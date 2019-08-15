Lenovo startet mit branchenführendem Wachstum ins FJ19/20, Verdopplung des Einkommens im Vergleich zum Vorjahr durch starke Kundenorientierung und Beschleunigung der intelligenten Transformationsstrategie

|By Business Wire
Lenovo Group (HKSE: 0992) (PINK SHEETS: LNVGY) hat heute bekanntgegeben, dass der Konzernumsatz im ersten Quartal 12,5 Milliarden USD erreichte, welches das achte aufeinanderfolgende Quartal mit einem Wachstum bedeutet. Das Ergebnis vor Steuern war mehr als doppelt so hoch als im Vorjahr und stieg um 127 Millionen USD auf 240 Millionen USD. Der Nettogewinn konnte ebenfalls mehr als verdoppelt werden und stieg um 85 Millionen USD auf 162 Millionen USD.
Der unverwässerte Gewinn pro Aktie für das erste Quartal betrug 1,37 US-Cent bzw. 10,74 HK-Cent.
„Wir haben einen hervorragenden Start ins Geschäftsjahr gehabt. Die guten Ergebnisses dieses Quartals liefern wieder einmal den klaren Nachweis, dass die intelligente Transformation von Lenovo dem Unternehmen ermöglicht, in der heutigen dynamischen und sich ändernden Welt nachhaltiges, rentables Wachstum zu erzielen. Unsere standhafte Ausführung und Betriebseffizienz ermöglicht uns, unsere Vision umzusetzen und smartere Technologien für alle anzubieten,“ so Yang Yuanqing, Vorsitzender und CEO von Lenovo.
Globales Handelsumfeld
Die Ergebnisse des ersten Quartals zeigen, dass Lenovo weiter floriert und bessere Leistungen erbringt als der Rest des Marktes und im globalen technischen Sektor führend ist – trotz branchenweiter geopolitischer und handelstechnischer Unsicherheiten. Lenovo ist in einer besseren Position als die meisten anderen Unternehmen, mit einem globalen ausgewogenen Einnahmemix, einer Präsenz in 180 Märkten und einer flexibleren Fertigungsbasis im Mehrheitsbesitz. Bislang gab es nur unbedeutende wesentliche Auswirkungen auf das Geschäft. Die globale Präsenz und die Breite des Geschäfts sorgen dafür, dass sich Lenovo in einer guten Position befindet, um in Zukunft komplexe und dynamische Marktbedingungen zu managen und gleichzeitig nachhaltige langfristige Ergebnisse zu erzielen.
Überblick über die Geschäftsbereiche
Die stärksten Ergebnisse konnte die Intelligent Devices Group (IDG) verzeichnen. Die PC and Smart Devices Group (PCSD), eine ihrer zwei Geschäftseinheiten, setzte das zweistellige (12 %) Umsatzwachstum fort und erzielte gleichzeitig die höchsten Gewinne in einem ersten Quartal aller Zeiten und verbesserte damit weiter die branchenführende Rentabilität. Der Ertrag vor Steuer lag bei 524 Millionen USD, ein Anstieg um 98 Millionen USD. Nord-/Südamerika sowie die Asien-Pazifik-Region erzielten ein Umsatzwachstum von 20 % bzw. 40 % im Vergleich zum Vorjahr und alle vier geografischen Regionen (Nord-/Südamerika, Asien-Pazifik-Raum, China, EMEA) erzielten jeweils Erträge in Höhe von mehr als 2 Mrd. USD und demonstrierten damit die geografische Ausgewogenheit und Nachhaltigkeit dieses Geschäfts.
Im Bereich PCs überstieg das Volumen den Markt, der sich generell erholt, um mehr als 13 Punkte und der Konzern erreichte einen Rekordmarktanteil von 24,9 %. Das bedeutet, dass einer von vier PCs, der weltweit gebaut ist, ein Lenovo PC ist. Dies festigt die Position von Lenovo als Nummer eins der Welt für PCs.
Diese starken Ergebnisse werden von Innovation, einem kundenorientierten Produktportfolio und einer anhaltenden Konzentration auf betriebliche Höchstleistungen angetrieben. Diese Strategie ermöglicht es dem Unternehmen, in den schnell wachsenden Premium-Kategorien wie Workstation, Thin and Light, Visuals, Gaming PCs und Chromebook bedeutend größeres Wachstum zu erzielen als der Rest des Marktes. In Zukunft wird die PC and Smart Devices Group das Marktwachstum und die branchenführende Rentabilität weiter durch ihre Konzentration auf Premium-Segmente sowie durch Innovationen im Bereich Smart IoT, kommerzielle Smart IoT und durch die Entwicklung neuer Geräte für zu Hause und für die Arbeit antreiben.
Die zweite Geschäftseinheit von IDG, die Mobile Business Group (MBG) schloss ein weiteres erfolgreiches Quartal ab und konnte ihren Ertrag vor Steuern das 4. Quartal in Folge verbessern – um 100 Millionen USD. Im nordamerikanischen Markt überstieg das Volumen den Markt um mehr als 37 Punkte und die Umsatzrendite vor Steuern verbesserte sich im Vergleich zum Vorjahr um mehr als 14 Punkte. In der lateinamerikanischen Hochburg des Unternehmens stieg das Volumen für 11 Quartale mit dem Markt bzw. über den Markt.
In Zukunft wird das mobile Geschäft auch weiterhin rentabel bleiben und nach neuen Möglichkeiten suchen, in neuen Märkten mit innovativen Produkten das rentable Wachstum anzutreiben.
Die Data Center Group (DCG) verbesserte ihre Rentabilität im Vorjahresvergleich für das achte aufeinanderfolgende Quartal. Die Einnahmen durch Speicherlösungen stiegen im Vorjahresvergleich um mehr als 80 % und Software Defined Infrastructure (SDI) wuchs im Vorjahresvergleich weiterhin im zweistelligen Bereich. Der Gesamtumsatz war rückläufig, da eine geringe Anzahl großer Cloud-Kunden ihre Käufe nach rapidem Infrastrukturwachstum im vergangenen Jahr reduzierten und die durchschnittlichen Einnahmen je Einheit aufgrund rückläufiger Komponentenpreise geringer waren. Im Bereich High Performance Computing konnte das Unternehmen seine Spitzenposition auf der Top 500 Supercomputer-Liste auf 173 Systeme in 20 Märkten ausbauen, wodurch bahnbrechende wissenschaftliche Forschung und Anwendungen in aller Welt weiter unterstützt werden.
Die Gruppe wird weiter als vollständige Data Center-Akteur ausgebaut und wird SDI, Speicher, Networking, HPC, KI, IoT, Service und lösungsorientierten Vertrieb weiter antreiben und gleichzeitig die interne Design- und Fertigungsfähigkeit für Hyperscale stärken. Außerdem wir das Geschäft weiter die Marktzugänge verbessern und die betriebliche Exzellenz antreiben, um hervorragendes Marktwachstum zu erreichen und gleichzeitig die Rentabilität zu erhöhen.
Über Lenovo
Lenovo (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY) ist ein 50 Milliarden USD schweres Fortune Global 500-Unternehmen mit 57.000 Mitarbeitern, das in 180 Märkten weltweit tätig ist. Wir konzentrieren uns auf eine mutige Vision, intelligentere Technologien für alle bereitzustellen und entwickeln weltweit neue Technologien, die eine integrativere, vertrauenswürdigere und nachhaltigere digitale Gesellschaft schaffen. Indem wir das weltweit umfassendste Portfolio von intelligenten Geräten und intelligenter Infrastruktur konzipieren, entwickeln und aufbauen, stehen wir an der Spitze der intelligenten Transformation – sodass wir Millionen von Kunden auf der ganzen Welt bessere Erfahrungen und Möglichkeiten bieten können. Erfahren Sie mehr auf https://www.lenovo.com, folgen Sie uns auf LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram und Weibo und lesen Sie die neusten Nachrichten auf unserem StoryHub.
|
LENOVO GROUP
AUSZUG AUS DER BILANZ
Für das am 30. Juni 2019 zu Ende gegangene erste Quartal
(in Millionen US-Dollar, außer bei Angaben je Aktie)
|
|
|
|
Q1 18/19
|
|
Umsatz
|
|
12.512
|
11.913
|
5 %
|
Bruttogewinn
|
|
2.048
|
1.632
|
26 %
|
Bruttogewinnmarge
|
|
16,4 %
|
13,7 %
|
2,7 Punkte
|
Betriebsaufwendungen
|
|
(1.705)
|
(1.452)
|
18%
|
Verhältnis von Ausgaben zu Ertrag
|
|
13,6 %
|
12,2 %
|
1,4 Punkte
|
Betriebsergebnis
|
|
343
|
180
|
90 %
|
Sonstige betriebsfremde Aufwendungen- netto
|
|
(103)
|
(67)
|
52 %
|
Ergebnis vor Steuern
|
|
240
|
113
|
113 %
|
Besteuerung
|
|
(48)
|
(28)
|
75 %
|
Gewinn im Zeitraum
|
|
192
|
85
|
125 %
|
Nicht beherrschende Anteile
|
|
(30)
|
(8)
|
259 %
|
Aktionären zuzurechnender Gewinn
|
|
162
|
77
|
111 %
|
Gewinn je Aktie (US-Cent)
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
1,37
|
0,65
|
0,72
|
Verwässert
|
1,32
|
0,65
|
0,67
