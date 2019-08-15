MindTouch Nabs Spot on Inc. Magazine’s Fastest Growing Companies List

|By Business Wire
MindTouch, a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations, has been included by Inc. magazine on its Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing private companies in America.
MindTouch was ranked on the list with a whopping 79.45 percent three-year sales growth rate.
“Our strong growth has been partly fueled by the foundational role of knowledge management in digital transformation and customer self-service,” said Aaron Rice, CEO for MindTouch. “Our unique approach gives companies a major competitive advantage by capitalizing on the untapped ROI of knowledge that’s extended where most customer journeys start: on Google.”
As a testament to the demand for its innovative approach to knowledge management, MindTouch has seen 2018 annual recurring revenues increase by 20 percent and new license business increase by 91 percent. It’s also seen an increasing number of large companies sign up, with 8x8 and Moen joining last year.
A key driver for many of the companies choosing MindTouch is the platform’s scalability and ease of deployment, according to Rice. “We built our platform to accommodate the knowledge requirements of the largest organizations,” he said. “We also wanted to address complexity by offering maximum out-of-the-box functionality, extensibility and ease of integration.”
The growth of MindTouch has also been fueled by partnerships, such as those most recently struck with contact center solutions providers Five9 and Genesys.
“A vast majority of contact centers are reporting that ‘improving knowledge management’ is a top priority,” Rice said. “Partnering with vendors like Five9 and Genesys gives contact center customers an easy way to incorporate knowledge management into their deployments. More importantly, these contact center customers get the unique advantage of being able to expand their knowledge management functionality from agent-assistance to self-service with practically the flip of a switch—no costly and complex knowledge restructuring or integration services projects.”
Digital transformation and self-service initiatives are also demanding that knowledge not only be accessible across all communication channels and devices, but also that it’s designed to most effectively feed AI-powered chatbots.
“Chatbots are all the rage but few companies are thinking about how to feed them,” Rice said. “We designed our platform to serve up consistent, ‘bot-ready’ knowledge that’s continually optimized so these deployments can be successful.”
MindTouch plans to continue its focus on the customer experience in a digital world by giving companies a modern knowledge management solution built for the long term. “We anticipate future growth to be fueled by our ability to stay one step ahead of trends,” Rice said. “We’ll always look at how we can give customers long-term value through our platform and expert support and service, which is key to our mutual growth and success.”
Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.
About the Inc. 5000
The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions. For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/.
About MindTouch
MindTouch is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, AI-powered knowledge management solutions for mid-size to large organizations. Its knowledge management platform includes solutions for customer self-service, agent assistance and departmental knowledge. Focused on the customer experience, MindTouch is trusted by some of the largest global brands to extend knowledge when it’s needed, where it’s needed and how it’s needed. The result is faster, more consistent and more personalized customer service, along with increased productivity, improved operational efficiencies and reduced costs. MindTouch serves more than 340 companies worldwide. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Visit MindTouch on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and the MindTouch blog.
