M-Communications Ranks No. 439 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Inc. magazine today revealed that M-Communications is No. 439 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We’re extremely honored to be included and highly-ranked on this list. This recognition is validation of our approach to doing business, which is grounded in our commitment to seeking the highest good, not only for our customers, but for each other,” says M-Communications CEO, Graham Ellison.

In the highly competitive mobile wireless industry, demand for service and access indoors and out is driving growth across the board. M-Communications’ secret to its success and rapid growth lies with the quality and experience its team provides to customers, giving them a high level of confidence that their projects will be done the right way. It’s an approach that has led to repeat business and significant growth within customer accounts.

Earlier this year, the company had the opportunity to show off the culmination of two-years’ worth of work with a project that played a huge part in fueling its recent growth: Super Bowl LIII. M-Communications worked tirelessly to build out the wireless system, not only inside and outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but also at many other key venues in and around Atlanta to support fans attending lead-up events and the big game, itself. “It’s work we’re very proud of. We were able to really put our expertise and skill to work to produce phenomenal results for our customers and fans, alike,” says Ellison.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

About M-Communications

Founded in 2011, M-Communications is focused on the engineering and installation of Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and Small Cell related RF and BTS systems. As a Wireless Engineering & Consulting company, the company provide analysis, design, construction, activation and integration services for the wireless communications industry. M-Communications is headquartered in Evans, Ga., and operates throughout the United States. Learn more at http://www.mcommwireless.com.

