CACI Reports Results for Its Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 04:17 PM EDT
CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI), a leading information solutions and service provider to the federal government, announced results today for its fourth fiscal quarter and full year ended June 30, 2019.
CEO Commentary and Outlook
John Mengucci, CACI’s President and CEO, said, “We delivered strong performance across the company in Fiscal Year 2019, setting new records for revenue, operating profitability, operating cash flow, contract awards and funding, and year-end backlog. In addition, our results were within our stated range of one to four percent organic revenue growth above our addressable market and achieved our annual goal of 10 to 30 basis points of margin expansion. We also made several strategic and financially attractive acquisitions that further enhance our mission focus and market differentiation. Our winning strategy and record performance in FY19 positions CACI for continued success in Fiscal Year 2020 and beyond.”
Fourth Quarter Results as Reported
|
(in millions except per-share data)
|
Q4, FY19
|
Q4, FY18
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$1,373.9
|
$1,170.1
|
17.4%
|
Operating income
|
$81.1
|
$80.3
|
0.9%
|
Net income
|
$50.0
|
$51.8
|
-3.5%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$1.96
|
$2.05
|
-4.0%
Fourth Quarter Results Assuming Tax Reform was in Place for Fiscal 2018 (1)
|
(in millions except per-share data)
|
Q4, FY19
|
Q4, FY18
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$1,373.9
|
$1,170.1
|
17.4%
|
Operating income
|
$81.1
|
$80.3
|
0.9%
|
Net income assuming a full year of tax reform(1)
|
$50.0
|
$54.1
|
-7.5%
|
Diluted earnings per share assuming a full year of tax reform(1)
|
$1.96
|
$2.14
|
-8.1%
|
(1) See Reconciliation of FY18 Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform on page 12.
Revenue for the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 (FY19) increased compared to the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 (FY18), driven by acquired revenue, new business wins, and on-contract growth. Higher operating income was due primarily to the same factors that drove revenue growth, partially offset by the previously-discussed timing of award fee revenue due to the adoption of the ASC 606 revenue recognition standard, as well as higher investments in employee benefits, internal research and development, and infrastructure. The decrease in net income was due to higher interest expense from increased debt levels associated with recent acquisitions. Fourth quarter FY19 net cash provided by operations excluding CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA facility) was $109.9 million. For more details, see the reconciliation on page 10 of this release.
Additional Fourth Quarter Financial Metrics
|
|
Q4, FY19
|
Q4, FY18
|
% Change
|
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure (in millions)(1)
|
$108.9
|
$100.6
|
8.2%
|
Days sales outstanding(2)
|
64
|
60
|
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 11.
|
(2) DSO calculation for Q4 FY19 excludes the impact of the Company’s accounts receivable purchase facility. Including the impact of the accounts receivable purchase facility, DSO was 54 days in Q4 FY19.
Fourth Quarter Awards and Contract Funding Orders
Our contract awards in the quarter were $3.7 billion, with 61 percent for new business, and $10.3 billion for the year, with 67 percent for new business. These awards exclude ceiling values of multi-award, indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contracts. Some notable awards during the quarter were:
- A seven-year, $880 million task order to provide IT and engineering services to the U.S. Army using CACI's Agile Solution Factory to develop software for the Army's personnel and force management systems.
- A five-year, $645 million task order to provide end-user support and IT services in support of U.S. European and African Commands.
- A seven-year, single-award IDIQ contract, with a ceiling value of $631 million, to provide Enterprise IT solutions and services to a customer in the Intelligence Community.
- A nearly-five-year, single-award IDIQ contract, with a ceiling value of more than $232 million, to provide high-level language training and cultural expertise to an Intelligence Community customer.
- A five-year, $63 million task order to help implement an electronic construction management system for the Naval Facilities Engineering Command.
- A prime position on a five-year, multiple-award IDIQ contract, with a ceiling value of $3 billion, to provide tactical communications and support services to the Department of Homeland Security and other federal agencies.
Contract funding orders in the fourth quarter were $1.4 billion and $5.8 billion for FY19, a 21 percent increase over FY18. Total backlog at June 30, 2019 was $16.9 billion compared with $11.3 billion at the end of FY18, an increase of 50 percent. Funded backlog at June 30, 2019 was $2.9 billion compared with $2.1 billion at the end of FY18, an increase of 36 percent.
Fourth Quarter Highlights
- CACI’s Board of Directors elected John Mengucci, previously the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, as President and Chief Executive Officer effective July 1, 2019, and to serve as a Board member. Mr. Mengucci succeeds Ken Asbury, who retired as CACI’s President and Chief Executive Officer and CACI Board member effective June 30, 2019.
- The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) recognized CACI Board member Michael Daniels as among the 2019 NACD Directorship 100, a list of the most influential leaders in the boardroom and corporate governance community.
- CACI is recognized as a Top Workplace in Baltimore, Colorado, Memphis, Oklahoma City, San Diego, South Carolina, and Tampa Bay, in addition to being named by The Washington Post as a Top Workplace in Washington, D.C. for the fifth consecutive year. The rankings are based on our employee feedback from third-party surveys evaluating CACI’s leadership, culture, and benefits.
- CACI named Lieutenant General Michael H. Shields, USA (Ret), as Senior Vice President of Advanced Technology for Mission Adoption, focusing on strategic planning to integrate advanced technologies and guiding the development of mission-ready solutions.
- VIQTORY Media upgraded CACI this year to a Gold-level Military-Friendly Employer, reflecting the high ratings earned by our military employee programs and initiatives. CACI has been recognized by VIQTORY Media for 12 consecutive years.
Twelve Months Results as Reported
|
(in millions except per-share data)
|
Twelve Months,
|
Twelve Months,
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$4,986.3
|
$4,467.9
|
11.6%
|
Operating income
|
$377.9
|
$340.7
|
10.9%
|
Net income
|
$265.6
|
$301.2
|
-11.8%
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$10.46
|
$11.93
|
-12.3%
Twelve Months Results Assuming Tax Reform was in Place for Fiscal 2018 (1)
|
(in millions except per-share data)
|
Twelve Months,
|
Twelve Months,
|
% Change
|
Revenue
|
$4,986.3
|
$4,467.9
|
11.6%
|
Operating income
|
$377.9
|
$340.7
|
10.9%
|
Net income assuming a full year of tax reform(1)
|
$265.6
|
$232.2
|
14.4%
|
Diluted earnings per share assuming a full year of tax reform(1)
|
$10.46
|
$9.20
|
13.7%
|
(1) See Reconciliation of FY18 Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform on page 12.
Revenue in FY19 increased compared to FY18 due primarily to acquired revenue, new business wins, and on-contract growth. Operating income increased primarily due to the same factors that drove revenue growth. The decrease in net income was due to the impact of the passage of tax reform legislation in FY18 partially offset by the factors noted above. Assuming a full-year impact of tax reform in FY18, net income increased more than 14%, driven by the factors noted above. For more details, see the reconciliation on page 12 of this release. Net cash provided by operations in FY19 excluding CACI’s MARPA facility was $362.8 million. For more details, see the reconciliation on page 10 of this release.
Additional Full Year Financial Metrics
|
|
Twelve Months,
|
Twelve Months,
|
% Change
|
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a non-GAAP measure (in millions)(1)
|
$464.7
|
$412.9
|
12.6%
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 11.
CACI Reiterates FY20 Guidance
We are reiterating the FY20 guidance we issued on June 19, 2019. The table below summarizes our FY20 guidance and represents our views as of August 14, 2019.
|
(In millions except for earnings per share)
|
Current Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
|
Revenue
|
$5,500 - $5,700
|
Net income
|
$295 - $315
|
Diluted earnings per share
|
$11.52 - $12.30
|
Diluted weighted average shares
|
25.6
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
at least $400
CACI Investor Day
CACI will host an Investor Day for investors and analysts on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in New York City. During the event, members of CACI’s senior management team will discuss key attributes of the company’s business, as well as CACI’s strategy, financial performance, and other topics. For further information please contact Dan Leckburg, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations, at (703) 841-7666 or [email protected].
Conference Call Information
We have scheduled a conference call for 8:30 AM Eastern Time Thursday, August 15, 2019 during which members of our senior management will be making a brief presentation focusing on fourth quarter results and operating trends followed by a question-and-answer session. You can listen to the webcast and view the accompanying exhibits on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/news/#upcomingevent at the scheduled time. A replay of the call will also be available on CACI’s investor relations website at http://investor.caci.com/.
About CACI
CACI provides information solutions and services in support of national security missions and government transformation for Intelligence, Defense, and Federal Civilian customers. A Fortune World’s Most Admired Company, CACI is a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index. CACI’s sustained commitment to ethics and integrity defines its corporate culture and drives its success. With approximately 22,000 employees worldwide, CACI provides dynamic career opportunities for military veterans and industry professionals to support the nation’s most critical missions. Join us! www.caci.com.
There are statements made herein which do not address historical facts and, therefore, could be interpreted to be forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are subject to factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated include, but are not limited to, the following: legal, regulatory, and political change successive presidential administrations that could result in economic uncertainty; changes in U.S. federal agencies, current agreements with other nations, foreign events, or any other events which may affect the global economy; regional and national economic conditions in the United States and globally; terrorist activities or war; changes in interest rates; currency fluctuations; significant fluctuations in the equity markets; changes in our effective tax rate; failure to achieve contract awards in connection with re-competes for present business and/or competition for new business; the risks and uncertainties associated with client interest in and purchases of new products and/or services; continued funding of U.S. government or other public sector projects, based on a change in spending patterns, implementation of spending cuts (sequestration) under the Budget Control Act of 2011, or any legislation that amends or changes discretionary spending levels under that act; changes in budgetary priorities or in the event of a priority need for funds, such as homeland security; government contract procurement (such as bid protest, small business set asides, loss of work due to organizational conflicts of interest, etc.) and termination risks; the results of government audits and reviews conducted by the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Defense Contract Management Agency, or other governmental entities with cognizant oversight; individual business decisions of our clients; paradigm shifts in technology; competitive factors such as pricing pressures and/or competition to hire and retain employees (particularly those with security clearances); market speculation regarding our continued independence; material changes in laws or regulations applicable to our businesses, particularly in connection with (i) government contracts for services, (ii) outsourcing of activities that have been performed by the government, and (iii) competition for task orders under Government Wide Acquisition Contracts (GWACs) and/or schedule contracts with the General Services Administration; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of a proposed transaction and our ability to successfully integrate the operations of our recent and any future acquisitions; our own ability to achieve the objectives of near term or long range business plans; and other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings.
CACI-Earnings Release
|Selected Financial Data
|
|CACI International Inc
|
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|Quarter Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|
% Change
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|% Change
|Revenue
|
$
|
1,373,878
|
$
|
1,170,086
|
17.4%
|
$
|
4,986,341
|
$
|
4,467,860
|
11.6%
|Costs of revenue
|
|Direct costs
|
|
906,420
|
|
783,326
|
15.7%
|
|
3,304,053
|
|
2,978,608
|
10.9%
|Indirect costs and selling expenses
|
|
359,282
|
|
287,787
|
24.8%
|
|
1,218,544
|
|
1,076,356
|
13.2%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
27,080
|
|
18,633
|
45.3%
|
|
85,877
|
|
72,196
|
18.9%
|Total costs of revenue
|
|
1,292,782
|
|
1,089,746
|
18.6%
|
|
4,608,474
|
|
4,127,160
|
11.7%
|Operating income
|
|
81,096
|
|
80,340
|
0.9%
|
|
377,867
|
|
340,700
|
10.9%
|Interest expense and other, net
|
|
18,185
|
|
9,267
|
96.2%
|
|
49,958
|
|
42,036
|
18.8%
|Income before income taxes
|
|
62,911
|
|
71,073
|
-11.5%
|
|
327,909
|
|
298,664
|
9.8%
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|
|
12,881
|
|
19,242
|
-33.1%
|
|
62,305
|
|
(2,507)
|
-2585.2%
|Net income
|
$
|
50,030
|
$
|
51,831
|
-3.5%
|
$
|
265,604
|
$
|
301,171
|
-11.8%
|
|Basic earnings per share
|
$
|
2.01
|
$
|
2.10
|
-4.2%
|
$
|
10.70
|
$
|
12.23
|
-12.6%
|Diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.96
|
$
|
2.05
|
-4.0%
|
$
|
10.46
|
$
|
11.93
|
-12.3%
|
|Weighted average shares used in per share computations:
|
|Basic
|
|
24,875
|
|
24,700
|
|
|
24,833
|
|
24,616
|Diluted
|
|
25,472
|
|
25,331
|
|
|
25,395
|
|
25,255
|
|Statement of Operations Data (Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended
|
|Twelve Months Ended
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|
% Change
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|
% Change
|Operating income margin
|
|
5.9%
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
7.6%
|
|
7.6%
|Tax rate
|
|
20.5%
|
|
27.1%
|
|
|
19.0%
|
|
-0.8%
|Net income margin
|
|
3.6%
|
|
4.4%
|
|
|
5.3%
|
|
6.7%
|
|Adjusted EBITDA*
|
$
|
108,876
|
$
|
100,580
|
8.2%
|
$
|
464,744
|
$
|
412,906
|
12.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin
|
|
7.9%
|
|
8.6%
|
|
|
9.3%
|
|
9.2%
|
|
|* See Reconciliation of Net Income to Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization on page 11
|
|Selected Financial Data (Continued)
|CACI International Inc
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|ASSETS:
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
72,028
|
$
|
66,194
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
869,840
|
|
806,871
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
89,652
|
|
58,126
|Total current assets
|
|
1,031,520
|
|
931,191
|Goodwill and intangible assets, net
|
|
3,772,194
|
|
2,862,590
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
149,676
|
|
101,140
|Other long-term assets
|
|
133,453
|
|
139,285
|Total assets
|
$
|
5,086,843
|
$
|
4,034,206
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:
|Current liabilities
|Current portion of long-term debt
|
$
|
46,920
|
$
|
46,920
|Accounts payable
|
|
118,917
|
|
82,017
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
290,274
|
|
259,442
|Other accrued expenses and current liabilities
|
|
235,611
|
|
150,602
|Total current liabilities
|
|
691,722
|
|
538,981
|Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
|
1,618,093
|
|
1,015,420
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
405,562
|
|
372,918
|Total liabilities
|
|
2,715,377
|
|
1,927,319
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
2,371,466
|
|
2,106,887
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
$
|
5,086,843
|
$
|
4,034,206
|Selected Financial Data (Continued)
|CACI International Inc
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands)
|Twelve Months Ended
|6/30/2019
|6/30/2018
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|
$
|
265,604
|
|
$
|
301,171
|
|Reconciliation of net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
85,877
|
|
|
72,196
|
|Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
2,406
|
|
|
4,061
|
|Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
|
363
|
|
|
104
|
|Loss on disposal of assets
|
|
70
|
|
|
989
|
|Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
25,272
|
|
|
23,628
|
|Deferred income taxes
|
|
(1,009
|
)
|
|
(77,324
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
|Accounts receivable, net
|
|
96,754
|
|
|
(42,575
|
)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
(5,372
|
)
|
|
(9,146
|
)
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
70,692
|
|
|
1,097
|
|Accrued compensation and benefits
|
|
8,387
|
|
|
13,544
|
|Income taxes payable and receivable
|
|
1,119
|
|
|
6,090
|
|Deferred rent
|
|
(538
|
)
|
|
(183
|
)
|Long-term liabilities
|
|
5,672
|
|
|
27,808
|
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
555,297
|
|
|
321,460
|
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Capital expenditures
|
|
(47,902
|
)
|
|
(41,594
|
)
|Purchases of businesses, net of cash acquired
|
|
(1,082,809
|
)
|
|
(76,910
|
)
|Other
|
|
2,729
|
|
|
3,898
|
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(1,127,982
|
)
|
|
(114,606
|
)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Net borrowings (payments) under credit facilities
|
|
599,903
|
|
|
(173,389
|
)
|Payment of contingent consideration
|
|
(616
|
)
|
|
(11,553
|
)
|Proceeds from employee stock purchase plans
|
|
5,702
|
|
|
4,929
|
|Repurchases of common stock
|
|
(5,838
|
)
|
|
(5,138
|
)
|Payment of taxes for equity transactions
|
|
(19,595
|
)
|
|
(21,365
|
)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
579,556
|
|
|
(206,516
|
)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
(1,037
|
)
|
|
317
|
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
5,834
|
|
|
655
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
66,194
|
|
|
65,539
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
72,028
|
|
$
|
66,194
|
|Selected Financial Data (Continued)
|
Revenue by Customer Type (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Department of Defense
|
$
|
949,760
|
69.1
|
%
|
$
|
808,275
|
69.1
|
%
|
$
|
141,485
|
|
17.5
|
%
|Federal Civilian Agencies
|
|
365,190
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
299,838
|
25.6
|
%
|
|
65,352
|
|
21.8
|
%
|Commercial and other
|
|
58,928
|
4.3
|
%
|
|
61,973
|
5.3
|
%
|
|
(3,045
|
)
|
-4.9
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
1,373,878
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,170,086
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
203,792
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Department of Defense
|
$
|
3,489,854
|
70.0
|
%
|
$
|
3,032,744
|
67.9
|
%
|
$
|
457,110
|
|
15.1
|
%
|Federal Civilian Agencies
|
|
1,263,681
|
25.3
|
%
|
|
1,202,023
|
26.9
|
%
|
|
61,658
|
|
5.1
|
%
|Commercial and other
|
|
232,806
|
4.7
|
%
|
|
233,093
|
5.2
|
%
|
|
(287
|
)
|
-0.1
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
4,986,341
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
4,467,860
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
518,481
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
Revenue by Contract Type (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Cost reimbursable
|
$
|
761,088
|
55.4
|
%
|
$
|
614,523
|
52.5
|
%
|
$
|
146,565
|
|
23.9
|
%
|Fixed price
|
|
410,174
|
29.9
|
%
|
|
364,015
|
31.1
|
%
|
|
46,159
|
|
12.7
|
%
|Time and materials
|
|
202,616
|
14.7
|
%
|
|
191,548
|
16.4
|
%
|
|
11,068
|
|
5.8
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
1,373,878
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,170,086
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
203,792
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Cost reimbursable
|
$
|
2,764,291
|
55.4
|
%
|
$
|
2,276,589
|
51.0
|
%
|
$
|
487,702
|
|
21.4
|
%
|Fixed price
|
|
1,465,559
|
29.4
|
%
|
|
1,455,167
|
32.6
|
%
|
|
10,392
|
|
0.7
|
%
|Time and materials
|
|
756,491
|
15.2
|
%
|
|
736,104
|
16.5
|
%
|
|
20,387
|
|
2.8
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
4,986,341
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
4,467,860
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
518,481
|
|
11.6
|
%
|
Revenue Generated as a Prime versus Subcontractor (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Prime
|
$
|
1,250,903
|
91.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,088,692
|
93.0
|
%
|
$
|
162,211
|
|
14.9
|
%
|Subcontractor
|
|
122,975
|
9.0
|
%
|
|
81,394
|
7.0
|
%
|
|
41,581
|
|
51.1
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
1,373,878
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,170,086
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
203,792
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Prime
|
$
|
4,586,330
|
92.0
|
%
|
$
|
4,165,195
|
93.2
|
%
|
$
|
421,135
|
|
10.1
|
%
|Subcontractor
|
|
400,011
|
8.0
|
%
|
|
302,665
|
6.8
|
%
|
|
97,346
|
|
32.2
|
%
|Total
|
$
|
4,986,341
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
4,467,860
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
518,481
|
|
11.6
|
%
|Contract Awards Received (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Contract Awards
|
$
|
3,743,062
|
$
|
1,542,652
|
$
|
2,200,410
|
142.6
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Contract Awards
|
$
|
10,255,414
|
$
|
5,232,784
|
$
|
5,022,630
|
96.0
|
%
|
Contract Funding Orders Received (Unaudited)
|
Quarter Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Contract Funding Orders
|
$
|
1,418,718
|
$
|
1,436,990
|
$
|
(18,272
|
)
|
-1.3
|
%
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
$ Change
|
% Change
|Contract Funding Orders
|
$
|
5,761,235
|
$
|
4,759,087
|
$
|
1,002,148
|
|
21.1
|
%
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities Excluding MARPA Facility
(Unaudited)
The Company defines net cash provided by operating activities excluding CACI’s Master Accounts Receivable Purchase Agreement (MARPA facility) as net cash provided by operating activities calculated in accordance with GAAP, adjusted to exclude net cash received from CACI’s MARPA facility for the sale of certain designated eligible U.S. government receivables. Under the MARPA facility, the Company can sell eligible receivables, including certain billed and unbilled receivables up to a maximum amount of $200.0 million. The Company uses net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA facility to allow investors to more easily compare current period results to prior period results and to results of our peers. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|(dollars in thousands)
|
Quarter
|
Twelve
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
102,456
|
$
|
555,297
|
|Less:
|Cash used (provided) by MARPA facility
|
|
7,473
|
|
(192,527
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities excluding MARPA facility
|
$
|
109,929
|
$
|
362,770
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation
and Amortization (EBITDA)
(Unaudited)
The Company views Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, both of which are defined as non-GAAP measures, as important indicators of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. Adjusted EBITDA is a commonly used non-GAAP measure when comparing our results with those of other companies. We define Adjusted EBITDA as GAAP net income plus net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and earnout adjustments. We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be a useful metric for management and investors to evaluate and compare the ongoing operating performance of our business on a consistent basis across reporting periods, as it eliminates the effect of non-cash items such as depreciation of tangible assets, amortization of intangible assets primarily recognized in business combinations, as well as the effect of earnout gains and losses, which we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA margin is adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Quarter Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
% Change
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
% Change
|Net income
|
$
|
50,030
|
|
$
|
51,831
|
|
-3.5
|
%
|
$
|
265,604
|
|
$
|
301,171
|
|
-11.8
|
%
|Plus:
|Income taxes
|
|
12,881
|
|
|
19,242
|
|
-33.1
|
%
|
|
62,305
|
|
|
(2,507
|
)
|
-2585.2
|
%
|Interest income and expense, net
|
|
18,185
|
|
|
9,267
|
|
96.2
|
%
|
|
49,958
|
|
|
42,036
|
|
18.8
|
%
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
27,080
|
|
|
18,633
|
|
45.3
|
%
|
|
85,877
|
|
|
72,196
|
|
18.9
|
%
|Earnout adjustments
|
|
700
|
|
|
1,607
|
|
-56.4
|
%
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
10
|
|
9900.0
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
108,876
|
|
$
|
100,580
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
$
|
464,744
|
|
$
|
412,906
|
|
12.6
|
%
|
Quarter Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|(dollars in thousands)
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
% Change
|
6/30/2019
|
6/30/2018
|
% Change
|Revenue, as reported
|
$
|
1,373,878
|
|
$
|
1,170,086
|
|
17.4
|
%
|
$
|
4,986,341
|
|
$
|
4,467,860
|
|
11.6
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
108,876
|
|
|
100,580
|
|
8.2
|
%
|
|
464,744
|
|
|
412,906
|
|
12.6
|
%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|
|
7.9
|
%
|
|
8.6
|
%
|
|
9.3
|
%
|
|
9.2
|
%
Selected Financial Data (Continued)
Reconciliation of FY18 Net Income to Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a
Full Year of Tax Reform
(Unaudited)
The Company views FY18 Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform, a non-GAAP measure, as an important indicator of performance, consistent with the manner in which management measures and forecasts the Company’s performance. FY18 Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is defined as GAAP net income excluding (1) the one-time net benefit from Tax Reform consisting of the remeasurement of deferred taxes, partially offset by transition tax on cumulative foreign earnings, and including (2) the application of the new lower federal tax rate of 21% to all of FY18 as if the rate was in effect at that time. We believe that FY18 Non-GAAP Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform is useful to investors as it allows investors to more easily compare FY19 results and guidance to FY18 results with a normalized tax rate. This non-GAAP measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.
|
Q1
|
|
Q2
|
|
Q3
|
|
Q4
|
9/30/2017
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|Net income, as reported
|
$
|
42,046
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
142,795
|
|
$
|
5.66
|
|
$
|
64,499
|
|
$
|
2.56
|
|
$
|
51,831
|
|
$
|
2.05
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(94,831
|
)
|
|
(3.76
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(1,438
|
)
|
|
(0.06
|
)
|Transition tax on foreign earnings
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|Impact of tax rate change for full year
|
|
4,853
|
|
0.19
|
|
2,347
|
|
|
0.10
|
|
|
6,737
|
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
3,716
|
|
|
0.15
|
|FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform
|
$
|
46,899
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
59,987
|
|
$
|
2.38
|
|
$
|
71,236
|
|
$
|
2.82
|
|
$
|
54,109
|
|
$
|
2.14
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
Nine Months Ended
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
9/30/2017
|
|
12/31/2017
|
|
3/31/2018
|
|
6/30/2018
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|
|
Net
|
|
Diluted
|Net income, as reported
|
$
|
42,046
|
$
|
1.67
|
$
|
184,841
|
|
$
|
7.33
|
|
$
|
249,340
|
|
$
|
9.88
|
|
$
|
301,171
|
|
$
|
11.93
|
|Remeasurement of deferred taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(94,831
|
)
|
|
(3.76
|
)
|
$
|
(94,831
|
)
|
|
(3.76
|
)
|
|
(96,269
|
)
|
|
(3.81
|
)
|Transition tax on foreign earnings
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
0.38
|
|
|
9,676
|
|
|
0.38
|
|Impact of tax rate change for full year
|
|
4,853
|
|
0.19
|
|
7,200
|
|
|
0.29
|
|
|
13,937
|
|
|
0.55
|
|
|
17,653
|
|
|
0.70
|
|FY18 Adjusted Net Income Assuming a Full Year of Tax Reform
|
$
|
46,899
|
$
|
1.86
|
$
|
106,886
|
|
$
|
4.24
|
|
$
|
178,122
|
|
$
|
7.06
|
|
$
|
232,231
|
|
$
|
9.20
|
|Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005728/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT