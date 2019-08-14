HyreCar Announces Record Second Quarter Results

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 14, 2019 05:30 PM EDT
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, today reported financial results and provided a corporate update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
“HyreCar’s second quarter revenues grew to $3.8 million, even as we continued to improve and expand every aspect of our partnerships and platform,” said Joe Furnari, Chief Executive Officer of HyreCar. “We continued to see growth in car supply in our top key markets through our new dealer initiatives.”
“Building car capacity and scaling dealer relationships were the main themes of our dealer initiatives in the second quarter, as evidenced by the now 170 commercial accounts who have listed more than 2,300 cars on our platform. As we grow larger commercial accounts we will be able to match our growing demand that saw over 30,000 driver leads last month and is projected to grow substantially in the future.”
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights
- Record revenue was $3.8 million, compared to $2.3 million in 2018, an increase of 67%.
- Record gross profit was $2.3 million, compared to $1.1 million in 2018, an increase of 114%.
- Net loss of ($2.0) million, compared to ($5.0) million in 2018, an improvement of 59%.
- Record GAAP earnings per share was ($0.17), compared to ($0.92) in 2018, an increase of 82%.
- Record adjusted earnings per share, also referred to as adjusted net income per share, or adjusted EPS was ($0.11), compared to ($0.12) in 2018, an increase of 8%.
Adjusted net income per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. See the reconciliations of these measures to their respective most directly comparable GAAP measure below in this press release.
Second Quarter 2019 Financial Discussion
Total revenue in the second quarter of 2019 increased 67%, to a record $3.8 million, compared to $2.3 million, in the second quarter of 2018. The revenue increase was driven primarily by a higher Net Revenue Margin associated with two new subscription tiers launched in the second quarter, while rental days were flatter and grew to approximately 140,000 during the second quarter and are now at an annualized run rate of over 550,000 rental days.
Gross profit in the second quarter of 2019 increased to a record $2.3 million, or 60.8% of revenues, compared to $1.08 million, or 47.3% of revenues, in the second quarter of 2018. Margin expansion was driven by a higher average net revenue margin and a reduced cost of insurance in the second quarter.
Total operating expenses, consisting of research and development, sales and marketing and general and administrative expenses, were $4.4 million in the second quarter of 2019, compared to $4.2 million in the same year-ago quarter. The increase in operating expenses was primarily due to increased staffing expenses and advertising to support higher revenue and includes $0.6 million in non-cash stock-based compensation costs.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 totaled $2.0 million, or $(0.17) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.0 million, or $(0.92) per share, in the prior year’s quarter. Adjusted net loss for the second quarter after excluding certain non-cash stock-based compensation for employee compensation and legal expenses was $1.4 million, or $(0.11) per share. A reconciliation of net income to adjusted net income per share is included within this press release.
Cash totaled $5.1 million at June 30, 2019, compared to $6.8 million at December 31, 2018. Subsequent to a successful secondary offering in July 2019, the Company had approximately $15.0 million in cash and cash equivalents so has sufficient cash resources to continue operations indefinitely.
Additional Second Quarter 2019 Highlights
- Launched an owner web portal to enable dealers and small fleet owners to onboard and manage their entire fleet of vehicles in a simple to use platform.
- Developed new tiered insurance product to address consumers request for expanded coverage on their vehicle’s insurance and lower deductible options.
- Expanded the customer service team to create improved first call resolution and expanded hours of service.
Conference Call
Management will host an investor conference call at 2:00 p.m. PDT (5:00 p.m. EDT) on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 to discuss HyreCar’s second quarter 2019 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from participants. All interested parties can join the call by dialing 1-888-394-8218 or 1-323-701-0225; the conference ID is 4069734. A webcast of the call may be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Hyrecar’s website at https://ir.hyrecar.com/. An archive of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the IR section of the HyreCar website.
About HyreCar
HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) is a nationwide leader operating a carsharing marketplace for ridesharing in all 50 States and Washington D.C. via its proprietary technology platform. The Company has established a leading presence in Mobility as a Service (MaaS) through individual vehicle owners, dealers and OEM’s, who have been disrupted by automotive asset sharing. By providing a unique opportunity through our safe, secure, and reliable marketplace, HyreCar is transforming the industry by empowering all to profit from Mobility as a Service. For more information please visit hyrecar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release concerning HyreCar Inc.’s (“HyreCar” or the “Company”) future expectations and plans, including, without limitation, HyreCar’s future earnings, partnerships and technology solutions, its ability to add and maintain additional car listings on its platform from car dealers, and consumer demand for cars to be used for ridesharing, may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as “could,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “continue,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. HyreCar may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in HyreCar’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and HyreCar’s other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as HyreCar’s current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. HyreCar cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. HyreCar does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
To supplement HYRE’s financial information presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or GAAP, HYRE presents certain financial measures that are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, adjusted EPS,. These non-GAAP financial measures, which are defined below, should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any standardized methodology prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similarly-titled measures presented by other companies.
HYRE is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing HYRE’s operating results through the eyes of management and because HYRE’s believes that these measures provide a useful tool for investors to use in assessing HYRE’s operating performance against prior period operating results and against business objectives. HYRE uses the non-GAAP financial measures in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes.
The accompanying tables provide more detail on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measures described above and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. HYRE has not reconciled adjusted EPS guidance to GAAP net income or GAAP net income per diluted share, respectively, because HYRE does not provide guidance for the reconciling items between these measures and GAAP net income or GAAP net income per diluted share, respectively. As certain of the items that impact GAAP net income and/or GAAP net income per diluted share cannot be reasonably predicted at this time, HYRE is unable to provide such guidance. Accordingly, a reconciliation to GAAP net income or GAAP net income per diluted share is not available without unreasonable effort.
|
Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income per Share
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
|
2019
|
|
2018
|
Net loss
|
$
|
2,048,689
|
|
|
|
5,042,285
|
|
|
|
3,746,287
|
|
|
|
6,809,316
|
|
Interest expense (income)
|
(29,851)
|
|
|
1,872,604
|
|
|
(61,142)
|
|
|
2,065,578
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
19,156
|
|
|
196
|
|
|
32,086
|
|
|
392
|
|
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Stock-based compensation and related costs
|
629,367
|
|
|
1,855,346
|
|
|
910,546
|
|
|
2,065,721
|
|
Adjusted pre-tax income
|
1,430,017
|
|
|
1,314,139
|
|
|
2,777,145
|
|
|
2,065,721
|
|
Pro forma income taxes
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
Adjusted net income (1)
|
$
|
1,430,017
|
|
|
|
1,314,139
|
|
|
|
2,777,145
|
|
|
|
2,065,721
|
|
Total weighted average diluted share count
|
12,206,213
|
|
|
5,456,685
|
|
|
12,030,437
|
|
|
5,355,377
|
|
Adjusted net income per share (2)
|
$
|
0.11
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
|
|
|
0.39
|
|(1)
|
To calculate adjusted net income, we calculate net income then add back amortization (but not depreciation), stock-based compensation and related costs, and other items that are not part of regular operating activities,. We have included adjusted net income in this report because it is a key performance measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in their evaluation of our company. Other companies may calculate this measure differently than we do. Adjusted net income has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or substitution for earnings per share as reported under GAAP.
|
|(2)
|
Adjusted net income per share is computed by dividing adjusted net income by the total number of diluted shares of our common stock for each period. We have included adjusted net income per share in this report because it is a key measure used by our management to understand and evaluate our core operating performance and trends and because we believe it is frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies. Other companies may calculate this measure differently than we do. Adjusted net income per share has limitations as an analytical.
|
HYRECAR INC.
BALANCE SHEETS
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalent
|
|
$
|
5,086,942
|
|
|
$
|
6,764,870
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
155,659
|
|
|
|
161,177
|
|
Deferred offering costs
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Deferred expenses
|
|
|
15,743
|
|
|
|
20,927
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
392,143
|
|
|
|
128,337
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
5,650,487
|
|
|
|
7,075,311
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
10,515
|
|
|
|
10,613
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
190,842
|
|
|
|
221,623
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
95,000
|
|
|
|
90,000
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
5,946,844
|
|
|
$
|
7,397,547
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Deficit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
995,817
|
|
|
$
|
856,925
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
545,283
|
|
|
|
775,857
|
|
Insurance reserve
|
|
|
621,121
|
|
|
|
348,442
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
59,319
|
|
|
|
53,764
|
|
Related party advances
|
|
|
9,629
|
|
|
|
9,629
|
|
Note payable, net of discount
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Notes payable - related party, net of discount
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Settlement payable
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
2,231,169
|
|
|
|
2,044,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
2,231,169
|
|
|
|
2,044,617
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 3)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders’ deficit:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, 15,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.00001, 0 and 2,429,638 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock, 50,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.00001, 12,331,348 and 5,252,953 issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
|
|
118
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
23,961,511
|
|
|
|
21,857,017
|
|
Subscription receivable - related party
|
|
|
(7,447
|
)
|
|
|
(7,447
|
)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(20,238,506
|
)
|
|
|
(16,496,757
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ deficit
|
|
|
3,715,676
|
|
|
|
5,352,930
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ deficit
|
|
$
|
5,946,844
|
|
|
$
|
7,397,547
|
|
HYRECAR INC.
STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
3,816,091
|
|
|
$
|
2,273,499
|
|
|
$
|
7,326,816
|
|
|
$
|
3,987,682
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of revenues
|
|
|
1,493,987
|
|
|
|
1,196,547
|
|
|
|
3,053,262
|
|
|
|
2,487,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
2,322,104
|
|
|
|
1,076,952
|
|
|
|
4,273,554
|
|
|
|
1,500,263
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
2,554,613
|
|
|
|
3,156,479
|
|
|
|
4,590,165
|
|
|
|
4,045,733
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
|
1,272,836
|
|
|
|
793,196
|
|
|
|
2,437,627
|
|
|
|
1,676,223
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
568,657
|
|
|
|
296,958
|
|
|
|
1,048,653
|
|
|
|
522,045
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,396,106
|
|
|
|
4,246,633
|
|
|
|
8,076,445
|
|
|
|
6,244,001
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
|
(2,074,002
|
)
|
|
|
(3,169,681
|
)
|
|
|
(3,802,891
|
)
|
|
|
(4,743,738
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other (income) expense :
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
1,051
|
|
|
|
1,874,685
|
|
|
|
1,861
|
|
|
|
2,036,458
|
|
Other (income) expense
|
|
|
(30,902
|
)
|
|
|
(2,081
|
)
|
|
|
(63,003
|
)
|
|
|
29,120
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Total other (income) expense
|
|
|
(29,851
|
)
|
|
|
1,872,604
|
|
|
|
(61,142
|
)
|
|
|
2,065,578
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,044,151
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,042,285
|
)
|
|
$
|
(3,741,749
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,809,316
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
|
12,331,348
|
|
|
|
5,456,685
|
|
|
|
12,331,348
|
|
|
|
5,355,337
|
|
Weighted average net loss per share - basic and diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.17
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.92
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.30
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.27
|
)
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005756/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,360
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT