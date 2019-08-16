Global SMT Equipment Market Size, Trends & Forecasts 2019-2023 with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment - ResearchAndMarkets.com

|By Business Wire
|
Article Rating:
|August 16, 2019 12:11 PM EDT
The "Global SMT Equipment Market with Focus on Placement and Inspection Equipment: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides analysis of the SMT equipment market by value, by segment and by region. The report further provides a detailed regional analysis of the global SMT placement equipment market by value.
Surface Mount Technology or SMT is a process which attaches electronic components on Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs). The process replaced the previously used method, i.e., through-hole technology (THT). The SMT is performed with the help of numerous equipment: placement equipment, inspection equipment, soldering equipment, cleaning equipment, etc.
SMT placement equipment or pick-and-place machines are machines operated to place surface-mount devices (SMDs) on printed circuit boards. The machines are used to provide high precision and high speed for the placement of a wide range of electronic products such as capacitors, resistors, etc.
SMT inspection consists of automated optical inspection (AOI), an autonomous inspection of printed circuit board production process by a camera, which identifies missing components and quality defects. Furthermore, SMT inspection includes solder paste inspection (SPI), which examines or monitors the solder paste deposits on the PCBs.
The global SMT equipment market has witnessed stable growth in the past few years and is expected to grow at a progressive rate during the forecasted period (2019-2023). The growth of global SMT equipment market would be supported by the growth drivers such as rising number of electric vehicles, growing consumer electronic devices, an increasing number of wearable devices, upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) connected devices, growth in smartphone penetration, emerging industrial robotics and many other factors.
However, the growth of the global SMT equipment market is being hindered by various challenges. Some of the distinguished challenges faced by the market are economic uncertainties and lack of trained labour.
Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall global SMT equipment has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.
Fuji Corporation, ASM Pacific Technology (ASM Assembly Systems, LLC), CyberOptics Corporation and HPC Vermgensverwaltung GmbH (Viscom AG) are some of the key operating players in the global SMT equipment market. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing a detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Introduction
2.1 Surface Mount Technology (SMT): An Overview
2.1.1 History of Surface Mount Technology (SMT)
2.2 Surface Mount Technology Devices: An Overview
2.3 Surface Mount Technology Segmentation: An Overview
2.4 Surface Mount Technology Inspection: An Overview
2.5 Advantages and Disadvantages of Surface Mount Technology
3. Global Market Analysis
3.1 Global SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
3.1.1 Global SMT Equipment Market by Value
3.1.2 Global SMT Equipment Market by Segment (Placement, Inspection and Other)
3.1.3 Global SMT Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Latin America)
3.2 Global SMT Equipment Market: Segment Analysis
3.2.1 Global SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
3.2.2 Global SMT Placement Equipment Market by Region (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and the Middle East & Africa)
3.2.3 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Value
3.2.4 Global SMT Inspection Equipment Market by Segment (Automated Optical Inspection and Solder Paste Inspection)
3.2.5 Global Solder Paste Inspection (SPI) Equipment Market by Value
3.2.6 Global Automated Optical Inspection (AOI) Equipment Market by Value
3.2.7 Global Other SMT Equipment Market by Value
4. Regional SMT Equipment Market Analysis
4.1 North America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.1.1 North America SMT Equipment Market by Value
4.2 Europe SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.2.1 Europe SMT Equipment Market by Value
4.3 Middle East & Africa SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.3.1 Middle East & Africa SMT Equipment Market by Value
4.4 Asia Pacific SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.4.1 Asia Pacific SMT Equipment Market by Value
4.5 Latin America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
4.5.1 Latin America SMT Equipment Market by Value
5. Regional SMT Placement Equipment Market Analysis
5.1 North America SMT Equipment Market: An Analysis
5.1.1 North America SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
5.2 Europe SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis
5.2.1 Europe SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
5.3 Asia Pacific SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis
5.3.1 Asia Pacific SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
5.4 Middle East & Africa SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis
5.4.1 Middle East & Africa SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
5.5 South America SMT Placement Equipment Market: An Analysis
5.5.1 South America SMT Placement Equipment Market by Value
6. Market Dynamics
6.1 Growth Drivers
6.1.1 Rising Number of Electric Vehicles
6.1.2 Growing Consumer Electronic Devices
6.1.3 Increasing Number of Wearable Devices
6.1.4 Upsurge in the Internet of Things (IoT) Connected Devices
6.1.5 Growth in Smartphone Penetration
6.1.6 Emerging Industrial Robotics
6.1.7 Rising Urbanization
6.2 Challenges
6.2.1 Economic Uncertainties
6.2.2 Lack of Trained Labor
6.3 Market Trends
6.3.1 Progression in Self-Driven Cars
6.3.2 Growth in Medical Technology
6.3.3 Increasing Smart Home Spending
6.3.4 Budding Fly-By-Wire Technology
7. Competitive Landscape
7.1 Global SMT Equipment Market Players: A Financial Comparison
7.2 Global SMT Equipment Market Players' by Research & Development Expenditure
8. Company Profiles
- ASM Pacific Technology (ASM Assembly Systems, LLC)
- CyberOptics Corporation
- Fuji Corporation
- HPC Vermgensverwaltung GmbH (Viscom AG)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/110d81
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190816005367/en/
The platform combines the strengths of Singtel's extensive, intelligent network capabilities with Microsoft's cloud expertise to create a unique solution that sets new standards for IoT applications," said Mr Diomedes Kastanis, Head of IoT at Singtel. "Our solution provides speed, transparency and flexibility, paving the way for a more pervasive use of IoT to accelerate enterprises' digitalisation efforts. AI-powered intelligent connectivity over Microsoft Azure will be the fastest connected pat...
Jul. 1, 2019 07:30 AM EDT
There are many examples of disruption in consumer space – Uber disrupting the cab industry, Airbnb disrupting the hospitality industry and so on; but have you wondered who is disrupting support and operations? AISERA helps make businesses and customers successful by offering consumer-like user experience for support and operations. We have built the world’s first AI-driven IT / HR / Cloud / Customer Support and Operations solution.
Jun. 27, 2019 08:00 AM EDT
ScaleMP is presenting at CloudEXPO 2019, held June 24-26 in Santa Clara, and we’d love to see you there. At the conference, we’ll demonstrate how ScaleMP is solving one of the most vexing challenges for cloud — memory cost and limit of scale — and how our innovative vSMP MemoryONE solution provides affordable larger server memory for the private and public cloud. Please visit us at Booth No. 519 to connect with our experts and learn more about vSMP MemoryONE and how it is already serving some of...
Jun. 25, 2019 07:15 AM EDT
Darktrace is the world's leading AI company for cyber security. Created by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge, Darktrace's Enterprise Immune System is the first non-consumer application of machine learning to work at scale, across all network types, from physical, virtualized, and cloud, through to IoT and industrial control systems. Installed as a self-configuring cyber defense platform, Darktrace continuously learns what is ‘normal' for all devices and users, updating its understa...
Jun. 25, 2019 01:00 AM EDT
Codete accelerates their clients growth through technological expertise and experience. Codite team works with organizations to meet the challenges that digitalization presents. Their clients include digital start-ups as well as established enterprises in the IT industry. To stay competitive in a highly innovative IT industry, strong R&D departments and bold spin-off initiatives is a must. Codete Data Science and Software Architects teams help corporate clients to stay up to date with the mod...
Jun. 24, 2019 06:00 AM EDT
As you know, enterprise IT conversation over the past year have often centered upon the open-source Kubernetes container orchestration system. In fact, Kubernetes has emerged as the key technology -- and even primary platform -- of cloud migrations for a wide variety of organizations. Kubernetes is critical to forward-looking enterprises that continue to push their IT infrastructures toward maximum functionality, scalability, and flexibility. As they do so, IT professionals are also embr...
Jun. 21, 2019 11:00 AM EDT
Platform9, the leader in SaaS-managed hybrid cloud, has announced it will present five sessions at four upcoming industry conferences in June: BCS in London, DevOpsCon in Berlin, HPE Discover and Cloud Computing Expo 2019.
Jun. 20, 2019 05:00 PM EDT
At CloudEXPO Silicon Valley, June 24-26, 2019, Digital Transformation (DX) is a major focus with expanded DevOpsSUMMIT and FinTechEXPO programs within the DXWorldEXPO agenda. Successful transformation requires a laser focus on being data-driven and on using all the tools available that enable transformation if they plan to survive over the long term. A total of 88% of Fortune 500 companies from a generation ago are now out of business. Only 12% still survive. Similar percentages are found throug...
Jun. 17, 2019 01:00 PM EDT
When you're operating multiple services in production, building out forensics tools such as monitoring and observability becomes essential. Unfortunately, it is a real challenge balancing priorities between building new features and tools to help pinpoint root causes. Linkerd provides many of the tools you need to tame the chaos of operating microservices in a cloud native world. Because Linkerd is a transparent proxy that runs alongside your application, there are no code changes required. I...
Jun. 17, 2019 02:00 AM EDT
In his general session at 21st Cloud Expo, Greg Dumas, Calligo’s Vice President and G.M. of US operations, discussed the new Global Data Protection Regulation and how Calligo can help business stay compliant in digitally globalized world. Greg Dumas is Calligo's Vice President and G.M. of US operations. Calligo is an established service provider that provides an innovative platform for trusted cloud solutions. Calligo’s customers are typically most concerned about GDPR compliance, application p...
Jun. 16, 2019 11:00 PM EDT Reads: 5,566
Modern software design has fundamentally changed how we manage applications, causing many to turn to containers as the new virtual machine for resource management. As container adoption grows beyond stateless applications to stateful workloads, the need for persistent storage is foundational - something customers routinely cite as a top pain point. In his session at @DevOpsSummit at 21st Cloud Expo, Bill Borsari, Head of Systems Engineering at Datera, explored how organizations can reap the bene...
Jun. 16, 2019 06:00 PM EDT Reads: 4,361
"NetApp's vision is how we help organizations manage data - delivering the right data in the right place, in the right time, to the people who need it, and doing it agnostic to what the platform is," explained Josh Atwell, Developer Advocate for NetApp, in this SYS-CON.tv interview at 20th Cloud Expo, held June 6-8, 2017, at the Javits Center in New York City, NY.
Jun. 16, 2019 04:15 PM EDT Reads: 7,166
Druva is the global leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, delivering the industry's first data management-as-a-service solution that aggregates data from endpoints, servers and cloud applications and leverages the public cloud to offer a single pane of glass to enable data protection, governance and intelligence-dramatically increasing the availability and visibility of business critical information, while reducing the risk, cost and complexity of managing and protecting it. Druva's...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:15 PM EDT
Kubernetes as a Container Platform is becoming a de facto for every enterprise. In my interactions with enterprises adopting container platform, I come across common questions: - How does application security work on this platform? What all do I need to secure? - How do I implement security in pipelines? - What about vulnerabilities discovered at a later point in time? - What are newer technologies like Istio Service Mesh bring to table?In this session, I will be addressing these commonly asked ...
Jun. 15, 2019 08:00 PM EDT
BMC has unmatched experience in IT management, supporting 92 of the Forbes Global 100, and earning recognition as an ITSM Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for five years running. Our solutions offer speed, agility, and efficiency to tackle business challenges in the areas of service management, automation, operations, and the mainframe.
Jun. 15, 2019 01:00 PM EDT