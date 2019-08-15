The Hits Keep on Coming: T-Mobile on Track to Donate $1 Million to Little League® in First Year of Partnership

|By Business Wire
August 15, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
More ball for all! T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced it will donate $2K per home run hit at the inaugural T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby to Little League® Baseball and Softball—pledging to hit at least $1 MILLION in total donations in its first year of partnership. All that money will fund participation grants to make programs more affordable for kids and families. The Un-carrier’s commitment includes the $642K donated at the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at MLB All-Star Week, as well as the $100K that T-Mobile and CEO John Legere donated in April to support recovering leagues in Puerto Rico.
Announced in April, the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby gives youth baseballers and softballers the chance to compete and showcase their long-ball skills. Now, the top eight qualifiers in both baseball and softball will compete for the top titles at Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport, PA on Saturday, August 17th at 4 p.m. ET—and if the dingers are dinging, they can drive the total donations to well over a million dollars!
“Little League is a great American tradition, and every kid across the country deserves a chance to play. That’s why T-Mobile is committed to giving no less than $1 million to Little League to ensure more kids get access to the game they love,” said T-Mobile CEO John Legere. “I’m hoping for some major highlight-reel material during the inaugural T-Mobile Home Run Derby Championship, because these junior sluggers could raise the total even higher. Now step up to the plate and send it downtown!”
“Over the last three months, local Little Leaguers from all over the United States have had the tremendous opportunity to participate in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby and now eight of the top baseball and softball home run hitters will get to showcase their skills during the opening weekend of the Little League Baseball World Series,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO. “Thanks to the incredible support from T-Mobile, the Little League program will become even more accessible for children in communities everywhere. We are grateful for the strong commitment that T-Mobile has made and are looking forward to the Championship event on August 17.”
Whether fans are heading to Williamsport to root for their Derby competitor or attending the Little League Baseball World Series, T-Mobile welcomes all fans to Historic Bowman Field on Saturday, August 17th. Fans can snag T-Mobile game day bags at the ballpark entry gates while supplies last and design cheer cards at the main concourse, or head to the Little League Baseball World Series Family Fun Zone to grab custom pins and snap photos. Plus, everyone can tune into a special airing of the first T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship on ESPN Sunday, Aug. 18th at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Since May, local Little Leaguers have been competing in T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby qualifying events around the country. From there, the top baseball and softball sluggers advanced to compete at big league ballparks—either the East Regional at SunTrust Park in Atlanta, or the West Regional at T-Mobile Park in Seattle! Below are the 16 finalists—eight baseball and eight softball—heading to Williamsport to compete in the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby Championship during the Little League Baseball World Series for a chance to swing for the fences and raise the donation total even higher!
East
-
Baseball:
- Cash Compliment - Ashland American Little League, Ashland, KY
- Nate Hawton-Henley - Fairfax Little League, Oakton, VA
- Kai LaChance - Plymouth Little League, Plymouth, MA
- Everest Ouellette - East Lake Little League, Palm Harbor, FL
-
Softball:
- Michelle Britt - Tinton Falls Little League, Tinton Falls, NJ
- Keira Cook - East Greenbush Little League, Castleton on Hudson, NY
- Ciana Gaines - Elmer Little League, Elmer, NJ
- Jeylene Joza - Washington Park Little League, Jersey City, NJ
West
-
Baseball:
- Val Regalado - Smithville Little League, TX
- Ryder Young - Del Mar Little League, CA
- Brady Ebel - Vineyard Little League, CA
- Chris Hemphill - Paseo Verde Little League, NV
-
Softball:
- Aubrey Clark - Johnston Little League, IA
- Angelee Calderon - Ponytail Little League, AZ
- Kendall Becker - North Kitsap National Little League, WA
- Valarie Scott - Flowing Wells Continental Little League, AZ
For more information on T-Mobile and Little League, visit www.T-Mobile.com/LittleLeague. To learn more about the T-Mobile Little League Home Run Derby, head to www.LittleLeagueHomeRunDerby.com.
About T-Mobile US, Inc.
As America's Un-carrier, T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is redefining the way consumers and businesses buy wireless services through leading product and service innovation. Our advanced nationwide 4G LTE network delivers outstanding wireless experiences to 83.1 million customers who are unwilling to compromise on quality and value. Based in Bellevue, Washington, T-Mobile US provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, please visit http://www.t-mobile.com.
