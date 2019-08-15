Wilson Electronics’ New Enterprise Line of Cellular Amplifiers First in Canada to Offer Multi-Tower Targeting (MTT) Technology with Three Outdoor Donor Ports and Feature Remote Cloud Management to Deliver Best-In-Class Indoor Cell Coverage

|By Business Wire
|
August 15, 2019
Wilson Electronics, the industry leader in cellular signal booster technology, today announced the launch of the new WilsonPro Enterprise 1300/1300R and WilsonPro Enterprise 4300/4300R family of cellular amplifiers in Canada. Most notably, the Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R feature the industry's first foray into Multi-Tower Targeting (MTT) Technology, using its three outdoor-antenna-port configuration to receive cellular signal from multiple cell towers at the same time. The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R are also integrated with WilsonPro Cloud remote functionality—enabling users and integrators in Canada to remotely manage, monitor, and adjust their cellular amplifiers and receive real-time updates with any mobile device, including tablets and smartphones.
As companies abandon landlines and increasingly rely on mobile phones, the need for strong, reliable cellular connectivity has never been more important. Unfortunately, cellular signal can be blocked by environmental factors such as mountains or trees, as well as building materials such as concrete, steel, brick and even LEED-certified windows.
The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R solve this problem through their ability to dedicate separate outdoor antennas to specific carriers. This allows a single amplifier to provide the best possible indoor cell coverage in a multi-tower situation. In situations that don't require multiple outdoor antennas, the Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R can utilize "common mode" to maximize indoor cellular connectivity with a single outdoor antenna.
The Enterprise 1300/1300R cellular amplifier has one indoor antenna port to provide up to 40,000 square feet of indoor coverage—making it a perfect solution for mid-sized buildings including restaurants, retailers, multi-dwelling units, and financial institutions. The Enterprise 4300/4300R’s four indoor antenna ports enable it to cover up to 100,000 square feet of indoor coverage, making it ideal for larger commercial buildings, such as hospitals, hotels, warehouses, office buildings, and more. Both the Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R help ensure that a building’s residents, employees, and visitors can all enjoy strong, reliable cellular signal—keeping them connected when it matters the most. In addition, the Enterprise 1300 and 4300 family of amplifiers are stackable and scalable. By combining amplifiers, installers can configure cellular coverage for in-building areas up to 1 million square feet— depending on the building’s architecture.
“Typical construction materials for mid-sized and large buildings, such as metal and concrete, are notorious for impeding cell signal,” said Bruce Lancaster, CEO of Wilson Electronics. “The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R’s multiple outdoor antenna ports provide best-in-class coverage in Canada, making these powerful amplifiers a natural choice for installers and integrators looking to provide reliable cell signal for buildings up to 100,000 square feet.”
Previously, IT experts and department heads needed to be onsite to diagnose any cellular amplifier issues. Leveraging the Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R’s enhanced cloud capabilities, integrators and building managers can remotely monitor the amplifiers from any mobile device and be immediately notified of any issues, such as system failure, oscillation, or change in signal strength. This also gives them the ability to troubleshoot remotely when necessary. With this feature, the new Enterprise amplifier line provides IT professionals with the necessary data and numbers needed to further justify return on investment (ROI) on infrastructure spend and manage expectations with employees and leadership.
Both cellular amplifiers feature improved uplink power of up to +26 dBm, which enables them to reach cell towers at much greater distances. Strong downlink power to provide greater indoor coverage is another crucial part of the Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R’s capacity for optimum cellular connectivity. Boasting the full legal limit of +17 dBm downlink power, WilsonPro’s new Enterprise amplifier line comprises the most powerful cellular amplifiers available in this price category (ISED Canada Certified) With the Enterprise 4300/4300R's four independently controlled indoor antenna ports, each equipped with up to +17 dBm downlink power, the potential for enhanced indoor cell coverage is even greater.
The Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R each feature a large 4.3-inch LCD touchscreen, which provides an enhanced user experience. In addition, the “R” model of each cellular amplifier designates a rack-mount configuration, while the non-lettered model indicates a wall-mount setup.
Like most WilsonPro amplifiers, the WilsonPro Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R have eXtended Dynamic Range (XDR) technology, which allows for immediate and automatic adjustments to changes in outside signal—virtually eliminating issues like unforeseen system shutdowns or signal loss.
The new Enterprise series of cellular amplifiers are carrier agnostic and compatible with all Canadian cell phone networks—allowing every occupant within the building to enjoy the strongest cell signal possible, regardless of whether they use a smaller regional carrier or a national carrier. Both amplifiers also include a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and a 30-day money-back guarantee.
The WilsonPro Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R are available immediately for purchase through authorized WilsonPro distributors and dealers. Visit WilsonPro.ca to find a dealer and learn more about the new Enterprise 1300/1300R and Enterprise 4300/4300R.
About WilsonPro and Wilson Electronics, LLC
Wilson Electronics, LLC, home of WilsonPro and weBoost, is a market leader in cellular signal booster technology, dedicated to delivering wireless network coverage to everyone, everywhere. Each booster is FCC approved to amplify signal from all major carriers for all cellular devices; significantly improving cellular coverage in homes, vehicles and commercial buildings. The company has developed and manufactured cell phone signal boosters, antennas and related components for more than 20 years—establishing an extensive portfolio of intellectual property surrounding mobile phone repeater and booster architectures along the way. All Wilson Electronics products are designed, assembled, and tested in the USA. For more information, visit www.WilsonPro.ca.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005012/en/
