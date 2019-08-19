RISO präsentiert VALEZUS, eine neue Marke für den Produktionsdruckmarkt

|By Business Wire
Die RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION (Präsident und CEO: Akira Hayama; im Folgenden „RISO“) hat heute die Markteinführung von VALEZUS bekannt gegeben, einer neuen Marke von Hochgeschwindigkeits-Tintenstrahldruckern für den Produktionsdruckmarkt. RISO beginnt mit der weltweiten Einführung des ersten Produkts der neuen Marke, des Hochgeschwindigkeits-Einzelblattdruckers VALEZUS T2100 mit 320 Seiten pro Minute (320 ppm).
Diese Pressemitteilung enthält multimediale Inhalte. Die vollständige Mitteilung hier ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190818005004/de/
1 Die neue Marke: VALEZUS
Eine der herausragenden Stärken von RISO ist die Entwicklung von Tinten, die für die schnelle Papierzufuhr und den Hochgeschwindigkeitsdruck optimiert sind. Dieses Fachwissen ermöglicht es RISO, einzigartige Drucklösungen zu liefern, die der Nachfrage für hochvolumige Druckerzeugnisse gerecht werden. Mit den in diesem Bereich entwickelten und kultivierten Technologien bringt RISO mit dem VALEZUS eine neue Marke auf den Markt, die sich an den Produktionsdruck richtet.
2 Der brandneue VALEZUS T2100
VALEZUS T2100
Das erste Produkt der neuen Marke, der VALEZUS T2100, ist ein Vollfarb-Einzelblatt-Tintenstrahldrucker in Hochgeschwindigkeit. Durch den Anschluss von Druckermotoren für den Druck der Vorder- und Rückseite erreicht der VALEZUS T2100 eine rasante zweiseitige Druckgeschwindigkeit von 320 ppm. Der VALEZUS T2100 bietet eine kompakte Standfläche für einen Produktionsdrucker sowie eine hohe Benutzer- und Wartungsfreundlichkeit.
Mit diesen Funktionen steigert der VALEZUS T2100 die Produktivität und verbessert die Arbeitseffizienz im Großauflagendruck drastisch.
In hochvolumigen Druckanwendungen wie dem Transaktionsdruck bei Druckdienstleistern oder dem hausinternen Druck bei Finanzinstituten, Versicherungsgesellschaften und Behörden eröffnet der VALEZUS T2100 eine Welt voller neuer Möglichkeiten im Einzelblattdruck.
RISO zeigt den VALEZUS T2100 auf folgenden Messen:
„The Print Show 2019“ vom 17. bis 19. September in Birmingham, Großbritannien.
„PRINTING United 2019“ vom 23. bis 25. Oktober in Dallas (Texas), USA.
Hier können Sie ein 1-minütiges Werbevideo über dieses Produkt ansehen. https://youtu.be/bpzQLYe1Z54
Produktname und Einführungsphase
|
Produktname
|
VALEZUS T2100
|
Einführungsphase
|
Herbst 2019
Die Markteinführung wird in Nordamerika und Europa beginnen. Starttermine in Japan und anderen asiatischen Ländern sind noch festzulegen.
Hauptmerkmale des VALEZUS T2100
Hohe Produktivität
1) Geeignet für den Hochgeschwindigkeits-Einzelblattdruck mit 320 ppm
Der VALEZUS T2100 kann bei beidseitigem Vollfarbdruck auf A4-Papier 320 Seiten pro Minute*1 oder 19.200 Seiten pro Stunde*2 drucken. Da der VALEZUS T2100 ein Einzelblattdrucker ist, kann er auch kleine Auflagen problemlos verarbeiten und ermöglicht so eine schnelle Verarbeitung unterschiedlichster Aufträge.
*1 Kontinuierlicher Druck von A4-Papier mit langem Kantenvorschub auf Standardeinstellungen
*2 Ohne Reinigungszeit
2) Integration neu entwickelter, leistungsstarker Zuführ-/Stapeleinheiten, die das Be-/Entladen von Papier während des kontinuierlichen Druckens ermöglichen
Der VALEZUS T2100 ist mit zwei leistungsstarken Zuführ-/Stapeleinheiten ausgestattet, die jeweils bis zu 4000 Blatt (insgesamt 8000 Blatt) zuführen und stapeln können. Die beiden Einheiten können bei aktivem Drucker umgeschaltet werden, sodass Benutzer Papier einlegen und entnehmen können, ohne den Auftrag zu stoppen. Außerdem ist die Stapeleinheit mit einem Rüttlermechanismus und einem speziellen Wagen ausgestattet, der einen reibungslosen Übergang zur Nachbearbeitung nach dem Druck ermöglicht.
*Die Zuführ-/Stapeleinheiten sollen ab Frühjahr 2020 verfügbar sein.
3) Kompatibel mit PDF, PostScript® sowie AFP/IPDS
Der VALEZUS T2100 kann in bestehende Arbeitsabläufe von Kunden integriert werden. Er unterstützt PDF und Postscript, die im Allgemeinen in einer offenen Systemumgebung verwendet werden, sowie AFP/IPDS, das als Industriestandard für auftragsentscheidende Produktionsdruckanwendungen verwendet wird.
4) Ölbasierte Tinte ergänzt umweltbewusstes Drucken durch geringen Energieverbrauch
Der VALEZUS T2100 verfügt über ein Tintenstrahlsystem, das ölbasierte Tinten verwendet, um einen energiesparenden Betrieb zu gewährleisten. Ölbasierte Tinten tragen zur Energieeinsparung bei, da keine Farbtrockner benötigt werden, die für wasserbasierte Tinten erforderlich sind, und im Gegensatz zu tonerbasierten Technologien kein Heißfixierverfahren zum Einsatz kommt.
Technische Daten
|
POSTEN
|
Beschreibung
|
Drucktyp
|
Linienförmiges Tintenstrahlsystem (Drop-on-Demand)
|
Tintentyp
|
Ölbasierte Pigmenttinte (Cyan, Magenta, Gelb, Schwarz, Grau)
|
Druckgeschwindigkeit *1
|
Duplex: 320 ppm; Simplex: 160 ppm (A4 LEF, Brief LEF)
|
Druck-
Auflösung
|
Standard
|
Schwarz: 600 dpi × 600 dpi
Cyan/Magenta/Gelb/Grau: 300 dpi × 300 dpi
|
Fein
|
Schwarz: 600 dpi × 600 dpi
Cyan/Magenta/Gelb/Grau: 300 dpi × 600 dpi
|
Papierformat
|
Doppelter Einzugschacht
|
Max.: 330,2 mm × 465 mm (13 Zoll × 18,3 Zoll)
Min.: 148 mm × 210 mm (5,9 Zoll × 8,3 Zoll)
|
Einzugschacht
|
Max.: 297 mm × 432 mm (11,6 Zoll × 17,0 Zoll)
Min.: 182 mm × 210 mm (7,2 Zoll × 8,3 Zoll)
|
Papiergewicht
|
Doppelter Einzugschacht
|
46 g/m2 bis 210 g/m2 (12-lb bond bis 56-lb bond)
|
Einzugschacht
|
52 g/m2 bis 104 g/m2 (14-lb bond bis 28-lb bond)
|
Papiereinzugschacht
Kapazität
|
Doppelter Einzugschacht
|
4000 Blatt × 2 Einzugschächte*2 (Höhe bis 440 mm [17,3 Zoll])
|
Einzugschacht
|
500 Blatt × 3 Einzugschächte*2 (Höhe bis 56 mm [2,2 Zoll])
|
Ausgabeschacht
Kapazität
|
Doppelter Einzugschacht
Stapler
|
4000 Blatt × 2 Einzugschächte *2*3 (Höhe bis 440 mm [17,3 Zoll])
|
Energieverbrauch
|
Max. 3010 W
|
Abmessungen (B × T × H)
|
4755 mm × 750 mm × 1445 mm
(187,2 Zoll × 29,6 Zoll × 56,9 Zoll)
*1 Bei Verwendung von Normalpapier und Recyclingpapier (85 g/m2 [23-lb bond]) und Standard-Dichteeinstellung.
*2 Bei Verwendung von Normalpapier und Recyclingpapier (85 g/m2 [23-lb bond]).
*3 Bei einer kurzen Kante unter 182 mm oder einer langen Kante unter 257 mm beträgt die maximale Kapazität 1000 Blatt.
Technische Daten können jederzeit ohne Vorankündigung geändert werden.
Symbolmarke, Logomarke und VALEZUS sind Marken oder eingetragene Marken der RISO KAGAKU CORPORATION. Adobe und PostScript sind entweder Marken oder in den USA und/oder anderen Ländern eingetragene Marken von Adobe Systems Incorporated. Andere Firmennamen und/oder Marken sind entweder eingetragene Marken oder Marken der jeweiligen Unternehmen.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
Originalversion auf businesswire.com ansehen: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190818005004/de/
