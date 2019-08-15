Centrify Named to Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for Sixth Consecutive Year

Inc. magazine today revealed that Centrify, a leading provider of cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprises, has once again been ranked on Inc.’s annual list of America’s 5000 fastest-growing private companies. This is the sixth consecutive year that Centrify has been honored in the Inc. 5000, making it one of only five cybersecurity companies with six or more years on the list. Centrify is ranked 56th among security vendors, is the 39th highest-ranked San Jose-area company on the list, and is one of only two security companies from the region to be honored in the Inc. 5000.

“We’re excited to once again be included in this prestigious list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The Inc. 5000 recognition validates our unique approach and dedication to securing modern enterprises,” said Tim Steinkopf, CEO at Centrify. “Catastrophic data breaches have become more common in a mobile-first, cloud-first world. To stop this leading cause of breaches, Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure infrastructure, DevOps, cloud, containers, Big Data, and other modern use cases.”

The Inc. 5000 represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Centrify is ranked No. 4144 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 based on a three-year revenue growth of 76 percent.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared to prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Centrify

Centrify is redefining the legacy approach to Privileged Access Management by delivering cloud-ready Zero Trust Privilege to secure modern enterprise attack surfaces. Centrify Zero Trust Privilege helps customers grant least privilege access based on verifying who is requesting access, the context of the request, and the risk of the access environment. By implementing least privilege access, Centrify minimizes the attack surface, improves audit and compliance visibility, and reduces risk, complexity and costs for the modern, hybrid enterprise. Over half of the Fortune 100, the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and critical infrastructure companies, all trust Centrify to stop the leading cause of breaches – privileged credential abuse.

