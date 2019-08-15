El ecosistema de RCS Business Messaging de Mavenir está listo para generar nuevas oportunidades de ingresos para los operadores de redes móviles

|By Business Wire
|
|August 15, 2019 07:52 PM EDT
Mavenir, el proveedor líder de servicios de comunicación enriquecida (RCS) y mensajería a nivel mundial, anunció hoy que su solución RCS Business Messaging (RBM) está lista para acelerar la generación de ingresos para los operadores de redes móviles (Mobile Network Operators, MNO) con un sólido ecosistema de socios. Este ecosistema está preparado para llevar las marcas y el contenido al canal RCS, ampliando los ingresos de mensajería de aplicación a persona (Application to People, A2P) y generando nuevas oportunidades de ingresos en el comercio conversacional, el servicio al cliente y la publicidad digital para operadores móviles.
El programa global RCS Business Messaging Partner Ecosystem (ecosistema de socios de RCS Business Messaging) de Mavenir que se lanzó en agosto de 2018 consiste en una comunidad cada vez más grande de socios de mensajería líderes de la industria que se concentran en ofrecer un ecosistema de mensajería convincente de empresa a consumidor (Business-to-Consumer, B2C) para que los MNO se conviertan en la plataforma de mensajería móvil elegida por anunciantes, marcas, proveedores de contenidos y empresas. En su primer año, el ecosistema reúne a 60 miembros, incluidos los agregadores, los desarrolladores de aplicaciones comerciales y chatbots y los proveedores de plataforma de comunicaciones como servicio (Communications Platform-as-a-Service, CPaaS), y resultó clave para acelerar las seis implementaciones de RCS Business Messaging de Mavenir en Europa y Norteamérica que se espera que comiencen a funcionar antes de fin de año.
Este ecosistema de socios permite a los MNO empezar a generar ingresos rápidamente a partir de la mensajería comercial, brindando una gama de servicios más amplia para empresas y marcas, lo que resulta en un canal limpio y un punto único de integración y, a su vez, conservar el control de la relación con las marcas, los agregadores y los usuarios finales.
“El éxito de RCS Business Messaging para los operadores móviles depende de la capacidad de la empresa de ofrecer una participación del consumidor más rápida y enriquecida”, expresó Guillaume Le Mener, vicepresidente sénior y gerente general de Business Mobility Solutions de Mavenir. “El rápido crecimiento del ecosistema de socios de Mavenir, incluidos los expertos comerciales como LivePerson y Twilio, demuestra un interés cada vez mayor en RCS como canal B2C para que las empresas se comprometan con los 257 millones de usuarios activos mensuales de RCS. El ecosistema será un factor crucial de éxito combinado con nuestra amplia experiencia en mensajería RCS, la colaboración con la GSMA (Global System for Mobile Communications Association) y el alcance del operador móvil para hacer de RCS Business Messaging el canal elegido para la participación móvil de los 831 millones de usuarios de los RCS que pronostica GSMA para el primer trimestre de 20211”.
La solución RCS Business Messaging de Mavenir permite que marcas, agregadores, proveedores de contenidos, empresas y MNO moneticen las tecnologías de mensajería de RCS y brinden una experiencia multimedia y enriquecida de usuario final desde la aplicación de mensajería nativa en dispositivos móviles.
La ventaja del tiempo de salida al mercado es alistar a las aplicaciones comerciales para usar el canal RCS en forma anticipada, lo que les permite integrarse en la implementación de RCS en los MNO en cuestión de días.
Algunos datos clave sobre el impulso de RCS:
- Los MNO globales están planificando el lanzamiento de RCS Business Messaging este año.
- Google lanzó RCS en modo invitado en varios mercados de todo el mundo.
- Ya es compatible con el cliente de mensajería de Android de Google preintegrado por la mayoría de los fabricantes de dispositivos Android (y disponible como descarga para dispositivos más antiguos).
- Ya es compatible con el cliente Samsung Messages integrado en los últimos teléfonos inteligentes Samsung Android.
- Además, Mavenir ofrece un cliente móvil descargable para los MNO que deseen adoptar ese enfoque en su mercado.
Para obtener más información sobre RCS Business Messaging o el ecosistema de Mavenir, visite https://mavenir.com/business-messaging-ecosystem.
Acerca de Mavenir:
Mavenir es el único proveedor de software de red nativo en la nube e integral de la industria. Se concentra en acelerar la transformación de la red de software y redefinir la economía de la red para proveedores de servicios de comunicaciones (Communications Service Providers, CSP), al ofrecer una cartera de productos integral en todas las capas de la infraestructura de red. Desde las capas de aplicación/servicio 5G hasta el núcleo de paquete y RAN, Mavenir lidera el camino en soluciones de red evolucionadas, nativas de la nube, al permitir experiencias innovadoras y seguras para los usuarios finales. Al aprovechar las innovaciones líderes en la industria en voz sobre LTE (voice over LTE, VoLTE), voz sobre WiFi (voice over WiFi, VoWiFi), mensajería avanzada (Rich Communication Services, RCS) (servicios de comunicación enriquecida), multi-ID, núcleo de paquete evolucionado virtual (virtual evolved packet core, vEPC) y red de acceso por radio (RAN) virtualizada, Mavenir acelera la transformación de la red para más de 250 clientes de CSP en más de 130 países y presta servicios a más del 50 % de los suscriptores del mundo.
Adoptamos arquitecturas de tecnología y modelos de negocio revolucionarios e innovadores que impulsan la agilidad, la flexibilidad y la velocidad del servicio. Con soluciones que fomentan la evolución de la virtualización de las funciones de red (Network Function Virtualization, NFV) para lograr una economía de escala web, Mavenir ofrece soluciones para que los CSP puedan reducir costos, generar ganancias y proteger sus ingresos. Conozca más en mavenir.com.
Mavenir, el logotipo M y CloudRange son marcas comerciales de Mavenir Systems, Inc.
1 Pronóstico global de GSMA sobre crecimiento de RCS
