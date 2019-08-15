New Partnerships and Features Fuel Scalefast Growth in 2019

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 15, 2019 03:49 PM EDT
Scalefast, a Los Angeles based digital commerce solution that is changing the way modern brands do direct-to-consumer eCommerce, is releasing a look into its continued business momentum in the first half of 2019. The company continues to work closely with some of the top award-winning gaming publishers, won multiple corporate industry recognitions, and now offers a headless eCommerce solution that has helped secure a new strategic partnership – all underscoring its position as one of the fastest-growing eCommerce platforms in the U.S.
Scalefast’s new headless eCommerce feature was the primary source for securing its new partnership with one of the world’s leading manufacturers of thermal imaging infrared cameras. The company needed a multi-brand environment with modern shopping carts and checkout for multiple websites, customer support in multiple languages, and a team who could navigate GTC compliances and other compliance challenges for electronic products with batteries, GDPR, and taxes. By leveraging its new headless eCommerce feature and business ecosystem, Scalefast was able to successfully execute the company’s vision in just a few months.
“As the eCommerce industry continues to evolve, Scalefast is committed to providing brands the tools they need to help simplify and streamline their eCommerce store,” says Olivier Schott, CMO and co-founder at Scalefast. “The accomplishments we reached in Q1 2019 is a testament to our dedication of offering the best digital commerce platforms as we secure and continue to work with some of the largest companies in their respective industries, and to win some of the most distinguished industry awards.”
NOTABLE WINS
Awards
Scalefast has received multiple recognitions throughout 2019. The company was recognized in the Inc. 5000 list as one of the fastest-growing companies and named winner of Best in Biz Awards for Most Innovative Product of the Year – Enterprise, both for the second consecutive year!
It also won Red Herring’s 2019 Top 100 North America award. The Top 100 North America has become not only a springboard for some of tech’s biggest names, but a valued and trusted tool for venture capitalists, experts and analysts predicting trends at the industry’s sharpest edge.
"Everyone struggles with the necessary trade-off requirements attached to move one's brand online. And it takes a subtle set of tools to maximize the revenue impact, the content and the experience all-in-one. Scalefast is disrupting the sector and enabling commerce at your fingertips. It is becoming a standardized platform, a must have for its unmatched flexibility and fluidity. Thus Red Herring has recognized the company as one of the Red Herring America Top 100 Award recipients. Congratulations." -Alex Vieux, Publisher and Chairman of Red Herring
Additionally, the company received two Stevie® Awards in the 17th Annual American Business Awards®, including Gold for “Company of the Year – Business & Professional Services – Medium” and Silver for the “Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year – Up to 100 Employees” for the second consecutive year.
E3 & Game Launches
Scalefast worked closely with top game publishers, such as Square Enix, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom on some of the most anticipated game launches, with successful high-velocity flash sales selling millions of dollars of products and pre-orders in just minutes. Square Enix received multiple Game Critic Awards’ Best of E3 2019 for its Final Fantasy VII Remake for PS4 including “Best of Show,” “Best Console,” and “Best RPG.”
New Features & Partnerships
Scalefast’s business growth was further demonstrated by securing new partnerships, including with a leading manufacturer of thermal imaging infrared cameras. It also strategically launched its headless eCommerce feature to help brands manage and maintain complex eCommerce stores across the globe.
About Scalefast
Scalefast is the modern way for brands to sell online, empowering them to regain the control and simplicity they need to create an exceptional shopping experience directly from their own digital storefront. Its full-stack enterprise solution brings together a cloud-based eCommerce platform and global business services in an ecosystem where brands can join forces to leverage volume and data.
As a partner to L’Oréal, Sega and Square Enix, among others, Scalefast is the fastest-growing eCommerce platform in the U.S. and holds multiple awards for client success and results. Brands benefit from its modern approach to direct-to-consumer ecommerce combining an enterprise eCommerce cloud with global footprint of logistics, payment and business partners, which allows them to deliver localized and personalized shopping experiences. For more information, visit www.scalefast.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190815005656/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,165
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT