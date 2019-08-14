Mouser Electronics y Grant Imahara Lanzan la Serie Empowering Innovation Together 2019, “La Ingeniería de Grandes Ideas”

|By Business Wire
Mouser Electronics Inc. y el famoso ingeniero Grant Imahara unen fuerzas por quinto año consecutivo en esta última edición de la galardonada serie Empowering Innovation Together™: La ingeniería de grandes ideas. Para ver el primer video, visite https://youtu.be/VRrqHSJFqlM.
Este comunicado de prensa trata sobre multimedia. Ver la noticia completa aquí: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005809/es/
Global distributor Mouser Electronics and engineer spokesperson Grant Imahara join forces for the fifth consecutive year to launch Engineering Big Ideas, the latest series in Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program. The four-part series will explore the process of turning an idea into a product and examine the path to commercialization — from discovery to design and eventually development. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation/Engineering-Big-Ideas. (Photo: Business Wire)
Esta serie de cuatro partes explorará el proceso de conversión de una idea en un producto y examinará el camino hacia la comercialización: desde el descubrimiento hasta el diseño y, finalmente, el desarrollo. Imahara y Mouser explorarán las paradas, los inicios, las dificultades y la emoción de darle vida a una idea. Examinarán más de cerca la manera en que las personas y los grupos pequeños pueden pasar desde una idea inicial hasta un producto final en ausencia de enormes recursos corporativos e infraestructura tecnológica. La serie “La ingeniería de grandes ideas” está respaldada por los proveedores de valor de Mouser: Analog Devices, Intel®, Microchip Technology y Molex.
Para dar comienzo a la serie, Imahara visita la pista de pruebas de Arizona de Nikola Motor Company. Allí, habla con el director ejecutivo Trevor Milton sobre cómo Nikola Motor Company está llevando su visión del diseño de camiones híbridos al mercado y revolucionando el impacto económico y ambiental del comercio en el proceso.
"La innovación es lo que impulsa a los tecnólogos, desde los fabricantes hasta los diseñadores y desarrolladores profesionales", afirma Glenn Smith, presidente y director ejecutivo de Mouser Electronics, distribuidor global líder con los semiconductores y componentes electrónicos más nuevos. "Nos inspira el impulso que vemos en nuestros clientes para crear y mejorar continuamente los productos, servicios y soluciones que pueden transformar nuestra vida cotidiana".
"Las personas que están cambiando nuestro mundo comienzan a partir de una idea y la llevan hasta el producto terminado con el poder de su intelecto, capacitación, herramientas y productos disponibles", sostuvo Imahara, cliente de Mouser desde hace mucho tiempo. "Tengo muchas ganas de mostrar algunas innovaciones tecnológicas increíbles este año".
El programa “Empowering Innovation Together” ha sido uno de los programas de comercialización de componentes electrónicos más reconocidos y notables desde 2015, al destacar una gama de desarrollos innovadores desde IoT y ciudades inteligentes del futuro hasta las tecnologías robóticas.
Para obtener más información sobre esto y toda la serie “Empowering Innovation Together” de Mouser, visite www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation y siga a Mouser en Facebook y Twitter.
Con su amplia línea de productos y un servicio al cliente sin igual, Mouser se esfuerza por potenciar la innovación entre los ingenieros de diseño y los compradores al ofrecer tecnologías avanzadas. Mouser almacena la selección más amplia del mundo de los últimos semiconductores y componentes electrónicos para los proyectos de diseño más nuevos. El sitio web de Mouser Electronics se actualiza continuamente y ofrece métodos de búsqueda avanzados para ayudar a los clientes a localizar rápidamente el inventario. Mouser.com también contiene hojas de datos, diseños de referencia específicos del proveedor, notas de aplicación, información de diseño técnico y herramientas de ingeniería.
Acerca de Mouser Electronics
Mouser Electronics, una compañía de Berkshire Hathaway, es un distribuidor galardonado y autorizado de componentes electrónicos y semiconductores, que se enfoca en la introducción rápida de nuevos productos de sus socios fabricantes para ingenieros de diseño electrónico y compradores. El sitio web del distribuidor global, Mouser.com, está disponible en varios idiomas y monedas, y cuenta con más de 5 millones de productos de unos 800 fabricantes. Mouser ofrece 26 ubicaciones de soporte en todo el mundo para brindar el mejor servicio al cliente y hace envíos globalmente a más de 630 000 clientes en 230 países/territorios desde sus instalaciones de 750 000 pies cuadrados con tecnología de punta al sur de Dallas, Texas. Para obtener más información, visite www.mouser.com.
Acerca de Grant Imahara
Reconocido en la comunidad de ingenieros, Grant Imahara ha combinado su experiencia en ingeniería con una exitosa carrera en televisión y cine. Además de sus papeles en MythBusters y BattleBots, Imahara ha trabajado en muchos personajes robóticos famosos, incluso R2-D2 de La Guerra de las Galaxias, el robot esqueleto parlante Geoff Peterson de The Late Late Show con Craig Ferguson, y el conejito de Energizer.
Marcas comerciales
Mouser y Mouser Electronics son marcas comerciales registradas de Mouser Electronics, Inc. Intel es una marca comercial registrada de Intel Corporation en los Estados Unidos y en otros países. Todos los demás productos, logotipos y nombres de compañías aquí mencionados son marcas comerciales de sus respectivos titulares.
El texto original en el idioma fuente de este comunicado es la versión oficial autorizada. Las traducciones solo se suministran como adaptación y deben cotejarse con el texto en el idioma fuente, que es la única versión del texto que tendrá un efecto legal.
Vea la versión original en businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190814005809/es/
