Amobee Launches Comprehensive Data Marketplace for Connected TV and Cross-Screen Advertising

|By Business Wire
|
|August 15, 2019 08:02 AM EDT
Amobee, a global digital advertising technology company, today announced the launch of a comprehensive data marketplace for connected TV advertising, providing brands and agencies with access to a vast library of data for activation across connected TV and converged cross-screen campaigns.
To launch the data marketplace, Amobee has integrated with more than 60 data providers and marketplaces—including Oracle Data Cloud, the LiveRamp Data Store, IRI®, Inscape, Lotame, Eyeota and Tru Optik, among others—to give advertisers access to more than 60,000 always-on audience segments to create bespoke targeted campaigns for connected TV.
Until recently, activating data for connected TV and cross-screen campaigns has been challenging, preventing advertisers from taking full advantage of the medium. Amobee’s data marketplace helps advertisers overcome these challenges by mapping individual devices and cookies to anonymized households for connected TV and cross-screen targeting. In addition to harnessing a massive library of third-party segments, advertisers can apply their first-party data to connected TV campaigns by utilizing Amobee’s device graph and integrations with major data management platforms.
“We’re proud to work with an innovative company like Amobee to help develop this data marketplace and activate a new way to help advertisers thoughtfully reach audiences on connected TV,” says Chris Langel, Vice President of Partnerships at Oracle Data Cloud. “By accessing Oracle audience data for connected TV, advertisers can more effectively reach their target customers and drive the results they want across screens.”
“Connected TV’s potential to provide the same targeting and attribution as digital has been largely unfulfilled,” says Aleck Schleider, Senior Vice President of Client and Data Strategy at Amobee. “By collaborating with more than 60 data sources, in addition to our TV Amplifier solution linking linear and connected TV, Amobee is changing the conversation around connected TV and creating an unprecedented opportunity for advertisers to converge their campaigns and realize better targeting and results.”
Amobee’s connected TV data marketplace will also include custom built segments to help advertisers manage cross-screen frequency, maintain share of voice and reach unexposed viewers to drive incremental reach through connected TV. Advertisers executing connected TV campaigns through Amobee can also harness connected TV attribution and measurement solutions, providing brands with the ability to determine how connected TV campaigns drive brand lift, foot traffic, sales and cross-screen reach.
“As advertising continues to transform, with consumers moving seamlessly between screens, understanding how connected TV, linear TV and digital media work together and complement each other is a massive advantage,” says Jared Gach, Senior Media Manager at Performics. “Being able to activate and scale the same data on connected TV that we’re using on linear TV or digital campaigns opens the door to endless possibilities for more holistic media planning and attribution, an important component for our converged planning capabilities.”
“With connected TV advertising data becoming an integral part of people-based cross-screen planning, it’s important to have a marketplace for advertisers to access the most relevant data for their campaigns,” says Grant Ries, CEO of LiveRamp B2B and Executive MD of Data. “LiveRamp is pleased to join Amobee in helping advertisers achieve the KPIs that matter through this converged planning solution.”
Amobee unifies TV and digital to provide agencies and leading brands with advanced data management and media planning capabilities as well as actionable, real-time market research and proprietary audience data. Amobee works to enable media companies with sophisticated audience-based planning technology that helps meet the goals of marketers most efficiently while allowing media companies to manage the new business and technical complexities they face in a converging world. By consolidating TV and digital on its single omnichannel platform, Amobee bridges TV and digital advertising data to help marketers meet growing consumer demand for premium video and advanced TV content while allowing them to better activate media buying across screens and devices.
About Amobee
The world’s leading independent advertising platform, Amobee empowers brands, agencies and broadcasters with advertising solutions for the converging world. Amobee’s platform provides end-to-end campaign planning, management and optimization across TV, digital and social media. Through the application of prescriptive AI, proprietary data and advanced analytics, advertisers can now seamlessly orchestrate the consumer journey across converged media and all devices, and eliminate the media overlap and waste which come from traditional media silos. Amobee is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singtel, one of the largest communications technology companies in the world, which reaches more than 675 million mobile subscribers. The company operates across North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia and Australia. For more information, visit amobee.com or follow @amobee.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT