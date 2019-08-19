Umbenennung von Cogeco Peer 1 in Aptum Technologies; Aufnahme neuer Dienstleistungen zur Optimierung und Erweiterung des hybriden Cloud-Angebots

|By Business Wire
|
August 19, 2019 08:01 AM EDT
Cogeco Peer 1, ein Anbieter von Managed Hosting- und Cloud-Services, gab heute eine Namensänderung in Aptum Technologies bekannt. Diese Maßnahme folgt auf die im April 2019 abgeschlossene Übernahme von Cogeco Peer 1 durch Digital Colony, eine weltweit tätige Investmentfirma mit Schwerpunkt auf strategischen Gelegenheiten im Bereich der digitalen Infrastruktur.
Susan Bowen, CEO of Aptum (Photo: Business Wire)
„Aptum bedeutet ,Anpassungsfähigkeit‘ und spiegelt unsere Tradition und unsere Zukunftsvision wider“, erklärte Susan Bowen, Chief Executive Officer von Aptum. „Unternehmen müssen heute sprunghaft ansteigende Informationsvolumen bewältigen, und Daten entwickeln sich zu einem integralen Bestandteil ihrer Infrastruktur. Darum müssen sich Technologieplattformen anpassen und die Kraft der Daten in den Dienst einer besseren Entscheidungsfindung, Risikobewertung und Kundenbindung stellen. Wir sind Organisationen behilflich, das Potenzial ihrer Daten zu erschließen, indem wir eine robuste Infrastruktur bereitstellen, die unsere Kunden in die Lage versetzt, komplexe Herausforderungen zu bewältigen und das Potenzial ihrer Geschäfte voll auszuschöpfen.“
Aptum hat seinen Geschäftssitz in Toronto und besteht aus zwei fokussierten Geschäftsbereichen - Data Center und Fiber. Der Geschäftsbereich Data Center konzentriert sich auf die Bereitstellung von Multi-Cloud-Dienstleistungen für Unternehmen. Der Geschäftsbereich Fiber ist künftig der erste unabhängige und neutrale Hosting-Anbieter von Kleinzell- und 5G-Infrastruktur, Fiber-Konnektivität für Unternehmen und Großhandel mit einem ausgedehnten urbanen Fiber-Netzwerk im Großraum Toronto und Montreal.
Mit einer 20-jährigen Erfahrung im Technologiebereich, mit der das Unternehmen seinen Kunden die bestmögliche Speicherung, Verwaltung, Verschiebung und Sicherung erfolgskritischer Daten ermöglicht, gehört Aptum zu einer ausgewählten Gruppe von Unternehmen, die wirklich hybride Infrastrukturlösungen mit sicheren Rechenzentren, Cloud-, Konnektivitäts- und verwalteten Dienstleistungen in Nord- und Mittelamerika, Europa, dem Nahen Osten und Afrika anbieten können.
Aptum steht unter der Leitung eines erfahrenen Führungsteams, darunter:
- Susan Bowen, Chief Executive Officer
- Shenif Visram, Chief Finance Officer
- Sanjay Sachdev, President und Head of Fiber
- Leighton Plumley, Chief Revenue Officer (Geschäftsbereich Data Center)
- Cindy Jordan-Ford, EVP Global Strategic Accounts & Alliances
- Jeremy Pease, Chief Operating Officer
- Scott Davis, Interim Chief Infrastructure Officer
- Paul Dyck, Vice President, Human Resources
Zeitgleich mit der Umfirmierung hat Aptum zwei neue Angebote auf den Markt gebracht, die die hybriden Cloud-Optionen für die Kunden erweitern und optimieren:
- Managed Amazon Web Services (AWS) – Zur Verstärkung des Engagements von Aptum für Multi-Cloud-Dienstleistungen ergänzt diese neue Suite von AWS-Services das bestehende Aptum-Angebot von Managed Azure und Managed Private Cloud. Die Managed AWS-Services umfassen Beratung, Architektur/Design, Lösungsaufbau und -konfiguration, Migration, Projektmanagement, laufendes Service-Management und Optimierung sowie Fachsupport rund um die Uhr. Managed AWS ist in Kanada, den USA und Großbritannien verfügbar.
- Neue Cloud-Connect-Verfügbarkeit – Erweiterung von Cloud Connect, das eine direkte, dedizierte und sichere Anbindung an Cloud-Services bietet. Cloud Connect ist nun für AWS Direct Connect, Google Cloud Platform, ServiceNow, Salesforce, SAP und Oracle zusätzlich zur Microsoft ExpressRoute verfügbar. Die Erweiterung von Cloud Connect ist in allen Regionen verfügbar.
„Die Neuaufnahme dieser neuen Cloud-Services ist ein perfektes Beispiel dafür, wie Aptum sich immer weiter entwickelt, um den sich wandelnden Anforderungen unserer Kunden gerecht zu werden“, so Bowen. „Jedes Geschäft hat einzigartige Gesichtspunkte, Sachzwänge und Ziele zu berücksichtigen, für die unterschiedliche Lösungen am besten geeignet sind. Unsere Kunden kommen zu Aptum, weil wir ihnen behilflich sind, die richtige Plattform für ihre speziellen Anforderungen zu ermitteln und dann unter unserer fachkundigen Anleitung zu implementieren.“
„Als rapide wachsendes Unternehmen für AI-Produkte brauchte Element AI einen echten Partner, der uns helfen konnte, unser Geschäftswachstum präzise zu fokussieren, anstatt uns um die Rechenzentrumsinfrastruktur zu kümmern. In den vergangenen zwei Jahren hat Cogeco Peer 1 unsere Ansprüche stetig erfüllt“, sagte Ludwig Gamache, IT Director, Element AI. „Unsere Anforderungen sind anders als bei den meisten anderen Unternehmen, insbesondere aufgrund der Computing-intensiven Natur von maschinellem Lernen und AI-Algorithmen - was mehr Wärme erzeugt, die abgeleitet werden muss, und mehr Strom verbraucht, als durchschnittliche Kunden. Element AI ist jetzt 35 Mal so groß wie beim Start im Jahr 2016, und Cogeco Peer 1 konnte damit Schritt halten und unsere einzigartigen Herausforderungen lösen. Wir freuen uns darauf, unsere IT-Infrastruktur mit Aptum weiterzuentwickeln, wenn unser Unternehmen weiterwächst.“
Ressourcen:
- Blog-Beitrag: https://aptum.com/blog/welcome-to-aptum
- Weitere Informationen über das Geschäftsleitungsteam: https://aptum.com/company/leadership-team/
- Weiteres Material: Logo und Fotos
Über Aptum Technologies
Aptum Technologies versetzt Kunden in die Lage, das Potenzial ihrer Dateninfrastruktur zu erschließen, um spürbare Geschäftsergebnisse zu erzielen und den Wert ihrer Technologieinvestitionen zu maximieren. Die Aptum-Lösungen für Rechenzentren, Cloud, Hosting und Konnektivität, untermauert von fachkundigen Managed und Professional Services, bieten eine echte Auswahl und Anpassungsfähigkeit, kombiniert mit einer internationalen Reichweite, die Nordamerika, Lateinamerika und Europa umspannt. In Kanada ist Aptum über seinen Geschäftsbereich Fiber der erste neutrale Hosting-Anbieter von einsatzbereiter Kleinzellkonnektivität, die ein ausgedehntes urbanes Netzwerk im Großraum Toronto und Montreal augmentiert. Aptum ist ein Portfolio-Unternehmen von Digital Colony, einer globalen Investmentfirma, die sich strategischen Gelegenheiten im Bereich der digitalen Infrastruktur verschrieben hat. Weitere Informationen erhalten Sie unter www.aptum.com.
Die Ausgangssprache, in der der Originaltext veröffentlicht wird, ist die offizielle und autorisierte Version. Übersetzungen werden zur besseren Verständigung mitgeliefert. Nur die Sprachversion, die im Original veröffentlicht wurde, ist rechtsgültig. Gleichen Sie deshalb Übersetzungen mit der originalen Sprachversion der Veröffentlichung ab.
