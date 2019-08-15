HKTDC Food Expo opens featuring new Coffee Avenue zone

|By ACN Newswire
|
August 15, 2019 08:05 AM EDT
Four other fairs and Chinese medicine conference run concurrently
|The Food Expo, Hong Kong International Tea Fair, Beauty & Wellness Expo and Home Delights Expo opened today. Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (front row, 4th from L), and Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director (front row, 5th from L), officiated at the opening ceremony.
|Officiating guests of the opening ceremony of the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products
|Scrumptious items being showcased at the expo's Gourmet Zone includes craft beers and Italian truffle products. The newly launched Coffee Avenue presents an assortment of speciality coffees.
HONG KONG, Aug 15, 2019 - (ACN Newswire) - Organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), the HKTDC Food Expo, HKTDC Hong Kong International Tea Fair, HKTDC Beauty & Wellness Expo, HKTDC Home Delights Expo and the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM) started today at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). The four fairs feature a total of more than 2,100 international exhibitors, presenting a huge range of delicacies and lifestyle products from around the globe.
An opening ceremony for the events was held this morning, officiated by Prof Sophia Chan, Secretary for Food and Health of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. Speaking at the event, Margaret Fong, HKTDC Executive Director, said: "The 30th Food Expo has brought together more than 1,570 exhibitors from 21 countries and regions. This year, we are delighted to receive continued support from Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, which has convened nearly 300 Japanese exhibitors to showcase a range of Japanese delicacies that Hong Kong people enjoy so much."
Ms Fong added that the Food Expo's Trade Hall features more than 900 exhibitors and includes 23 group pavilions, with Vietnam, Saudi Arabia and Xinjiang joining the expo for the first time. This highlights Hong Kong's continued standing as a premier trading platform for the global catering industry.
Food Expo: aromatic coffee stimulates taste buds (15-19 August)
The Food Expo comprises the Gourmet Zone, the Public Hall and the Trade Hall. The ever-popular Gourmet Zone is open to the public for four days (15-18 August) and features five thematic zones: Asian Cuisine, Western Delicacy, Sweet Delight, Green Palate and the newly launched Coffee Avenue, where an assortment of specialty coffees is on display. Featured products include coffee adorned with 3D cartoon latte art created by local baristas and freshly brewed Italian coffee (Booth: 3B-E16), Panama geisha coffee prepared by a champion barista (3B-E12), and artisanal ice drip coffees, such as the Chengdu Pepper Ice Drip Coffee, the refreshing Lemon Honey Ice Drip Coffee with Whiskey, and a favourite among local people, the Hong Kong-style Yuen Yang Ice Drip Coffee (3B-E14). Additionally, Coffeeder, a coffee magazine, will organise a Latte Art Workshop and the Coffee x Chocolate - Find the Perfect Match workshop for coffee lovers.
The Public Hall is open for five days (15-19 August) and features nearly 550 exhibitors presenting a smorgasbord of mouthwatering foods. Highlights include pudding mooncakes that combine creativity and traditional recipes (1B-B27), a rich bean paste sauce with orange peel (1B-C11), an aromatic coconut egg kaya spread (1D-A34) and a 16% black truffle paste from Italy (1B-C10). What's more, the Premium Food Zone has gathered more than 30 renowned brands, including Appolo, Chewy International, Kee Wah Bakery, Maxim's Group, Nissin Foods, On Kee Dry Seafood, as well as newcomers Hang Heung Cake Shop, European Gourmet and Cheong Kwan Jang.
Meanwhile, the Trade Hall is open to trade buyers during the first two days of the fair (15-16 August) and to public ticket-holders on the third day (17 August). Featured products include probiotics that promote digestive health (5E-D19), a low-fat, low-calorie Thai-style salad dressing (5C-B24) and an organic brown jasmine rice vinegar (5C-B24).
Other noteworthy events include:
- A Spanish food importer demonstrating ways to differentiate different grades of Iberico ham (15 August);
- The launch of the 2019-2020 Wan Chai a la Carte food map (15 August);
- Cooking demonstrations by 17 celebrity chefs;
- Co-organised with the Food and Health Bureau, Committee on Reduction of Salt and Sugar in Food, and the Centre for Food Safety, the "Less-salt-less-sugar Themed Day Star Chef Cooking Demonstration" engages four leading chefs - Takashi Tamura, Third Generation Owner of Tsukiji Tamura; Ming Leung, Executive Chef of Ah Yat Harbour View Restaurant; Jacky Chung, Executive Chef of J&T Restaurant Ltd; and Lai Wai-hung, founder of Hung's Delicacies and Master Hung - to present various "less salt, less sugar" recipes (16 August);
- The Night Bazaar, open from 7pm to 10pm during the first four days of the expo, where more than 30 exhibitors are offering further discounts.
Beauty & Wellness Expo: stylish K-Beauty thematic zone returns (15-19 August)
The fourth Beauty & Wellness Expo is open to public visitors for five days. It features more than 110 exhibitors presenting an array of cosmetics, skincare and haircare products, beauty appliances and fitness solutions. This year, the HKTDC is again cooperating with the Korea International Exhibition Center (KINTEX) to set up the "K-Beauty Expo Hong Kong" pavilion to showcase bestselling products from more than 40 Korean exhibitors. They include Korean dress perfumes designed to match the wearer's astrological sign (3G-F27), a golden eye mask that adds radiance and reclaims skin elasticity (3G-E08) and a yogurt mask that unlocks the skin's youth potential (3G-C19).
In addition to product demonstrations and a sharing session on makeup tips for summer parties, talks held as part of the Beauty & Wellness Expo will see Yoko Tsang, a beauty and food therapy expert, offering her secret tips to get rid of puffy eyes, and Flower Ieong, beauty influencer and artist from the Bacalhau media channel, sharing advice on dressing up.
Home Delights Expo: showcasing trendy home appliances (15-19 August)
The sixth Home Delights Expo has brought together 185 exhibitors to display a broad range of stylish kitchen appliances, home appliances, tableware and bedroom items. Products of note include a porcelain-energy instantaneous electric water shower (3F-D25), the Aqua Pro mopping machine (3F-D22) and a personal purifier fan (3G-A02).
At the Avenue of Delights, 42 exhibitors are presenting products from an array of leading lifestyle brands, including AIRLAND, CLP, Decor House and Jamie Oliver.
This year's expo also sees the first partnership between the HKTDC and the Chinese YMCA of Hong Kong, under which the two organisations have launched the "Start-up Square" Entrepreneur Experience Taster programme. The Start-up Square set up at the expo features 16 selected youth entrepreneurs displaying their quality products and services. In addition, Home Therapy founder Sharon Lam will share the danshari decluttering and organising techniques.
Tea Fair: presenting exquisite teas and speciality products (15-17 August)
The 11th Tea Fair has attracted more than 250 exhibitors from nine countries and regions to present fine teas, tea ware and tea products from around the world, including companies from Laos making their debut at the fair. The fair is open exclusively to trade buyers on the first two days and will welcome public ticket-holders on the last day.
A range of beautifully packaged and high-quality teas targeting young consumers is on show at the fair. They include Taiwanese Gift Tea (5F-B24), a gift set that comprises five types of teas that are emblematic of Taiwan, including high-mountain oolong, Oriental Beauty Tea and jasmine green tea. With flower teas gaining popularity in recent years, an exhibitor is presenting Korean Red Balloon Flower Root Tea (Dolaji) (5F-A21). For tea ware, the exquisitely painted Ten Longevity Enamel Paint Silver Tea Set (5F-A11) is one of a kind.
Other highlighted events include the inaugural Greater Bay Area KamCha Competition 2019 (Hong Kong Milk Tea); the International KamCha Competition 2019 (Hong Kong Style Milk Tea) Final, an annual signature event of the fair; a seminar entitled "Kombucha: Why is it the Next Big Thing?"; and a seminar on Japanese sado (tea ceremony) and wagashi (confection) pairing. In addition, industry events such as international tea-tasting sessions, international tea arts performances and a seminar entitled "Convert Tea Knowledge into Dollars: Tea Science and Branding Strategies" will help to promote trade and cultural exchange.
ICMCM: examining TCM modernisation and internationalisation (15-16 August)
Jointly organised by the HKTDC and the Modernized Chinese Medicine International Association Ltd (MCMIA), the International Conference of the Modernization of Chinese Medicine & Health Products (ICMCM) is a platform for traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) professionals to obtain the latest industry insights. This year, 14 heavyweight speakers from five countries and regions are joining the two-day event (15-16 August) with the theme "TCM Modernisation & Internationalisation: Start from the Greater Bay Area". Speakers include Prof Xu Hong Xi, Dean & Professor, Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine; Dr Kevin Chu, Senior Vice President - Chinese Medicine, Jacobson Pharma Corporation Limited; and Janis Chan, Marketing Director, China Market, Nin Jiom Medicine Mfy HK Ltd.
On 17 August, public ticket-holders can join the "Chinese Medicine Health Public Forum - Treatment and Dietary Therapy for Common Urban Disease" and listen to TCM practitioners discuss a range of health topics including breast diseases, eczema, knee care, diets and acupressure massage for pain relief.
Expanded utensil-lending service and new self-service utensil cleaning stations
To promote waste reduction and recycling, this year's Food Expo is partnering with social enterprise BottLess and health insurance company Bupa to expand the on-site utensil-lending service. Around 5,000 reusable food containers, 5,000 stainless steel forks and 2,000 reusable cups are provided every day to reduce the use of disposable utensils. Visitors simply pay a HK$20 cash deposit per item to borrow from stations set up at the entrance of Hall 1E or 3E, and then return the used utensils to a collection station (at the Hall 1A, 1C or 3E Concourse) and reclaim their deposit. Since the quantity of utensils available is limited due to the large number of visitors, the HKTDC encourages people to bring their own utensils and shopping bags.
In addition, two self-service utensil cleaning stations have been set up (Booths 1A-E32 and 3E-D16) to enable visitors to clean their own utensils.
Furthermore, numerous exhibitors are heeding the HKTDC's call to offer more perks to visitors who bring their own utensils. The HKTDC is also working with Food Angel and Food for Good to collect and recycle packaged edible food and food waste at the fairground. Food for Good has even brought its food waste treatment machine to the fair to turn food waste collected from the exhibitors into compost on the spot, which will then be distributed to the public.
