321,263
|
340,965
|Total Operating Expenses
|
752,601
|
918,638
|
1,726,067
|
2,146,549
|Operating Loss
|
(18,490)
|
(557,918)
|
(365,369)
|
(766,559)
|Other Income (Expense), Net
|
7,986
|
147,290
|
(2,475)
|
147,290
|Loss Before Tax (Benefit)
|
(10,504)
|
(410,628)
|
(367,844)
|
(619,269)
|(Benefit) for Income Tax
|
-
|
(59,000)
|
(12,000)
|
(77,000)
|Net Loss
|
$ (10,504)
|
$ (351,628)
|
$ (355,844)
|
$ (542,269)
|Net Loss per Common Share
|Basic
|
($0.00)
|
($0.01)
|
($0.01)
|
($0.01)
|Diluted
|
($0.00)
|
($0.01)
|
($0.01)
|
($0.01)
|Weighted Average Shares Outstanding
|Basic
|
46,928,935
|
47,046,364
|
46,906,092
|
47,046,364
|Diluted
|
46,928,935
|
47,046,364
|
46,906,092
|
47,046,364
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Preferred Stock
|Preferred Stock
|Preferred Stock
|Additional
|Series A
|Series B
|Series C
|Common Stock
|Paid-In
|Accumulated
|Total
|Shares
|Par Value
|Shares
|Par Value
|Shares
|Par Value
|Shares
|Par Value
|Capital
|Deficit
|Equity
|Balance at December 31, 2018
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
47,046,364
|
$ 4,704
|
$ 7,092,219
|
$ (1,197,912)
|
$ 5,899,011
|Stock options for compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,025
|
-
|
11,025
|Repurchase of shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(45,470)
|
(3)
|
(8,612)
|
-
|
(8,615)
|Net (Loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(345,340)
|
(345,340)
|Balance at March 31, 2019
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47,000,894
|
$ 4,701
|
$ 7,094,632
|
$ (1,543,252)
|
$ 5,556,081
|Stock options for compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
11,025
|
-
|
11,025
|Repurchase of shares
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(168,530)
|
(17)
|
(27,246)
|
-
|
(27,263)
|Net (Loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(10,504)
|
(10,504)
|Balance at June 30, 2019
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
46,832,364
|
$ 4,684
|
$ 7,078,411
|
$ (1,553,756)
|
$ 5,529,339
|(Unaudited)
|Balance at December 31, 2017
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
47,046,364
|
$ 4,704
|
$ 7,005,553
|
$ (186,854)
|
$ 6,823,403
|Stock options for compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28,875
|
-
|
28,875
|Net (Loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(190,641)
|
(190,641)
|Balance at March 31, 2018
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
47,046,364
|
$ 4,704
|
$ 7,034,428
|
$ (377,495)
|
$ 6,661,637
|Stock options for compensation
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
28,874
|
-
|
28,874
|Net (Loss)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(351,628)
|
(351,628)
|Balance at June 30, 2018
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
-
|
$ -
|
47,046,364
|
$ 4,704
|
$ 7,063,302
|
$ (729,123)
|
$ 6,338,883
|(Unaudited)
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
|CAPSTONE COMPANIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(Unaudited)
|
For the Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net loss
|
$
|
(355,844)
|
$
|
(542,269)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
21,951
|
|
18,266
|Stock based compensation expense
|
|
22,050
|
|
57,750
|Provision (benefit) for deferred income tax
|
|
(12,000)
|
|
18,000
|Increase (decrease) in accrued sales allowance
|
|
(191,468)
|
|
41,645
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable, net
|
|
(2,514,256)
|
|
2,302,602
|(Increase) other receivables
|
|
-
|
|
(78,250)
|Decrease in inventories
|
|
27,497
|
|
132,318
|(Increase) in prepaid and other
|
|
(107,802)
|
|
(548,017)
|(Increase) decrease in deposits
|
|
40,112
|
|
(696)
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
|
594,489
|
|
(1,222,828)
|(Decrease) in deferred rent incentive
|
|
(50,166)
|
|
-
|(Decrease) in income tax payable
|
|
-
|
|
(613,088)
|(Increase) in income tax refundable
|
|
-
|
|
(346,912)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
(2,525,437)
|
|
(781,479)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(28,123)
|
|
(125,723)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(28,123)
|
|
(125,723)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Repurchase of Shares
|
|
(35,878)
|
|
-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(35,878)
|
|
-
|Net Decrease in Cash
|
|
(2,589,438)
|
|
(907,202)
|Cash at Beginning of Period
|
|
3,822,359
|
|
3,668,196
|Cash at End of Period
|
$
|
1,232,921
|
$
|
2,760,994
|SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURE OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Interest
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
-
|Income taxes
|
$
|
-
|
$
|
865,000
|The accompanying notes are an integral part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005040/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT